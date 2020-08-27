Fascinating Facts About 'The Challenge' Star Kailah Casillas's Fiancé, Sam Bird

Meet Sam Bird!

Congratulations are in order for Kailah Casillas! The star of MTV’s The Challenge recently got engaged to her partner, Sam Bird, in Greece, and announced the exciting news on Instagram on August 27.

“I’m marrying my favorite person in the world,” she captioned her Instagram picture, which shows the reality star smiling while holding a glass of champagne and showing off her gorgeous ring.

Who is Kailah Casillas's fiancé, Sam Bird?

Who is Sam Bird?

Sam Robert Bird is a DJ and producer from the UK. He’s also appeared on a few reality television shows in the past couple years, and is a Fage Yogurt ambassador.

One scroll through his Instagram feed will show you that he’s incredibly active and loves to hang out by and in the water. Some of his other hobbies include going to basketball games, traveling, and hanging out with his buddies.

How did Sam Bird and Kailah Casillas meet?

Although it is unclear how Sam Bird and Kailah Casillas met, the pair started seeing each other in January of 2020 after Sam flew to Florida to hang out with Kailah for a few days. The pair went to a Miami Heat game together and after that, it’s safe to say the rest is history.

Was Sam Bird on Ex on the Beach?

Sam Bird appeared on Season 4 of the hit MTV reality show Ex on the Beach alongside his former girlfriend, Georgia Steel.

Sam Bird and Georgia Steel started dating while on the UK reality show Love Island in 2018. While Sam and Georgia’s relationship only lasted about three months, the reality star couple had an insanely messy and public split.

“I’m devastated to announce me and Georgia have split up for reasons I cant [sic] bring myself to comment on at the moment. As always I wish her all the best,” he tweeted on October 17, 2017. It was later revealed that Sam had ended things with Georgia because she may have cheated on him with her ex — something that she’s denied since their breakup.

“The relationship ended after Georgia was accused of being unfaithful, after she met up with her ex,” a source said. “But Georgia insists she hasn't been disloyal at all and has told Sam that nothing actually happened. She did meet up with her ex because she still had loads of his stuff and wanted to give it back.”

Who did Kailah Casillas date before Sam Bird?

Kailah Casillas dated former reality star and current DJ/producer Michael “Mikey P” Pericoloso for about three years before getting together with Sam Bird.

The pair lived together in Las Vegas, Nevada for the duration of their relationship. After speculation that she had gotten together with reality star Stephen Bear while filming the 35th season of The Challenge, Mikey P took to Twitter to address the status of their relationship and clear the air about rumors that they faked a breakup in order to appear on Ex on the Beach.

Can we not make this a public spectacle? This is no ones business but ours. You act like I haven’t contacted you at all & that is not the case. I’ve told you time and time again that we will talk when you and I are both back in Vegas. That’s the last I’ll say on that. — Kailah (@kailah_casillas) November 24, 2019

While Kailah asked him to not go public with the rumors and drama regarding their relationship, a few months later, she alleged that Mikey P had been cheating on her for the entirety of their relationship.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.