What Is Randonauting & Why You Might Want To Think Twice Before Trying It Yourself

Randonauting or no?

A new trend called randonauting is taking off on TikTok, an app that is known for its viral challenges.

Randonauting has led some adventurous souls to find some really interesting — and sometimes downright dreadful — surprises.

What is randonauting?

As explained on a Reddit subreddit dedicated to the practiced, randonauting is when you use a true random generator called the Randonautica app to pick random coordinates to which you then go to that place and explore.

Junkee writes that the app takes you to "Random places near you based on a 'quantum random number generator and mother nature.'"

Lots of people have started to use this app as a way to get out of their normal stomping grounds as a way to break the monotony of everyday life, especially during quarantine during covid-19. This app is designed to take you to places way off the beaten path where not a lot of people go regularly.

However, the journey is supposedly just as spiritual as is it technical. Before providing the user with coordinates, the app asks the user to set their intention, which reportedly helps guide your trip.

There are two randonauting filters called attractors and repellants.

A Reddit user describes attractors as "a point within a cluster of generated coordinates," where repellents are "an area conspicuously devoid of generated coordinates."

There are also voids which are sparse quantum-points and anomalies which are reported pattern areas influenced by a person thoughts.

All these things are taken into account when the app generates coordinates.

People are sharing their randonauting videos on TikTok.

Lots of people have posted pictures about their experiences randonauting.

The caption reads "I live in pretty boring neighborhood in Japan so decided to try this app. Went with the intention of something interesting. Found a garden of giant trees looking like this."

Another person posted their picture with the caption, "My intention was 'confidence.' This was painted on a letterbox."

Someone else posted their picture to Reddit with the caption, "I had to put my dog down a week ago today. My intention was to know she was okay. Randonautica sent me here."

On Reddit, another user posted, "When I went randonauting I had my intention set on love and I found this key! What does it mean?"

But these pictures can get a bit creepy. Another Reddit user posted, "My intention was something happy yet creepy. Balloon with the word happy deflated in the middle of nowhere."

These are so interesting. Like someone else posted, "Intent was bright yellow, found at 1am under a street lamp."

But, this could be a big problem. Someone went randonauting and they think that the app is leading people to dead bodies.

TikTok has recently been flooded with videos that have been showing unexplained experiences people have had while randonauting.

In June 2020, a TikTok video went viral after teens were using the Randonautica app in Seattle found a dead body in a suitcase at the coordinates the app gave them.

In the video, the group of teens happened upon a black suitcase washed up on the beach. They looked at the bag and they opened it and saw plastic stuffed inside the bag, noting the overwhelming smell.

Then they called the police.

Later on, the Seattle police department confirmed that human remains had been found.

"Several bags containing humans remains ... located near the water," the Seattle Police explained. They found the remains after "receiving a call of a suspicious bag on the beach."

In fact, there has been a rise of death-related randonauting experiences being posted on TikTok.

Another randonauting user, Mykena, set her intent to death and she was sent to the coordinates of a dying man who had his wife laying on him in a gutter. The man was allegedly shot.

In the video, she is visibly upset by what she found.

These experiences are increasing more and more and sinister people could be using this app as a way to report their crimes in an intricate way.

Always, always be safe when you go visit any place and always go in groups if you use this app for your safety. You don't know what you may just be walking into.

