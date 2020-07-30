What Is A VSCO Girl? Slang Meaning & Memes Explained

She's not like other girls.

When I first heard the term VSCO girl in a tweet last year, I just knew what it meant with no context or explanation.

Maybe it’s because I spend too much time on the internet, maybe it’s because my early teens years were spent on Tumblr, or maybe it’s because I, myself, am guilty of liking aesthetically pleasing pictures of latte art.

VSCO girls were on the cusp of becoming the next internet meme of 2019, and though I couldn’t verbalize exactly what it meant to be a VSCO girl, I had a strong sense of how to recognize one.

That’s because we all probably already know a VSCO girl, even without knowing the term. She has taken on many forms before, from Tumblr girl to the prettier-than-you popular girl in high school.

But if you’ve ever lived in white, middle-class suburbia, I guarantee you’ve encountered some kind of derivative of the VSCO girl.

What does VSCO girl stand for?

VSCO girl takes its name from the popular photo-editing app, VSCO (pronounced “visco”). It's not an acronym, like many other slang terms are.

The app replicates Instagram in its grid-style photo feed, but it doesn’t feature likes and comments, meaning users aren’t as subject to scrutiny and don’t feel pressured to tailor their content to an audience.

If you were on Instagram in the early 2010s, you’ll remember that before bikini pics and pouting selfies, it was perfectly acceptable to post low-resolution photos of the book you were reading or your back garden with the now-obsolete Poprocket filter.

VSCO channels this era by giving users a platform to post images of sunsets or inspirational quotes that wouldn’t get great engagement on their Instagrams. But in challenging the norms of Instagram, it has created an aesthetic of its own.

You wouldn’t just post anything on VSCO. It has to look effortless, in pastel or beachy tones, and it must be filtered with dreamy-looking overlays that could almost be mistaken for film photography.

VSCO, despite its subversive intentions, has just become home to another definition of what it means to be “cool,” and VSCO girls are the new archetype for teenage girls to model themselves off.

What is a VSCO girl?

The concept of a VSCO girl extends far beyond the eponymous app. In fact, the term probably has more parodies on TikTok or memes dedicated to it on Instagram than there are users of the VSCO platform.

The VSCO girl wears oversized t-shirts on top of barely visible shorts. She shops in Urban Outfitters or Brandy Melville, where one size fits all — so long as you’re an extra small.

Her Fjallraven Kanken backpack is packed with a Hydro Flask and Mario Badescu facial sprays. She's never seen without a scrunchie (or three), always on her wrist, sometimes in her hair.

She cares about saving the turtles and uses reusable metal straws, but takes photos on disposable cameras and drinks iced coffees from plastic Starbucks cups.

The VSCO girl is what you might call basic and unoriginal, while trying to seem unique.

She dons a puka-shell choker and takes 50 “candid” laughing photos with her friends, then carefully selects, edits, and posts the one that looks the most laid-back.

VSCO girl does refer to a particular style of dress and set of interests, but it has become so exaggerated that anyone can be branded a VSCO girl once they subscribe to at least one of the associated behaviors.

VSCO girl follows a similar pattern to all the other stereotypes about women. If you don’t surrender to your fate as one, you’re trying too hard to be different; but if you do, you’re trying too hard to look like you’re not trying, making you the biggest try-hard of all time.

How did this trend turn into the VSCO girl meme?

VSCO girl as an internet phrase hasn’t become popular because we all woke up one day and started loving Carmex, messy buns, and pastel colors; in fact, the term is more of a meme now than an actual adjective you would use to describe someone.

From Instagram “starter-packs” to TikTok POV sketches, VSCO girls have been spoofed by all.

The joke is that she’s overly enthusiastic and annoying. She espouses friendliness and positivity but will judge you for wearing too much makeup or dressing too alternatively.

She uses slang like “and I oop” to express shock, or “sksksk” to denote excitement, but doesn’t know that these phrases are borrowed from Black, LGBTQ, and stan culture and, according to her naysayers, aren’t funny when she says them.

what percent vsco girl are you?



- scrunchies 10%

- burt’s bees chapstick 10%

- oversized shirts 10%

- chacos/vans 10%

- pearl/puka shell necklace 10%

- no plastic straws, save 10%

- hydroflask 10%

- say “and i oop”or“sksksk” 10%

- kanken backpack 10%

- drive jeep 10% — Hannah blm (@_ilikemugs_) September 8, 2019

Making a meme out of relatively harmless teen interests is no new phenomenon. We’ve seen it with hipsters and Tumblr girls.

Internet subcultures are really just an extension of high school labels under which teenagers, particularly teenage girls, have been subject to parody and ridicule for decades. Girls cannot be left alone to simply like something for the sake of it, they must be accused of doing it to appear cool, relatable, attractive, or trendy.

If enough women support something, it becomes a source of mockery; if enough men support something, it probably becomes a law.

Of all the things people can do on the internet, demonstrating VSCO girl behavior has to be among the least offensive.

Sure, it’s not exactly the most inclusive trend. Not everyone can afford to go on Instagram-worthy road trips or buy new Urban Outfitters crop tops every week, but given that VSCO girls are part of the first generation in history who will be straddled with more debt and less financial prosperity than their parents, maybe cut them some slack.

Millennials and Gen Z will never be able to afford to own a home, so they might as well splash out on an expensive backpack and polaroid camera.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.