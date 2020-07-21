This is definitely an interesting theory.

Anyone TikTok obsessed already knows all about WitchTok — the community on the app dedicated to witchcraft, tarot readings, and paganism. But now, there's a rumor going around that this little corner of the internet may have put a hex on the moon ... which could cause some weird things to start happening, if you believe in that kind of thing.

But did this moon hex actually happen, or is this just a crazy theory? There's a lot of discussion about this going on right now, so here's what we do know about TikTok witches who may or may not have been dabbling in a bit of black magic.

Did TikTok witches hex the moon? The truth behind this WitchTok rumor:

What is a hex? It's a magic spell that's most likely a curse.

If you're not a part of the witchy community, your confusion might begin with what a hex even is in the first place but fortunately, it's pretty simple. A hex is basically a curse or an evil spell, so if this did happen, the whole controversy is based around "baby witches" (young and/or inexperienced ones) potentially attempting to hurt the moon.

The moon is important to witches.

There's a reason people would be upset about anyone putting a hex on the moon: It can be seen as a source of energy for witches, so hurting or hexing it could end up being damaging to the entire community ... and possibly even the world at large.

There's a thread on Twitter explaining what may have gone down.

BASICALLY —



in the past few days, a group of FRESH baby witches* decided to band together, and hex the fae. and then the moon. and they did!



(theyre now planning to hex the sun. too)



*inexperienced witches who should only be researching and doing protection work — jupiter (@heyyadoraa) July 19, 2020

A thread about the situation has gone viral, offering up a pretty comprehensive explanation of the whole situation. Essentially, there's a rumor going around that a group of TikTok witches has performed this hex and they could have pissed off Artemis, the goddess of the moon — which would, in turn, piss off Apollo, her twin brother. And as the creator of the Twitter thread, @heyyadoraa, pointed out, this is a bad thing during the COVID-19 pandemic since Apollo is the god of health and medicine and could end in terribble consequences for the hexers.

"If the gods are merciful, their hex will be sent back to them AND they will be hexed BY the gods. Yeah, that’s mercy," says one of the tweets in the thread. "If there’s no mercy? A curse. Lifelong, at least. Probably on their bloodline."

It seems to be up for debate whether or not this "hex" actually happened.

There are no links. I have yet to see ACTUAL proof this took place at all (the tiktoks are non existent) and timing is really sus since it’s distracting the whole community from current events. it’s just kids being kids and getting attention. Anyone is free to change my mind — Wild Woman Witchcraft (@TemperanceAlden) July 21, 2020

There doesn't seem to be any true origination of this 'hexing the moon' rumor — or any proof of any "hex" that may have happened (which would probably be hard to secure in the first place). Tweets about the situation seem to be poking fun at it, with many people convinced that there was never any hex to begin with.

Is it even possible to hex the moon.?

Many witches have spoken out on the topic and as one, Bri Luna, has said in an interview, hexing the moon isn't actually an option.

“No, you can’t ‘hex the moon’ nor any celestial body for that matter, and why would you want to?" she said. "Why hex the cosmos, when you can hex white supremacy? Hex patriarchy? Hex the global leaders that continue to uphold corrupt and injustice systems of power?”

Even if a hex did happen, it's probably not a big deal.

According to Alice Gorman, a professor who studies space exploration, there's no need to actually worry about the moon (or any possible effects a hex could have on our day-to-day lives).

“In reality, you know the moon isn’t going to fall out of the sky, [and] tides aren’t going to stop happening," Gorman said. "It won’t turn blue or green, but it does demonstrate that there are continually new ways that people find emotional connection to the moon."

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.