Who Is Ellen DeGeneres' Brother? Vance DeGeneres Defends Sister Amid Ellen Show Scandal

Over the last couple of months, Ellen DeGeneres has come under a lot of fire for the reports that have come out against her, claiming that The Ellen Show Is a hostile work environment and that there has even been sexual assault going on behind the scenes. But recently, her brother, Vance, has come forward to defend her, speaking out in favor of his sister on Twitter.

Though DeGeneres herself has lived in the spotlight for decades at this point, the same can't be said for Vance.

Who is Ellen DeGeneres' brother, Vance DeGeneres?

Ellen DeGeneres has been at the center of an Ellen show scandal recently.

Thanks to a viral Twitter thread that spread earlier this year, the rumors that DeGeneres herself doesn't live up to the kind persona she exudes on television were rampant, and things have only gone downhill from there. In July, a report from Buzzfeed News claimed that behind the scenes, the higher ups on The Ellen Show had created a toxic work environment for employees, making racist remarks towards some of them and expecting them to work under impossible standards. Later, another report came out, accusing some of the show's executive producers of sexual misconduct.

Vance DeGeneres has spoken out in her defense on Twitter.

If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister. She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest. — Vance DeGeneres (@vancedegeneres) August 4, 2020

In the wake of all of the negative reports about DeGeneres and her show, those closest to her have been taking to social media to share their positive experiences with the talk show host, and that includes her brother, who shared his feelings on Twitter.

"If you think Ellen would knowingly allow bullying or racism on her show, you don’t know my sister," Vance wrote. "She has been and continues to be a bright light in a dark world. She’s one of the kindest, most generous people you’ll ever meet. And one of the funniest."

Vance DeGeneres also opened up about the Ellen show situation on Facebook.

In a separate post on his Facebook account, Vance also defended his sister.

"Ok, I need to say something. My sister is being viciously attacked. And let me assure you — it is all bullsh*t," he wrote. "I put up a simple statement yesterday that said 'I stand by Ellen.' Only a handful of my Facebook 'friends' responded to it. If you don't support Ellen, then you don't support me, so please unfriend me. I'm sick and tired of my sister being attacked. She always has - and always will - stand against bullying of any kind. She's a smart, strong woman who has made a positive difference in the world. And to my friends who did respond with support for Ellen and my family, thank you so much. It means a lot."

Ellen DeGeneres' brother Vance Degeneres is a producer and a writer.

Much like his sister, Vance is also in the entertainment industry. He has served as an executive producer on movies including Crazy Stupid Love and The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, and has worked as a writer on Ellen, as well as award shows like the Grammys, Emmys, and the Oscars​.

Vance DeGeneres recently created an online series with Rick Springfield.

In order to raise funds for Feeding America, Vance recently paired up with Rick Springfield to launch a series called The 60 Second Guide to Songwriting With a Partner. They've released songs together as well as video content, including a music video for their song, "Welcome To Your Bright New World."

Vance DeGeneres is close with his sister.

Back in April, Vance shared a photo with DeGeneres on Instagram in honor of National Siblings Day, calling her the "absolute funniest, kindest, and best sister that I’ve ever had." Regardless of what the fate of DeGeneres' show might be, it sounds like she'll always have her brother in her corner.

