50 Best Dog Quotes Every Animal Lover Can Relate To

National Dog Day is here, and it's time to celebrate!
August 26th is National Dog Day. The holiday, founded in 2004 by Colleen Paige, aims to draw attention to dogs and encourage adoption. For ways to celebrate and get involved, visit Nationaldogday.com.
Let's give a cheer to all good boys and good girls with a collection of the best dog quotes from animal lovers all over the world!
Dogs are an important part of many peoples’ lives. Being a pet owner can be challenging, and frustrating at times, but there’s a reason why we love our pooches so much.
Did you know a dog can lower your stress levels? As the owner of a very good boy myself, I can attest to it! Dog's do more than decrease stress, though. Dogs help us owners get more exercise, improve our mental health, make us happier, and help us get sick less frequently.
Dogs can understand over one hundred words, and they can sense time, which is likely why your doggo is in the window waiting for you when you get home at the same time every day. That head tilt they do? That's them trying to read your body language and understand you better.
According to an article by DogNews.com, dogs can even make you appear more attractive to others — which means if you have a dog, you're much more likely to find love and start a relationship.
The best part of being a pet parent is the emotional bond created between you and your schmoop. Your dog can help you become a better person through their love and companionship.
Dogs are incredible animals in so many ways. To celebrate, we've compiled a list of the best dog quotes every animal lover will love!
1. “Everything I know I learned from dogs.” — Nora Roberts
2. "I believe in integrity. Dogs have it. Humans are sometimes lacking it." — Cesar Millan
3. “Dogs have a way of finding the people who need them, and filling an emptiness we didn’t even know we had.”
4. “If I could be half the person my dog is, I’d be twice the human I am.” — Charles Yu
5. “Everyone thinks they have the best dog. And none of them are wrong.” ― W.R. Purche
6. “There is no psychiatrist in the world like a puppy licking your face.” — Bernard Williams
7. “To sit with a dog on a hillside on a glorious afternoon is to be back in Eden, where doing nothing was not boring–it was peace.” — Milan Kundera
8. “Dogs do speak, but only to those who know how to listen.” — Orhan Pamuk
9. “Dogs are such agreeable friends. They ask no questions, they make no criticisms.” ― George Elliot
10. “We can judge the heart of a man by his treatment to animals.” — Immanuel Kant
11. “Dogs are wise. They crawl away into a quiet corner and lick their wounds and do not rejoin the world until they are whole once more.” — Agatha Christie
12. “If you pick up a starving dog and make him prosperous he will not bite you. This is the principal difference between a dog and man.” ― Mark Twain
13. “I'm suspicious of people who don't like dogs, but I trust a dog when it doesn't like a person.” ― Bill Murray
14. “Some of my best leading men have been dogs and horses.” — Elizabeth Taylor
15. “Dogs never bite me. Just humans.”— Marilyn Monroe
16. “A lot of shelter dogs are mutts like me.” — Barack Obama
17. “My fashion philosophy is if you’re not covered in dog hair, your life is empty.” ― Elayne Boosler
18. “Fall in love with a dog, and in many ways you enter a new orbit, a universe that features not just new colors but new rituals, new rules, a new way of experiencing attachment.” ― Caroline Knapp
19. “A dog has one aim in life…to bestow his heart.” ― J.R. Ackerley
20. “I think dogs are the most amazing creatures; they give unconditional love. For me, they are the role model for being alive.” ― Gilda Radner
21. “A dog is the only thing that can mend a crack in your broken heart” — Judy Desmond
22. “Dogs are not our whole life, but they make our lives whole.” — Roger Caras
23. “Nobody can fully understand the meaning of love unless he’s owned a dog. A dog can show you more honest affection with a flick of his tail than a man can gather through a lifetime of handshakes.” — Gene Hill
24. “My little dog―a heartbeat at my feet.”— Edith Wharton
25. “Once you have had a wonderful dog, a life without one, is a life diminished.” — Dean Koontz
26. “I have found that when you are deeply troubled, there are things you get from the silent devoted companionship of a dog that you can get from no other source.” — Doris Day
27. "I want to love like a dog, with unabashed devotion and complete lack of concern about what people do for a living, how much money they have, or how much they weigh." — Oprah Winfrey
28. “When you adopt a dog, you have a lot of very good days and one very bad day.” — W. Bruce Cameron
29. “Dogs die. But dogs live, too. Right up until they die, they live. They live brave, beautiful lives. They protect their families. And love us, and make our lives a little brighter, and they don’t waste time being afraid of tomorrow.” — Dan Gemeinhart
30. “The misery of keeping a dog is his dying so soon. But, to be sure, if he lived for fifty years and then died, what would become of me?” — Sir Walter Scott
31. “I guess you don’t really own a dog, you rent them, and you have to be thankful that you had a long lease.” — Joe Garagiola
32. “If there is a heaven, it’s certain our animals are to be there. Their lives become so interwoven with our own, it would take more than an archangel to detangle them.” — Pam Brown
33. “If you have a dog, you will most likely outlive it; to get a dog is to open yourself to profound joy and, prospectively, to equally profound sadness.” — Marjorie Garber
34. “I feel about my dogs now, and all the dogs I had prior to this, the way I feel about children – they are that important to me. When I have lost a dog I have gone into a mourning period that lasted for months.” — Mary Tyler Moore
35. “The one best place to bury a good dog is in the heart of his master.” — Ben Hur Lampman
36. “Grief is so painfully real, regardless of its origin. The love of, and attachment to, an animal friend can equal that of human relationships. Likewise, the loss of an animal can be just as devastating.” — Rev. Joel L. Morgan
37. “Dogs come into our lives to teach us about love, they depart to teach us about loss. A new dog never replaces an old dog, it merely expands the heart. If you have loved many dogs your heart is very big.” — Erica Jong
38. “A good dog never dies. He always stays. He walks beside you on crisp autumn days when frost is on the fields and winter’s drawing near. His head is within our hand in his old way.” — Mary Carolyn Davies
39. “A well-trained dog will make no attempt to share your lunch. He will just make you feel so guilty that you cannot enjoy it.” — Helen Thomson
40. “Anybody who doesn’t know what soap tastes like never washed a dog.”— Franklin P. Jones
41. “If you think dogs can’t count, try putting three dog biscuits in your pocket and then give him only two of them.” —Phil Pastoret
42. “Dogs feel very strongly that they should always go with you in the car, in case the need should arise for them to bark violently at nothing right in your ear.” ― Dave Barry
43. “Just give me a comfortable couch, a dog, a good book, and a woman. Then if you can get the dog to go somewhere and read the book, I might have a little fun.” ― Groucho Marx
44. “The more boys I meet the more I love my dog.” ― Carrie Underwood
45. “I've seen a look in dogs' eyes, a quickly vanishing look of amazed contempt, and I am convinced that basically dogs think humans are nuts.” ― John Steinbeck
46. “My cats inspire me daily. They inspire me to get a dog!”— Greg Curtis
47. "You want a friend in Washington? Get a dog.” — Harry Truman
48. “Properly trained, a man can be dog’s best friend.”— Corey Ford
49. “The most affectionate creature in the world is a wet dog.”— Ambrose Bierce
50. “People teach their dog to sit; it’s a trick. I’ve been sitting my whole life, and a dog has never looked at me as though he thought I was tricky.”— Mitch Hedberg
Rachel Reed is writer and editorial Intern with interests in news, culture, self, and relationships.