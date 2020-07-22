What Happened To Orlando Bloom's Dog? Details About The Death Of His Beloved Pup Mighty

All dogs go to heaven.

Orlando Bloom, 43, is mourning the loss of his beloved dog, Mighty.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor posted a heartbreaking update about his missing labradoodle pup on Instagram on July 22, 2020, and when I say “grab some tissues, folks,” I’m talking about the whole box.

What happened to Orlando Bloom’s dog?

After a week of looking for his missing dog, Orlando posted a gut-wrenching tribute to Mighty on his Instagram.

“Mighty’s on the other side now. After 7 days of searching from sunrise to sunset and into the wee hours, today, the 7th day ~the number of completion~ we found his collar…” the caption began.

“I feel so grateful to have learned from my little Mighty man that love is eternal and the true meaning of devotion,” the caption continued.

“I feel sure he was looking down on me whistling in every back yard [sic] and knowing that I was doing all I possibly could to respect our bond. He was more than a companion. It was a soul connection for sure. I’m sorry. I love you.”

How did fans and celebs respond to the news of Mighty’s passing?

Orlando Bloom’s fans, family, and friends showed their support for the soon-to-be father of two after hearing about the tragic news.

Fiance Katy Perry simply commented, “I love you,” while pal Jennifer Aniston — who was rumored to be the godmother of his and Katy’s baby girl — wrote, “The tears won't stop. I'm so so so deeply sorry my friend. I love you.”

Fans also expressed their sorrow upon hearing the news, with one Twitter user urging the star to “take care of himself during this difficult time,” while another Twitter user admitted that they “cried their eyes out” upon hearing the news.

When did Orlando Bloom’s dog go missing?

Orlando Bloom’s dog went missing a week ago.

The Lord of the Rings actor posted an emotional update a few days after Mighty initially went missing, writing, “I don’t recall a time in my life where I’ve been so broken wide open. The rawness I have felt over these past few days and sleepless nights at the idea of my little man being lost and scared, with me unable to do anything to protect him, is a waking nightmare.”

“The bond between Mighty and I shows devotion in ways I have not truly understood until now,” he continued. “I am a devoted father & partner, still, there is a reason why they call them ‘man’s best friend’. I miss him.”

Did Orlando Bloom get a tattoo to honor his dog?

Yes, Orlando Bloom got a tattoo to honor the memory of Mighty. The Carnival Row actor debuted his new ink — Mighty’s name in all caps with an ace of spades in a heart right above his heart — in his tribute post to his pup on Instagram.

Our hearts go out to Orlando during this difficult time.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.