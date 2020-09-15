Does Bow Wow Have A Secret Son? Rapper May Have Dropped A Hint In New Song 'D.W.M.O.D.'

First, he had a secret daughter, now, this?

We've been down this road with Drake, but now, is it Bow Wow's turn to reveal that he's been hiding a kid this whole time? This week, Bow Wow released a snippet of his new song, "D.W.M.O.D. (Dealing With My Own Demons)" on Instagram, and it just so happened to hint at him possibly having a secret son — NBD. Now, fans are going crazy trying to figure out if he actually has a secret baby that nobody knows about (until now, that is), wondering if this is his way of breaking the news to the world — and as it turns out, this isn't the only clue that this might really be happening.

Does Bow Wow have a secret son — or is this just a line in a song?

Bow Wow referenced his possible son in "D.W.M.O.D."

In the clip from the song that Bow Wow shared, he included lyrics that seemed to reference the situation, along with a caption that encouraged his followers to listen to his music for the "answers" to their questions.

"Shai asking about a brother, I don’t know what to say / That’s gonna be one of them talks we have face to face / I’m looking in his eyes, I’m trying to see me in ‘em / I’m peeping on the swag and see the resemblance / Seen the boy three times, why would I lie? / Baby mom brings him through so we can spend some time / And if he’s mine, I’m stepping up," Bow Wow raps in the song.

Who is Bow Wow's baby mama? Olivia Sky has already shared a photo of the baby boy.

During an Instagram Q&A earlier this year that has since been deleted, a model named Olivia Sky told a fan that Bow Wow is her son's father, admitting that it "saves a lot of headache" to keep it all a secret. She also said that Bow Wow has met the child before and that she does eventually plan to introduce him to the world, but for the time being, she's only shared a photo of him on her Instagram Story that has since been deleted ... though it lives on via The Shade Room's Instagram account forever.

Bow Wow also kept his daughter's birth a secret in 2011.

This isn't the first time Bow Wow has maintained privacy around the birth of one of his children. When his daughter with ex Joie Chavis, Shai, was born in 2011, he kept her birth a secret, too, waiting to post the news on his now-defunct website when the timing was right.

"I waited so long to tell yall the truth because I was nervous on how yall would look at me," Bow Wow wrote at the time. "Y'all know everyone makes a big deal out of everything i do. I wanted to be 1st n let yall know the real.Yes! I change diapers. Aint as bad as I thought hahaha."

This seems to be the first time Bow Wow has brought up his son.

Until now, Bow Wow hasn't acknowledged his son's existence — not even when Olivia Sky herself posted the photos or confirmed that Bow Wow was his father. It sounds like he was waiting to let his music do all the talking for him, though, so maybe now that the word is out, he'll be ready to share more of the details with his fans.

Are Bow Wow and Olivia Sky together?

The relationship between Bow Wow and Olivia Sky seems unclear, and neither of them are saying much. It doesn't seem that they were ever in a serious relationship or truly dating, but now they have a son together, and if what Bow Wow rapped about in his song is true, he'll be in his child's life, so it would make sense if they had to forge some kind of functional relationship for their son's sake.

Who is Bow Wow's secet son?

After revealing Shai's existence to the world, Bow Wow was seen with his daughter publicly, and now, she's a regular fixture on his Instagram account when she's spending time with her dad. There's no doubt he'll choose to do the same with his son, so hopefully, plenty of adorable baby photos (and daddy/son pics) are on the way when Bow Wow feels ready and comfortable enough to do so.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.