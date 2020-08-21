Fascinating Details About Mercedes Kilmer, Val Kilmer's Daughter

She's following in her father's footsteps.

Val Kilmer is known for his acting chops and now, it seems like his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, has definitely inherited his talent. The 28-year-old daughter of Kilmer and ex-wife Joanne Whalley recently co-starred with her dad in Paydirt, and now, the actress is in the spotlight more than ever before, even independently from the Top Gun and Batman Forever star.

Who is Val Kilmer's daughter, Mercedes Kilmer?

Mercedes Kilmer has been acting since 2013.

Though Mercedes has said she got her start in theater, she's been acting for the screen since 2013. So far, she's starred in shorts including Pool Party, Ingrid, Prettyface, and Closer to God, and Paydirt — where she's playing her dad's character's daughter — will be her first feature length film.

Val Kilmer's daughter is also an astrologer.

Mercedes is currently attending the Kepler College of Astrology and has an Instagram account based on her astrology. She offers up hour-long Zoom meetings and written reports to anyone who wants a reading from her.

"Thank you to everyone who has booked a reading with me thus far. It is so deeply gratifying to guide people into the sacred geometry of the Zodiac which the ancients described as a window into the mind of God. It’s an honor to provide this service to you," she wrote on Instagram.

Who is Mercedes Kilmer dating?

According to her Instagram posts, Mercedes appears to be dating a man named Jhian, who has appeared in photos on her feed on multiple occasions. She doesn't share too much about her personal life, though, so it's hard to say what the status of their relationship is exactly — just that they've been spending a lot of time together in LA lately.

She has spoken out about the paparazzi.

In a recent interview, Mercedes admitted that she felt "traumatized" by the invasion of privacy from paparazzi as a child, and it almost made her want to avoid the spotlight and the entertainment industry as an adult.

“I never felt deterred from acting, but I was really reticent about engaging with the public until now," she said. "Especially in the late ’90s and early 2000s, when my dad was superfamous, he couldn’t go anywhere. And paparazzi culture was so evil. People could find your address on the internet. That really did affect me.”

Mercedes Kilmer is close with her dad.

Mercedes has said that she would be friends with Kilmer even if they weren't related.

"My dad is such a smart and creative person that I love hanging out with, even if he wasn't my dad, too. He’s a good friend of mine," she said in August 2020.

Starring In Paydirt together was the first time Val Kilmer saw Mercedes act.

In another interview, Mercedes shared that working together in Paydirt was the first time Kilmer got to see her talent in action, and it sounds like it was a pretty special experience for them both.

“It’s something that’s been kept quite separate from my parents," she said. "But he’s a really great actor, so I just felt honored. It was really an exciting challenge to not only work with my dad but to play my dad’s daughter.”

