Who Is Chris Cornell's Daughter, Toni Cornell? She's Following In Her Father's Musical Footsteps

She's just as talented as her dad.

It's been more than three years since Chris Cornell died at 52 years old but his children are helping to keep his legacy alive — and it seems like they may have also inherited his musical talent. This especially goes for his daughter, Toni Cornell, who may be young but is already building a career in music for herself.

Who is Chris Cornell's daughter, Toni Cornell?

Here's everything to know about one of the kids the Audioslave and Soundgarden singer left behind.

Chris Cornell died in 2017.

In May 2017, news broke that Cornell had died by suicide at 52 years old, shortly after performing a concert with Soundgarden in Detroit. Aside from his legendary music career, Cornell left behind his wife, Vicky, and three children: Lillian, who is now 20, Christopher, who is 14, and Toni, who is now 15 years old.

Toni Cornell performed for this year's virtual Lollapalooza.

Toni is making headlines this week after her video performance for the socially-distanced version of Chicago's Lollapalooza. For her performance, she covered "Black" by Pearl Jam, and a message at the end of the video shares that "this song is dedicated to my dad." You can watch the full video above.

Toni Cornell debuted her first original song "Far Away Places" last year.

In 2019, Toni shared her first original song, "Far Away Places." She wrote the song herself at just 12 years old and just months before his death, she and her father recorded it together in Miami. She donated the proceeds from the song to the New York Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children.

Cornell frequently talks about her memories of her dad on Instagram.

Toni's Instagram is filled with throwback photos of her and her father, as well as captions filled with her favorite memories of her dad and how much she misses him.

"No other love in the world will ever be like yours. I would choose you as my daddy over and over again. You gave me the greatest childhood memories and love that will last forever. I miss you," she wrote in a Father's Day post.

She gave a tour of Chris Cornell's studio for Father's Day.

On Father's Day this year, Toni took over the Billboard Instagram stories to share a tour of Cornell's studio in Miami.

"I'm so grateful that I was lucky enough to have a dad who was also my best friend," Toni said at the time. "Music was our life, so it really created a special bond between the two of us, even when we weren't on the road. Here in this studio, he taught me how to play the guitar, how to record songs."

Toni Cornell shares her adventures and her run-ins with celebrities, too.

On social media, Toni is all about sharing all of the fun parts of her life, including her photos with celebrities like Leonardo DiCaprio and pictures from her trip to Italy last year.

Between how much she obviously loves her life and the talent she's inherited from her father, it seems like Toni is destined to do great things, and this is just the beginning.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.