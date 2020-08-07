Who Is Bella Angel? How Amateur Golfer Became Huge Social Media Influencer

Who thought a golfer could become so popular on Instagram?

With social media platforms rapidly growing (with no signs of slowing down), so are the opportunities for influencers out there in every possible corner of the internet — even the golf world. And for one amateur golfer, that means finding thousands of followers who have catapulted her directly into Insta-fame, whether those followers happen to actually be interested in golf or not.

Since starting her account, 22-year-old Bella Angel has over 200,000 Instagram followers, with that following growing all the time.

Who is Bella Angel, amateur golfer turned social media influencer?

Bella Angel is an amateur golfer from the United Kingdom.

In her Instagram bio, Angel shares that she hails from London, and has 229k followers and counting — pretty impressive! Though she does link to a YouTube page, it doesn't have any content on it, so maybe her videos are coming soon. In any event, her followers are definitely huge fans of the content she's already sharing on Instagram, and her posts each get thousands of likes and comments, some of them even nearing viral territory.

Bella Angel originally started her account for herself.

In a recent interview, Angel shared that she never expected this kind of success from her Instagram account.

“I started my golf account as a way of tracking my own golfing progress,” she said. “I had no intention of it ever expanding into something bigger. It has now, and I’m just sharing my progress on a wider scale, which is fantastic. I think that’s what people really enjoy about my account.”

Angela wants to give female golfers more role models.

Angel herself said that she follows golfers like Mollie Lawrence and Hannah Leiner, and now, she's adding her own perspective into the ring.

“I think there are some amazing golf figures out there that are really sharing kind of women’s perspective on golf, and that’s amazing to have more female role models out there for other girls wanting to take up golf,” she said in the same interview

She's been sharing her golf career since 2018.

Angel shared her first Instagram post in August 2018, simply sharing a video of her swing. Since then, the video has received nearly 90,000 views.

"My swing last summer, currently still working on hitting it more on the inside," she wrote at the time. She couldn't have imagined how much would have changed just two years later!

On Instagram, Bella Angel occasionally throws in a personal photo.

Though most of Angel's Instagram account is solely focused on her golfing, Angel does share selfies, vacation photos, and even photos of herself doing things at home like baking in the kitchen. it's not often that she offers her followers a peek into her personal life — she keeps most of that stuff private — but she isn't strictly business, either.

Bella Angels makes videos for fans on Cameo.

Angel's superfans can purchase personalized videos from her on Cameo. For $50, Angel, who describes herself as a "British golfer and model," will record a video for a special occasion (or no occasion at all). Not a bad gift for someone who loves following her account! And judging by how quickly her Instagram has exploded, it seems like we'll be seeing a lot more from her in the future.

