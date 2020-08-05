Is there a spiritual meaning behind the name Sofia?

Sofia is a beautiful name with popularity around the world.

The Sofia name meaning originates from the Greek language, and it is found in the Bible and other ancient texts.

What is the meaning of Sofia?

The name Sofia is a variant of Sophia and means “Wisdom and Skills”. Everyone who meets Sofia will fall in love.

Names are interesting, some people have simple names and others have very intriguing names. But every name has a meaning behind it which is the motivation behind choosing a name for a baby.

Sofia name meaning and Biblical names

Along with the Greek meaning, there is a Biblical meaning behind the name Sofia. In the Christian belief, Sofia is the female personification of the Divine Wisdom.

Sofia name meaning and language

Sofia derives from the Greek language and means “wisdom”. The name comes from the word Sophos, which means “wise”.

Sofia name meaning and spelling variations

Sofia is a variation of the name Sophia. Other ways to spell the name are Sofiya and Sofea.

Both Sofia and Sophia spellings are used throughout Europe, mostly in Italy, Spain, and throughout Scandinavia and Eastern Europe.

Sofia name meaning and popularity

Since 1910, Sofia has been the 267th most popular girl’s name in the U.S.

Sofia name meaning and popularity — 2018

Sofia was the 17th most popular girl’s name in the U.S.

Sofia was the fifth most popular in Germany

Sofia was the eleventh most popular in Norway

Sofia was the twenty-ninth most popular in England

Sofia was thirty-fourth in the Netherlands

Sofia was thirty-sixth in France

Sofia was the forty-third in Sweden

Sofia was the forty-fifth in Australia

Sofia was seventy-ninth in New Zealand

Sofia name meaning and popularity — 2017

As of 2017, Sofia was the first popular in Italy and the second most popular in Spain.

According to the website nameberry.com, Sofia is the number one name for girls in Italy and in the top ten in Chile, Denmark, and Spain.

Sofia name meaning and personality

Someone named Sofia is someone who comprehends what she does all the time.

She is compassionate and remarkably tender with everyone she is close to.

She cheers up those around her and is great with new people.

She loves learning new things and pursues different ways to teach these findings to other people.

Her appeal instantly draws in others who are honored to have her attention.

They are eager to wait for her time so they can gain a stronger bond.

However, Sofia may get bored easily and act erratically while trying to keep others pleased.

For work, she has a problem with routine and wants some freedom, but responds highly to a job that requires flexibility.

Sofia name meaning and first impression

Sofia comes off as very friendly to others and makes them feel welcomed. She also accommodates their needs effortlessly.

When meeting Sofia for the first time, the person will feel like they need to do anything to please her.

They will try to keep her entertained as long as they can until she feels comfortable to let them into her life.

Sofia name meaning and nicknames

Some nicknames for Sofia are Saffi, Sofi, Soph, Fifi, Phia, Posy, Sophie and Sosie.

Sofia name meaning and famous people

Some popular celebrities with the name Sofia are

Sofia Vergara: known for her role as Gloria Delgado-Pritchett in the ABC comedy series Modern Family.

Sofia Milos: known for her role as Yelina Salas on CSI: Miami

Sofia Coppola: American screenwriter, director, producer and former actress who is known for directing The Virgin Suicides (1999), Lost in Translation (2003), Marie Antoinette (2006) and The Bling Ring (2013).

