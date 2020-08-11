Who Are Kamala Harris's Stepchildren? Everything To Know About Cole Emhoff And Ella Emhoff

She has no children of her own, but loves them as though they were hers!

As of just a few minutes ago, presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has announced that he has chosen Kamala Harris as his running mate. If Biden wins the election, Harris will become the first Black woman to be the country's vice president, and the first woman period to hold the title. History in the making!

But of all the titles she's held — prosecutor, senator, presidential candidate, and now, vice-presidential hopeful — she said that it's the title "momala" that she loves the most...which is the nickname that her step-children have given her.

Who are Kamala Harris's step-children, Cole Emhoff and Ella Emhoff?

Cole and Ella Emhoff are Douglas Emhoff's children from his first marriage to Kerstin Emhoff. They were well into adulthood when Harris came into their lives — in 2018, Cole Emhoff had just graduated from Colorado College, while Ella Emhoff was studying at the Parsons School of Design. However, neither Cole nor Ella Emhoff was against the idea of Harris coming into their lives — in fact, she wore Converse sneakers and brought them cookies when she first met them.

Who is Kerstin Emhoff, Cole and Ella Emhoff's mom? Kamala Harris is friends withh her.

Unlike many second marriages, where there is nothing but nonstop tension between the first and the second wife, Kamala Harris and Kerstin Emhoff are actually very good friends. "Our modern family is almost a little too functional," she said about her relationship with Kerstin.

Does Kamala Harris have kids?

For whatever her reasons, Kamala Harris doesn't have any children of her own. She's never really discussed why she never had children of her own — either by choice or by circumstance — but she has written a children's book in the past with her niece Meena Harris, and she is an aunt to her sister Maya's children (including her niece, Meena, the founder of the Phenomenal Women's Action Campaign).

Kamala Harris has a good relationship with her step-children.

Despite not having children of her own, and despite coming into their lives when they were adults, Kamala Harris has a great relationship with her step-children. In fact, she said that they even have a nickname for her: Momala!

"They are my endless source of love and pure joy. I am so thankful to Doug, to Kerstin, and most of all, to Ella and Cole. And as our family embarks together on this new journey — one that has taken me to South Carolina, Iowa, New Hampshire, Ohio, Nevada, and Michigan in the last few weeks alone — I can say one thing with certainty, my heart wouldn’t be whole, nor my life full, without them," she said about her relationship with them.

Who is Cole Emhoff and Ella Emhoff's dad, Douglas Emhoff?

Doug Emhoff has a great relationship with his kids, too. Sometimes, when a parent remarries, the children from the first marriage resent both the parent and the parent's new wife. But fortunately, that's not the case with Douglas Emhoff and his children. In fact, he frequently posts social media updates where he's featured spending quality "father/child" time with his two offspring. How sweet! Check out one of the posts below.

As much as I want to be at the rally in Texas today, Ella wanted a Daddy/Daughter Spring Break weekend in DC. So here we are! Loveya Ella! pic.twitter.com/7gV1ogzMx2 — Douglas Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) March 23, 2019

Will Cole and Ella Emhoff live in the White House?

If Biden does, indeed, win the election, he will live in the White House. To that end, then, Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff will reside at Number One Observatory Circle, the official house of the Vice President, so neither they — nor Cole and Ella Emhoff — will live in the White House. However, they will most likely pay a visit to their father and step-mother — or, "Momala" — there!

Congratulations to Kamala Harris on her historic nomination!

