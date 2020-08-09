Your Birth Month Flower & What It Means

Add more meaning to your birthday.

You’ve probably already heard of birthstones, but did you know your birth month has its very own flower?

Flowers have had symbolic meanings for centuries, and are often used in poetry and other forms of expression to convey certain meanings. Used to express gratitude, love, loss, and much more, flowers speak a language of their own.

Birth month flowers make a great gift or addition to your own home if you want to celebrate yourself.

Each flower carries its own story and significance. And many come in different colors and sizes, so you can choose the perfect flower for your birthday celebrations.

What is the meaning of your birth month flower?

January: Carnation

Carnations brighten up this gloomy winter month and inspire feelings of pride and gratitude.

They are one of the few flowers that still bloom in cold temperatures, so you’ll see them at your florist all year-round. You can get carnations in a variety of colors, but the white ones are a stunning symbol for good luck.

February: Violet

These delicate purple flowers replicate the color of February’s birthstone, amethyst. They are often associated with modesty and loyalty, tracing back to the Victorian Era where these traits were extremely sought after.

While you should keep your violets indoors in the winter, their long stems make a beautiful addition to any garden once the weather warms up.

March: Daffodil

When these friendly yellow buds start to poke their heads through the ground, you know spring is arriving and cold days are slowly disappearing.

These flowers symbolize rebirth and renewal, reminding us to invite in new beginnings and let go of hardship.

April: Daisy

These unassuming flowers are easy to grow and can be found just about anywhere. They symbolize youth and purity.

Lovers of daisies will stay forever young and full of joy thanks to this playful little flower. These flowers do best in direct sunlight and well-drained soil.

May: Lily of the Valley

You know what they say, “April showers bring May flowers.” This dainty white flower is a symbol of joy and sweetness.

The white buds and contrasting stems make for a great addition to any bouquet. They have a deliciously sweet scent and love to hang out in damp, shaded parts of your garden.

June: Rose

Different shades of roses have different meanings but, generally speaking, they are associated with love and passion. Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love, presented a rose to her precious Eros.

Yellow roses make a great gift for a friend born in this month.

July: Larkspur

These cone-like flowers are filled with tiny pink and purple buds, and are an eye-catching flower. They are inviting to look at, and symbolize positivity and openness.

Better times are ahead if you cross paths with one of these plants, so welcome the change.

August: Gladiolus

These flowers get their name from the Latin word for sword, “gladius,” and are a symbol of strength and integrity. These flowers and those associated with them have the power to pierce the hearts of all who they encounter.

These tall spires grow to impress heights, showing off their resilience.

September: Aster

Greek legend says that asters, also a word for stars, were created by the goddess, Astraea, who wept when seeing too few stars in the sky, making these colorful buds from her tears. They are a powerful symbol of wisdom and patience.

Good things come to those who wait all year for these flowers to crop up.

October: Marigold

With their rich, autumnal hues, marigolds are the quintessential October birth flower, mimicking falling leaves. They will keep blooming until frost as a symbol of their fierceness and passion for life.

Early Christians called marigolds Mary’s Gold, and placed it by statues of the Virgin Mary.

November: Chrysanthemum

The Japanese consider chrysanthemums to be a symbol of perfection, while other ancient cultures say it symbolizes the sun, optimism, and loyalty. They are a friendly plant that should be given to everyone you hold dear.

They come in a variety of colors so they make a good addition to any bouquet.

December: Narcissus

Hollies and poinsettias are often associated with this month, but the daffodil-like narcissus is the birth flower of December. With their ability to bloom during a time of little growth, they symbolize hope.

These snow-white buds look delightful as a centerpiece for the holidays.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.