Who Is Clare Crawley's Boyfriend? Everything To Know About Dale Moss

This might actually be the most dramatic season in "Bachelor' history.

With the contestants being quarantined and the entire season being filmed in one location, it was a given that this season of The Bachelorette was going to be different than any that came before it, but now, it sounds like there's another massive shakeup that will totally change the game. Reportedly, Clare Crawley has decided to ditch her season in favor of leaving with one of her contestants who she's already fallen in love with: Dale Moss. Crawley's reportedly being replaced by Tayshia Adams.

But even though longtime Bachelor Nation fans are more than familiar with Crawley, Moss is a total newcomer to the franchise.

Who is Clare Crawley's boyfriend, Dale Moss?

This is what we know about the man so amazing that he made her want to risk it all.

Crawley and Moss are reportedly already in love.

This week, reports have surfaced that Crawley chose to leave The Bachelorette with Moss and according to a source close to the show, she and Moss began talking before this season even began filming and now that they've had the chance to meet in person, she already knows he's who she'd give her final rose to.

"One of her potential guys found a way to get in touch with her and they began talking," said the insider. "By the time filming officially began, they were basically already in love. No one else stood a chance. It just became so obvious from her subsequent few dates that her heart wasn’t in it and she just wasn’t feeling it. Then she said she wanted out."

Who is Clare Crawley dating? Dale Moss is a former NFL player.

Moss is 31 years old and from South Dakota, and his biggest claim to fame is his NFL career. After playing college football for South Dakota State University, he signed with the Green Bay Packers. He's also played on practice squads for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Chicago Bears, and the Carolina Panthers. Now, that part of his life is behind him.

Dale Moss is now a model and an activist.

According to Moss' website, he's now represented by Wilhelmina Models and also works as a Special Olympics Global Ambassador. Unfortunately, details about Moss' personal life are a bit scarce; his Instagram is now private, since many Bachelorette contestants lock their social media down before leaving for the show and at this point, filming is definitely still in progress.

Dale Moss is close with his mother.

Though Moss' mother, Delores, passed away in 2017, she has served as a huge inspiration to him, especially since she was an athlete herself, playing basketball for the United States Women's National Team. And in an interview with last year, he shared the impact his mom has had on his life.

"My mother was the strongest person I know hands down and she is where my mannerisms come from," he said. "I learned at a young age it’s how you handle the things you can’t control. When it comes to business impacts, I continue to be impacted by a collective group of people. I’ve always built and been a member of a team; this enables me to learn at a rapid rate. You can’t be a master of all things."

Dale Moss has big plans for the future.

In an interview, Moss shared that he has big dreams about getting involved behind the camera instead of just in front of it in the future.

"I see it creating a strong presence on both sides of the camera," he shared. "As a model, host, and leader in the wellness industry, I’ll continue to gain a presence and on the other side of the lens I can really show my skill and gifts with directing and producing content, not only for myself but many brands."

Are Clare Crawley and Dale Moss engaged?

Ummm yeaaaa I’d quit the show after two weeks if Dale Moss proposed to me too. Get it, @Clare_Crawley #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/StNuyeM9j2 — Felicia Claire (@felicia_fit) August 4, 2020

Reportedly, Moss and Crawley are already engaged, according to buzz from a production source. It may be too soon to tell if that's definitely the case but either way, it sounds like Crawley has definitely managed to find someone worthy of walking away from The Bachelorette for.

