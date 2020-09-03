Marie Osmond To Quit 'The Talk' To Spend More Time With Husband Steve Craig — Who She Married Twice!

She's embracing everything this next stage of her life has to offer.

She may have only been one of the hosts on The Talk for one season, but Marie Osmond is officially moving on. When the show's Season 11 begins production later this month, Osmond won't be part of it, instead leaving current hosts Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood to helm the show until a new replacement has been chosen. So why did Osmond leave? In the announcement, she shared that she's looking forward to spending more time with her husband, Steve Craig.

But who is Marie Osmond's husband, Steve Craig?

Here's everything you need to know about him.

Marie Osmond is leaving The Talk to enjoy her empty nest with her husband.

As she explained in a statement, now that their kids have gone to college, she finally has the opportunity to spend one-on-one time with him that she never has before.

“One of the highlights of my year at The Talk was working with my dear friend John Redmann, and I’m excited to continue our working relationship on several projects we are developing," she said. "Also, my husband and I just dropped our last two kids off at college, we looked at each other, laughed and remembered we hadn’t been this alone together since 1982!! So, at this stage of my life, I’m looking forward to spending more time with him and visiting all the kids/grandkids.”

Osmond's husband is Steve Craig, who she's actually married twice.

Though Osmond and Craig were originally married in 1982, they went their separate ways in 1985, only to reconcile and get back together years later. In 2011, they got married again right before their son's wedding, though Osmond kept it a secret at first, and they've been together ever since.

“Stephen was getting married and we [realized] we can’t go to our son’s wedding and not be married,” Osmond has said. “So we got married a few months before he did. He joked that he never thought it would happen, but it did!”

Steve Craig is a production designer.

There aren't many details out there about Craig's personal or professional life, but he works as a production designer. He also played basketball in college at Brigham Young University, and made a living as a motivational speaker for awhile, though it's unclear if he still takes on speaking engagements today.

Osmond rarely posts about him on social media.

It's not too often that Craig makes it to Osmond's Instagram account (many of her posts are more geared towards her fans and her career, rather than her personal life). She did recently share this snap of her and Craig in Colorado, though, wishing him a happy birthday while they were taking in the sights after taking one of their children to college.

Steve Craig appears to be a very private person.

Craig doesn't seem to have any social media accounts of his own, and despite his wife's fame, Craig seems to live as private a life as possible. Now that he and Osmond are planning to have more adventures together, though, it wouldn't be surprising if we started to see him show up on her Instagram more and more.

Marie Osmond describes her husband as the "sweetest" person she knows.

In the same interview where she shared details about why they got remarried, Osmond had nothing but positive things to say about her two-time husband.

“The thing about a second marriage is that you realize things you thought were so important, aren’t,” she said at the time. “I love being with my husband. He is the sweetest man I know. He lives to serve and really listens to people’s needs.”

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.