Meryl Streep's Nephew Arrested On Assault Charges After Alleged Road Rage Incident

Meryl Streep’s nephew made headlines on August 28 after it was reported that he was charged in an alleged road rage incident in which the victim suffered massive head trauma and required immediate surgery. While everyone and their mother knows who Meryl Streep is, we’re curious to know more about Meryl Streep’s nephew and the alleged crime he was busted for.

Who is Meryl Streep’s nephew?

Who is Charles Harrison Streep?

Meryl Streep’s nephew is Charles Harrison Streep, but according to his LinkedIn profile, he prefers to go by Charlie. He is 31 years old and currently resides in New York City. Before moving to New York, Charlie resided in Old Greenwich, Connecticut and before that, New Canaan, Connecticut.

He is the son of Meryl Streep’s younger brother, Dana Streep, who is also an actor. He has three siblings: Jonathan Streep, Carol Ann Streep, and David Kyle Streep.

What did Meryl Streep’s nephew get arrested for?

Charles Harrison Streep was arrested on Thursday, August 27 on assault charges that left an 18-year-old victim with serious head trauma that required emergency surgery.

East Hampton Village police reported that Charles assaulted the teenager behind a Chase Bank on the morning of August 24. Lieutenant Gregory Brown said “the incident began when the victim, driving a Ford sedan, pulled off of Main Street into the Circle, which leads to the bank parking lot. The defendant, who had been driving an Audi convertible, was pulling out of the Circle onto Main Street.”

Shortly after, Streep allegedly assaulted the teen, and although there were multiple calls reporting the “fight,” by the time police got there, Charles Harrison Streep had fled the scene.

Initially, the victim refused medical attention, however, a few hours after arriving home, he asked for medical attention and was taken to the hospital. From there, he was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for emergency surgery for his head trauma.

After a three-day investigation, Charles Harrison Streep was arrested and charged with second-degree assault and second-degree strangulation, which are both felonies.

What does Meryl Streep’s nephew do for a living?

Charlie Streep has worked in business management since 2013. He started his career working for a company called ZocDoc, and just over a year later, he got a job as Senior Business Developer Manager at PitchBook Data, a company that has offices in Seattle, San Francisco, New York, London, and Mumbai, India.

He is currently a pre-MBA associate at VU Venture Partners, and has been there since May of 2020.

Where did Meryl Streep’s nephew go to school?

Charles Harrison Streep graduated from New Canaan High School in 2007 and earned his Bachelor’s degree from Bucknell University, a liberal arts college located in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania. He attended Bucknell University from 2008 - 2012, where he played lacrosse, and then transferred over to the University of Virginia as a graduate student for the 2012 - 2013 academic year.

While at the University of Virginia, Charlie Streep played on the lacrosse team, appearing in all 15 games and racking up seven goals and one assist during the 2012 - 2013 season.

