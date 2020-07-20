Who Is Dr. Sheila Nazarian? Meet Iranian-Amercan Plastic Surgeon From Netflix's 'Skin Decision'

Her patients are in good hands.

There are a lot of plastic surgery reality shows out there but there's a good chance that the latest, Netflix's Skin Decision, will probably be your next obsession. The show follows plastic surgeon Dr. Sheila Nazarian and Nurse Jamie Sue Sherrill as they help patients repair wounds that have happened to them because of trauma and abusive relationships, so not only is it a fascinating look into her line of work, but the show is also a tearjerker, too.

But now that Dr. Nazarian is in the spotlight, we have to wonder more about who she is and what her career was like before the show.

Who is Dr. Sheila Nazarian from Netflix's Skin Decision?

Dr. Nazarian has her own practice in Beverly Hills.

Dr. Nazarian works out of her own practice — and it even has her name on it. She can be found at Nazarian Plastic Surgery in Beverly Hills and according to her website, she tries out every procedure she uses either on herself or someone who works in her practice before she recommends it to a client, which is a pretty impressive level of commitment. She says her goal is natural-looking results that help her patients' self confidence above all else.

It's pretty impressive that she's made it so far in her career, given that she came to the U.S. from Iran at just 7 years old and at the time, she didn't speak any English. She's come so far since then, and it seems like she's just getting started.

Skin Decision isn't her first appearance on reality TV.

This lady is no stranger to being on camera. Not only has she appeared on shows like The Doctors and Khloé Kardashian's Revenge Body, but she has also appeared on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, too.

She shares bits and pieces of her personal life on Instagram.

On Instagram, Dr. Nazarian does share videos, photos, and before and after comparisons featuring the work she's done but she also shares what she does when she's not working, too. When she's not helping her patients achieve the look they want, she's relaxing at home in the pool, hanging out with her kids, and sharing pics from her travels.

She's married to another surgeon.

Dr. Nazarian's husband is Dr. Fardad Mobin, a neurosurgeon, which means they definitely have a few things in common — and judging by her Instagram posts, it seems like they're very much in love. They have three children together.

She teaches others how to build their brand.

Aside from her plastic surgery practice, Dr. Nazarian also runs the Nazarian Institute, hosting conferences that teach others how to build their brands to help grow their businesses, whether they happen to be a fellow doctor or not. The next one will be held in 2021 and it's described as a conference featuring "expert panels and inspiring speakers focused on entrepreneurship, digital branding, customer experience, social media marketing, personal development and more."

She thinks prescription skincare is best.

In an interview from earlier this year, Dr. Nazarian urged against listening to influencer skincare recommendations, instead suggesting seeing a trusted dermatologist to get flawless skin.

"Get expert advice and use medical-grade skincare that only a doctor would be able to dispense," she said. "Everything else is a waste of time and money… even if your favorite influencer says the opposite."

