'Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich': Did Prince Andrew Have Sex With Virginia Roberts Giuffre? Inside The Victim's Allegations

She says Epstein trafficked her to Prince Andrew.

Netflix has released a shocking new examination of the Jeffrey Epstein's life and sex offender crimes. In Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich, which was just released on the streaming service, survivors of his sex trafficking ring tell their stories of being horrifically abused by the financier and his circle of powerful friends.

One of Epstein's most outspoken victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, tells her story of entering Epstein's orbit as a teenager. On camera, she reiterates the claim she has made for years that one of the men Epstein demanded she have sex with was British royalty: Prince Andrew. Though the royal has admitted he was friends and kept company with Epstein — even documented in photos showing the prince in Epstein's mansion — he never publicly admitted to participating in Epstein's sex trafficking, Giuffre's story has never changed. She even has a photo of herself with the prince.

Did Prince Andrew have sex with Virginia Roberts Giuffre?

Giuffre was a teenager when she met Epstein.

Giuffre tells producers that she was 16 an working at Mar-A-Lago as a spa attendant when she met Ghislaine Maxwell. Giuffre drew Maxwell's attention because she was reading a book about massage therapy. Maxwell approached her and said she knew a man looking for a massage therapist to travel with him and offered to introduce them. Giuffre accepted and went to Epstein's home, where she gave him a massage and told him about her background as a runaway trying to make a better life for himself. It was on that first meeting that Epstein and Maxwell forced her to have sex with both of them at once.

That was the beginning of a period of time where Giuffre asserts that she lived and traveled with Epstein, living as his sex slave. Not only that, he expected her to have sex with his friends as well.

She alleges the prince knew she was under 18 years old.

One of Epstein's rich and powerful friends at the time was Prince Andrew, of the British royal family. In Filthy Rich, Giuffre recalls that when she met the prince, Maxwell teasingly asked him to guess how old Giuffre was. He correctly estimated that her age was 17 years old. Then he remarked that he had daughters only slightly younger than Giuffre. Even though she was underage, Maxwell., Epstein and Prince Andrew took her out that night to a club called Tramp. In a BBC interview, Giuffre remembered dancing with the royal, who she says "...is the most hideous dancer I've ever seen in my life. His sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere."

But the night of dancing wasn't where the encounter ended. "In the car Ghislaine tells me that I have to do for Andrew what I do for Jeffrey and that just made me sick," Giuffre recalled.

She vividly recalled the sexual encounter.

Giuffre remembers going back to Maxwell's London home, where she had sex with the prince, she told the BBC. "There was a bath, and it started there and then led into the bedroom. It didn't last very long, the whole entire procedure. It was disgusting," she remembers. "He wasn't mean or anything but he got up and he said, 'Thanks' and walked out. I just sat there in bed, just horrified and ashamed and felt dirty. I had to get up and have a shower."

Maxwell was pleased with how the whole night turned out. "The next day, Ghislaine tells me I did a really good job," Giuffre says. "She pats me on the back and said, 'You made him really happy'."

She was not a prostitute.

The Netflix series flashes back to early coverage of the allegations against Prince Andrew from reports suggesting that Giuffre was a prostitute. Giuffre reiterated to the cameras that that wasn't the case at all. "I wasn’t Prince Andrew’s prostitute because I was trafficked to him, and I was a kid,” she stated emphatically.

The abuse didn't end after that first night. Giuffre alleges she had encounters with Prince Andrew multiple times between 1999 and 2002, in London, New York, and on Epstein's private island in the Virgin Islands.

Prince Andrew has always says he has no recollection of Giuffre.

Not unexpectedly, Prince Andrew has always denied his involvement with Giuffre. He can't deny his friendship with Epstein and Maxwell, however. He also has no good explanation for the photo taken of himself and Giuffre on the first night that they met in London. The picture is unmistakably the prince, with Giuffre who doesn't look any older than her 17 years at the time. Giuffre says that Epstein took the photo using Giuffre's own camera. Prince Andrew never even tried to explain the photo, simply saying that he didn't remember it. He also tried to say that Giuffre's memory of his profuse sweating is a lie because he had a medical condition at the time that prevented him from perspiring. He didn't offer any proof of that fact, however.

Deny, deny, deny if you must but the facts are out there. What will it take #PrinceAndrew for you to have ownership of what you did to me and be held accountable? I’m still...waiting & continue to do so. #BreakTheChain #Corruption #Help https://t.co/2edXAUTVqG pic.twitter.com/VLpeoGx0Iy — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) May 22, 2020

Giuffre tweeted the photo of herself and Prince Andrew.

The prince no longer has a public role in the Royal family because of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal.

Prince Andrew attempted to defend himself in a BBC interview that was widely considered terrible. His lack of compassion and the holes in his story were considered disastrous and suspicions against him only grew after it aired. Shortly after that, he announced that he would withdraw from his public duties as a member of the royal family. “It has become clear to me over the past few days that my association with Jeffrey Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organizations and charities that I am proud to support,” he said in a statement in November 2019. “Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I can step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has given her permission.”

In the years since her time with Epstein, Giuffre has become a victims right advocate. She was one of the women who testified against Epstein in 2019 and she's featured prominently in the Netflix documentary.

