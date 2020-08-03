Who Is Ronni Hawk? Details About The Disney Star Who Was Arrested For Domestic Violence

Eek!

According to TMZ, actress Ronni Hawk was arrested on Friday, July 31 after cops responded to a domestic disturbance call. When the cops arrived on the scene, a man allegedly had “visible injuries, including scratches.”

Ronni was taken to a Van Nuys, California jail and booked on “one felony count of corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.”

So, who is Ronni Hawk?

The 20-year-old actress is best known for her role on Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle. Here's what we know.

1. Her full name is Veronica Faith Hawk.

According to her official website, she’s an actress, model, and aspiring social activist who was born on September 9, 1999, in Boca Raton, Florida.

Ronni comes from a big family; she has two brothers, Jared and Ben, and two sisters, Ashlyn and Katy. According to her Instagram bio, she’s a “lover of rose water, naps, and fried chicken.” Not a bad combo!

2. She began performing at the age of 5.

Ronni “fell in love” with the performing arts at an early age. She started taking classical ballet, modern dance, and jazz when she was just 5 years old.

She studied at Bak Middle School of the Arts when she was 12, and began taking acting and modeling classes and booked multiple commercials and modeling campaigns. From there, she moved to Los Angeles to pursue a full-time acting career.

Ronni is best known for her role as Rachel Diaz in Disney Channel’s Stuck in the Middle, as well as for her role as Olivia in the Netflix original series On My Block.

3. She loves the beach and the water.

One scroll through Ronni’s Instagram page will tell you that the 21-year-old actress and model absolutely loves the beach and being by the water.

“Deep love for tan lines, salty hair & bikinis,” she captioned one of her recent Instagram snaps.

She also loves being out on water in a boat, fishing, and doing other water sports. From the looks of it, Ronni is definitely a Florida girl through and through!

4. She’s an animal lover.

Ronni Hawk has a cute little dog named Calypso, who she adorably dresses up from time to time, as well as a cat. She clearly loves animals of all kinds, and volunteers at animal shelters in her spare time.

5. She’s a huge Robin Williams fan.

The On My Block actress recently tweeted about the late Robin Williams on what would’ve been his 69th birthday this year.

He was a big reason why I got into acting. Missing you! Remembering #RobinWilliams https://t.co/SkJsyQwjKn — Ronni Hawk (@ronnihawk) July 21, 2020

“He was a big reason why I got into acting,” she tweeted on July 21. “Missing you! Remembering #robinwilliams.”

