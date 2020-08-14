Who Is Harry Hamlin's Son With Ursula Andress? New Details On Dimitri Hamlin

His mother was an original Bond girl.

Though he's mostly known today as being the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna, there was a time in the 1980s when Harry Hamlin was known as a heartthrob actor. And, in that time, he found himself involved with several high-profile actresses, including Nicolette Sheridan, before finally settling down with Rinna.

One of the women he got involved with at one point was the so-called "O.G. Bond Girl," Ursula Andress. Together, they had a son, who has kept a relatively low profile until Rinna mentioned him in a recent RHOBH episode.

Who is Harry Hamlin's son with Ursula Andress, Dimitri Hamlin?

Dmitri Hamlin was born in 1980, making him 40 years old as of this writing.

Harry Hamlin and Ursula Andress met in 1979, when they were filming Clash of the Titans, the cult classic that's considered Hamlin's breakthrough role. In 1980, Dimitri was born. At the time, though, Andress hoped that she and Hamlin would settle down, but that didn't turn out to be the case. He was much younger than her, and he "wanted to go out" rather than settle down. Andress also admitted that she was "possessive," but said she was happy that she got Dimitri out of the relationship that, ultimately, didn't work out. "Love affairs and husbands can end, but a child is forever. Dimitri is my love now," she said.

Dimitri Hamlin was conceived in Egypt.

After Clash of the Titans wrapped, Andress and Hamlin vacationed in Egypt. When they got back, Andress thought she was suffering from a stomach virus — and discovered, instead, that she was pregnant with Dimitri. At the time, Andress was 44, and Hamlin was 28. That would be considered no big deal by today's standards, but back then it was a scandal. Nevertheless, Andress was excited about the prospect of becoming a mother. "It is the most important thing that ever happened to me. Let’s say I had an incredible life up until today, and now I think it’s time for a change," she said.

Who is Dimitri Hamlin's mother, Ursula Andress?

Considered a legendary "Bond Girl," Ursula Andress had a long and storied acting career until 2005, when she retired. She was the original "Bond Girl," who starred as "Honey Rider" in the first James Bond films opposite Sean Connery. She also modeled for Playboy several times, at a time when it was considered controversial to do so. A native of Switzerland, Andress sold her home in Los Angeles back in 2017, and currently splits her time between Rome and Switzerland.

Harry Hamlin's son once starred in an Abercrombie & Fitch catalog with a relatively-unknown Taylor Swift.

Like his mother and father, Dimitri Hamlin dabbled in the family business and had some bit parts in television shows. But the most high-profile gig he'd ever had came in 2004 when he starred with Taylor Swift in an Abercrombie & Fitch catalog, as part of their "Rising Stars" section. Actress Schuyler Fisk — daughter of Sissy Spacek and an original The Babysitter's Club cast-member — model Nikki Reed, and Olivia Wilde were also featured in the catalog.

He's super-intelligent.

Dimitri Hamlin isn't just a pretty face. He graduated from Princeton University with a degree in philosophy, and even wrote some articles for The Huffington Post, which you can check out here. According to his bio on The Huffington Post website, he was born in Los Angeles but raised in Rome, and is both a musician and a stage actor.

Who are Dmitri Hamlin's siblings? He has two half-sisters.

Though his mother, Ursula Andress, never had any other children besides him, Dimitri Hamlin is the half-brother of Lisa Rinna's two daughters — Delilah Belle Hamlin and Amelia Gray Hamlin — since his father has been married to Rinna since 1997. According to Rinna, herself, she maintains a relationship with Dimitri and even mentions him in the Hamlin family Christmas cards!

Where is Dmitri Hamlin today? He keeps a relatively low profile.

In the past, he appeared on the red carpet with both his mother and his father, and would occasionally pop up on red carpets with Rinna and Hamlin when they were promoting The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But even though he's lived a full life that's included music, DJing, and writing, he keeps a relatively low profile today. He doesn't even seem to have any social media.

