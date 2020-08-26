50 Best Dog Quotes Every Animal Lover Can Relate To

National Dog Day is here, and it's time to celebrate!

August 26th is National Dog Day. The holiday, founded in 2004 by Colleen Paige, aims to draw attention to dogs and encourage adoption. For ways to celebrate and get involved, visit Nationaldogday.com.

Let's give a cheer to all good boys and good girls with a collection of the best dog quotes from animal lovers all over the world!

Dogs are an important part of many peoples’ lives. Being a pet owner can be challenging, and frustrating at times, but there’s a reason why we love our pooches so much.

Did you know a dog can lower your stress levels? As the owner of a very good boy myself, I can attest to it! Dog's do more than decrease stress, though. Dogs help us owners get more exercise, improve our mental health, make us happier, and help us get sick less frequently.

Dogs can understand over one hundred words, and they can sense time, which is likely why your doggo is in the window waiting for you when you get home at the same time every day. That head tilt they do? That's them trying to read your body language and understand you better.

According to an article by DogNews.com, dogs can even make you appear more attractive to others — which means if you have a dog, you're much more likely to find love and start a relationship.

The best part of being a pet parent is the emotional bond created between you and your schmoop. Your dog can help you become a better person through their love and companionship.

Dogs are incredible animals in so many ways. To celebrate, we've compiled a list of the best dog quotes every animal lover will love!

1. “Everything I know I learned from dogs.” — Nora Roberts

2. "I believe in integrity. Dogs have it. Humans are sometimes lacking it." — Cesar Millan

3. “Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them, and filling an emptiness we didn’t even know we had.”

4. “If I could be half the person my dog is, I’d be twice the human I am.” — Charles Yu

5. “Everyone thinks they have the best dog. And none of them are wrong.” ― W.R. Purche

6. “There is no psychiatrist in the world like a puppy licking your face.” — Bernard Williams

7. “To sit with a dog on a hillside on a glorious afternoon is to be back in Eden, where doing nothing was not boring–it was peace.” — Milan Kundera

8. “Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen.” — Orhan Pamuk

9. “Dogs are such agreeable friends. They ask no questions, they make no criticisms.” ― George Elliot

10. “We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment to animals.” — Immanuel Kant

11. “Dogs are wise. They crawl away into a quiet corner and lick their wounds and do not rejoin the world until they are whole once more.” — Agatha Christie

12. “If you pick up a starving dog and make him prosperous he will not bite you. This is the principal difference between a dog and man.” ― Mark Twain

13. “I'm suspicious of people who don't like dogs, but I trust a dog when it doesn't like a person.” ― Bill Murray

14. “Some of my best leading men have been dogs and horses.” — Elizabeth Taylor

15. “Dogs never bite me. Just humans.”— Marilyn Monroe

16. “A lot of shelter dogs are mutts like me.” — Barack Obama

17. “My fashion philosophy is if you’re not covered in dog hair, your life is empty.” ― Elayne Boosler

18. “Fall in love with a dog, and in many ways you enter a new orbit, a universe that features not just new colors but new rituals, new rules, a new way of experiencing attachment.” ― Caroline Knapp

19. “A dog has one aim in life…to bestow his heart.” ― J.R. Ackerley

20. “I think dogs are the most amazing creatures; they give unconditional love. For me, they are the role model for being alive.” ― Gilda Radner

21. “A dog is the only thing that can mend a crack in your broken heart” — Judy Desmond

22. “Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” — Roger Caras

23. “Nobody can fully understand the meaning of love unless he’s owned a dog. A dog can show you more honest affection with a flick of his tail than a man can gather through a lifetime of handshakes.” — Gene Hill

24. “My little dog―a heartbeat at my feet.”— Edith Wharton

25. “Once you have had a wonderful dog, a life without one, is a life diminished.” — Dean Koontz

26. “I have found that when you are deeply troubled, there are things you get from the silent devoted companionship of a dog that you can get from no other source.” — Doris Day

27. "I want to love like a dog, with unabashed devotion and complete lack of concern about what people do for a living, how much money they have, or how much they weigh." — Oprah Winfrey

28. “When you adopt a dog, you have a lot of very good days and one very bad day.” — W. Bruce Cameron

29. “Dogs die. But dogs live, too. Right up until they die, they live. They live brave, beautiful lives. They protect their families. And love us, and make our lives a little brighter, and they don’t waste time being afraid of tomorrow.” — Dan Gemeinhart

30. “The misery of keeping a dog is his dying so soon. But, to be sure, if he lived for fifty years and then died, what would become of me?” — Sir Walter Scott

31. “I guess you don’t really own a dog, you rent them, and you have to be thankful that you had a long lease.” — Joe Garagiola

32. “If there is a heaven, it’s certain our animals are to be there. Their lives become so interwoven with our own, it would take more than an archangel to detangle them.” — Pam Brown

33. “If you have a dog, you will most likely outlive it; to get a dog is to open yourself to profound joy and, prospectively, to equally profound sadness.” — Marjorie Garber

34. “I feel about my dogs now, and all the dogs I had prior to this, the way I feel about children – they are that important to me. When I have lost a dog I have gone into a mourning period that lasted for months.” — Mary Tyler Moore

35. “The one best place to bury a good dog is in the heart of his master.” — Ben Hur Lampman

36. “Grief is so painfully real, regardless of its origin. The love of, and attachment to, an animal friend can equal that of human relationships. Likewise, the loss of an animal can be just as devastating.” — Rev. Joel L. Morgan

37. “Dogs come into our lives to teach us about love, they depart to teach us about loss. A new dog never replaces an old dog, it merely expands the heart. If you have loved many dogs your heart is very big.” — Erica Jong

38. “A good dog never dies. He always stays. He walks beside you on crisp autumn days when frost is on the fields and winter’s drawing near. His head is within our hand in his old way.” — Mary Carolyn Davies

39. “A well-trained dog will make no attempt to share your lunch. He will just make you feel so guilty that you cannot enjoy it.” — Helen Thomson

40. “Anybody who doesn’t know what soap tastes like never washed a dog.”— Franklin P. Jones

41. “If you think dogs can’t count, try putting three dog biscuits in your pocket and then give him only two of them.” —Phil Pastoret

42. “Dogs feel very strongly that they should always go with you in the car, in case the need should arise for them to bark violently at nothing right in your ear.” ― Dave Barry

43. “Just give me a comfortable couch, a dog, a good book, and a woman. Then if you can get the dog to go somewhere and read the book, I might have a little fun.” ― Groucho Marx

44. “The more boys I meet the more I love my dog.” ― Carrie Underwood

45. “I've seen a look in dogs' eyes, a quickly vanishing look of amazed contempt, and I am convinced that basically dogs think humans are nuts.” ― John Steinbeck

46. “My cats inspire me daily. They inspire me to get a dog!”— Greg Curtis

47. "You want a friend in Washington? Get a dog.” — Harry Truman

48. “Properly trained, a man can be dog’s best friend.”— Corey Ford

49. “The most affectionate creature in the world is a wet dog.”— Ambrose Bierce

50. “People teach their dog to sit; it’s a trick. I’ve been sitting my whole life, and a dog has never looked at me as though he thought I was tricky.”— Mitch Hedberg

