Racing Star Miguel Oliveira To Marry Step-Sister Andreia Pimenta After Decade-Long Secret Romance

Well, this is not your typical love story, that’s for sure. Motorcycle racing star Miguel Oliveira is set to marry his longtime love Andreia Pimenta — who just so happens to also be his step-sister. While the pair finally went public with their relationship, the news of their engagement and plans to marry are still shocking to some.

Who is Miguel Oliveira's wife, Andreia Pimenta?

Who is Andrea Pimenta?

Miguel Oliveira’s wife is his step-sister, Andrea Pimenta. Like Miguel, she’s 24 years old and lives in Portugal.

How long have Miguel Oliveira and Andreia Pimenta been together?

Miguel Oliveira and Andreia Pimenta have been together for nearly eleven years. The pair met when they were thirteen years old, when Miguel’s father married Andreia’s mother, and have been in a mostly secret relationship until recently.

“Before love there was a great friendship. We grew up together. At some point we realized that it was more than a friendship, it is a very strong love,” Miguel said. “We were going to get married this year, but that weekend I had a race and we had to postpone it next year.”

However, after scouring Andreia’s Instagram account, one of the first pictures she posted was of her and Miguel in October of 2013. “Miss you already,” she captioned a picture of the pair, who were teens at the time.

“I miss you, too. I can’t be without you,” Miguel replied.

Fast forward about six years later, Andreia posted a picture of the two of them together on Valentine’s Day in 2019, captioning the photo, “Cause we were just kids when we fell in love, not knowing what it was.” Safe to say that caption accurately describes their relationship!

What does Andreia Pimenta do for a living?

Andreia Pimenta is a dentist. When she’s not making sure her clients have the best smiles in Portugal, it looks like Andreia loves staying active and going on as many adventures she can.

The 24-year-old blonde beauty likes to rollerblade, ski, work out, and do anything active. From the looks of it, she also keeps traveling on the top of her priority list. Last year, she and Miguel spent the holidays in Vienna, Austria, checking out the Christmas markets and enjoying the festive decor that’s featured throughout the city.

She’s also spent time in Thailand, the Netherlands, and Mexico, and has taken some amazing photos of her travels.

Are Miguel Oliveira and Andreia Pimenta’s parents okay with their relationship?

It seems like Miguel’s dad is totally okay with their relationship. "I'm happy that my son is getting married to the woman of his life," Oliveira's father said in an interview in 2019.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.