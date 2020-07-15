Who Is Beverly Johnson's Fiancé? Everything To Know About Brian Maillian

Congratulations to the happy couple on their engagement!

Supermodel Beverly Johnson has made history in a lot of ways. She was the first Black woman to ever grace the cover of Vogue Magazine back in the 1970s, and became one of the world's first Black supermodels. And though she's been married before — and swore she would never get married again — it seems as though she's changed her mind.

In a recent interview, the 67-year-old fashion legend announced that she's just gotten engaged to a businessman!

Who is Beverly Johnson's fiancé, Brian Maillian?

He's a former Wall Street guy.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Maillian is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Whitestone Global Partners, LLC, where "he directs and manages the delivery of all investment banking and financial advisory services to clients. Mr. Maillian has over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry." He also earned a B.A. in Mathematics from UCLA and an M.B.A. with a concentration in accounting and finance from the same university.

He was previously involved in a high-profile romance with a beauty queen that ended in scandal.

Back in 1996, The New York Daily News had a weekly column of news roundups that summarized the craziness that was New York City at the time. (Suffice it to say that it was a very different era.) In July 1996, Tom Kelly's weekly round-up revealed that Maillian was having an affair with beauty queen Helen Goldsby (who made headlines when she was removed as Miss New York, and subsequently sued to try to get her title back). In fact, the affair only came to light in 1996 because Maillian was going through a very high-profile divorce, and Goldsby was branded a "homewrecker" in the paperwork filed by Maillian's now-ex-wife.

He has an ex-wife and a daughter.

While very little is known about Maillian's daughter, there's plenty of information available about his ex-wife due to his high-profile affair with Goldsby and subsequent high-profile divorce. According to reports surrounding their marriage and subsequent divorce, Maillian was married to Audrey Adams-Maillian, a public relations executive, for more than 14 years.

However, in her divorce papers, Audrey Adams-Maillian cited adultery & "cruel and inhuman treatment" as the reason for their divorce. She also said that Maillian and Goldsby would frequently meet in both her Brooklyn apartment and on the island of Jamaica for "trysts," and Maillian even forewent his 14th-anniversary celebration to be with his mistress. Audrey Adams-Maillian subsequently filed for spousal and child support, as well as primary custody of their daughter.

They've been together for nine years and share a home in Rancho Mirage, CA.

Maillian's relationship with Johnson flew mostly under the radar until 2019, when a profile was done about her life in a tony suburb of Palm Springs, CA called Rancho Mirage. It was there that it was first revealed that she was in a relationship with "her love," whom she'd been together with for eight years at that point.

It turns out that the house they live in was Johnson's "engagement ring."

In a recent, exclusive interview, Johnson revealed that she didn't want a diamond ring from her beau, and wanted a house, instead. "I said 'Brian, I don't know how to say this but I don't want a diamond ring, let's buy a house instead,'" she said. She also revealed that she temporarily wore her future mother-in-law's wedding ring as a "placeholder" of sorts when Maillian got down on one knee, and that this was at the insistence of Maillian's mother.

It's unclear when they'll get married.

Thanks to COVID-19, it's unclear when anything will return "back to normal." However, in her exclusive interview, Johnson didn't reveal when she and Maillian planned to get married. Of course, we will keep you updated if the couple reveals a wedding date.

Congratulations are in order for the happy couple!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.