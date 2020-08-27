Meet Sam Smith's New Boyfriend, Furniture Designer Francois Rocci

They were caught in a steamy kiss!

Congratulations are in order for Sam Smith, who seems to have found a new love!

An intrepid paparazzo snapped a photo of the "Dancing With A Stranger" singer kissing a mystery man as the pair took a romantic walk through a London park.

Initial reports suggested that the pair were spotted sharing a smooch before dining outside at a London pub. So much for social distancing!

But Smith has suffered some pretty serious heartbreak in the past, so we're happy that he seems to have found a new love.

Who is Sam Smith's new boyfriend, Francois Rocci?

Who is Francois Rocci?

According to his official website, Rocci is a "furniture and product designer." His designs seem pretty edgy, with a distinctly modern feel. He also offers a variety of products, including lamps and chandeliers, trays, and even corner tables!

Francois Rocci is originally from France.

Outside information about Rocci is pretty hard to come by, but according to his official website, he's a native of France who eventually moved to London to pursue his studies. He graduated with a BA (with honors) from Kingston University in 2016, with a concentration in Furniture Design. He subsequently got his MA in Design Product from the Royal College of Art in London just two years later. According to his LinkedIn page, he seems to have been working steadily as a furniture designer ever since.

Francois Rocci is pretty private on social media.

Anyone who wants to try to find "scoops" on Rocci's private life on his Instagram is going to be sorely disappointed. There don't seem to be any private photos on Rocci's Instagram! However, he seems to have a lot of cool photos of his designs, and of just hanging out with friends. You can check out one of those photos below.

Also according to Rocci's Instagram, he's a fan of Janelle Monae and prior to COVID-19, travelled extensively, with Milan being a favorite destination. In case you're wondering, Smith follows Rocci on Instagram ... but Rocci doesn't follow him ... yet?

Who has Sam Smith dated before Francois Rocci?

Until July 2019, Sam Smith was romantically linked to 13 Reasons Why star Brandon Flynn. They broke up, according to Smith, because he couldn't take the pressures of Smith's touring schedule. And Smith seems to have remained single until he found Rocci. But, while his breakup wounds from Flynn were still fresh, Smith said that it was difficult for him to find — and keep — love because of his career. "Being on tour is a bit of a crazy experience, I get really low sometimes on tour. I feel like I sound so depressing all the time when I talk about it, but I get depressed on tour. I think it's the responsibility and pressure that makes me struggle," he said.

Even though Smith and Flynn broke up, Smith still speaks highly of Flynn.

Just because you aren't dating anymore, doesn't mean you can't be friends, and Sam Smith's relationship with Brandon Flynn is proof of that. Even though the duo are no longer together, romantically, he said that he still has nothing but love for Flynn. "Brandon was wonderful. I'm still trying to figure out what I took from that relationship and what it meant to me. It's still quite raw. All my relationships have ended in a nice way, never nasty," he said.

Neither Smith nor Rocci has commented about their dating status.

As of this writing, neither Smith nor Rocci has commented — or confirmed — their dating status. However, we will keep you posted if that changes and especially if they become "Instagram official." If it turns out that they're a couple, congratulations are in order for them!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, photographer, and publicist whose work has been featured in People, Teen Vogue, Us Weekly, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, and more.