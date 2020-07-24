15 Most Comfortable Flip Flops & Sandals For Summer

Have a stylish summer.

As summer temperatures continue to heat up, we’re tossing off the socks and sneakers in favor of a more breathable shoe.

Flip flops are a necessity in any summer closet because they’re so easy to throw on. Summer is filled with fun and adventure, so who has the time to carefully select a shoe for each day? You need a couple of go-to pairs for every occasion.

Even though clothing stores pack their shelves with flimsy flip flops all summer long, you don’t want to waste your money on the first pair you see. You need the best flip flops that provide support and comfort.

When you’re going from the beach to the pool, boating, hiking, or running errands, you need something that won't make your feet suffer. The last thing you want is painful feet ruining your summer plans.

Here are some of the most comfortable flip flops that are both stylish supportive, waiting for you online right now!

1. Havaianas Slim Paisage Flip Flop

Havaianas are a staple among surfers and regular beachgoers because of their lightweight comfort. This style is girly and summery, depicting a scene that's the envy of any travel blog. This is easy to slip on and off on the beach or by the pool.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

2. FitFlop Women's Electra

FitFlop provides amazing arch support, which is rare in a summery shoe. This pair is decorated with glitzy sequins, so you can be comfortable and stylish while sipping on a poolside cocktail or heading out for dinner at sunset.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Rag & Bone Parker Thong Sandals

For a chic pop of color, these tangerine leather sandals will brighten up any summer outfit. The bed of the flip flop is made from memory foam so your feet will be cushioned while you strut.

(Shopbop, $195)

4. Teva W Voya Infinity Flip Flop

If you’re a fan of long walks, you know socks and sneakers are unbearable as temperatures rise. Thanks to the cushioned sole and elastic back strap, these flip flops provide support and breathability.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. Kate Spade Rhett Wedge Flip Flop

For glamorous summer nights, spice up your outfit with this gorgeous animal print wedged sandal. No one wants to be staggering around in heels on vacation, so these sandals will dress up an outfit without compromising on comfort.

(Nordstrom Rack, $34.97)

6. Sanuk Women's Yoga Mat Stacker Flip Flop

These flip flops are made from actual yoga mats and will give you serene comfort all day long. Not only that, but their colorful design makes them the perfect summer shoe. Your feet will be saying “Namaste.”

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Okabashi Splash Sustainable Wedge Flip Flop Sandals

Made from 100 percent recyclable materials, these sandals support your arches and the environment. They’re also waterproof and machine washable, so they're durable for all your summer activities.

(Target, $19.99)

8. Reef Spring Woven Flip Flop

Arch support doesn’t have to mean a high wedge. These sandals give a similar height and comfort to sneakers so you don’t have to tower over people on the beach. The patterned strap makes them a stylish complement to your summer dresses.

(Walmart, $39.95)

9. ATP Atelier Alessano Thong Sandals

If you’re going to splash out on one thing this summer, make it these minimal, classy brown leather sandals. They’re made in Italy and ooze European chicness. Envision these under a flowing linen dress!

(Shopbop, $250)

10. Starbay Women's Casual Beach Wear Flip Flop

This pair is cushioning and supportive, and comes in a variety of fun colors. If you spend a lot of time by the pool or on boats, it helps to have a non-slip sandal like these to prevent injury.

(Walmart, $10.95+)

11. Tory Burch Terra Leather Flip Flop

If you’re staying in the city this summer, you know you need something simple, stylish and sturdy to keep you cool while you run around. This pair from Tory Burch goes with any outfit, so it will fit nicely into your cramped apartment closet.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. Birkenstock Unisex Gizeh Essentials EVA Sandals

Birkenstocks are back in fashion and we're eternally grateful. These are one of the most comfortable shoes you can own. They cradle your feet with an orthotic footbed, so they're perfect for those who need extra arch or metatarsal support.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Shade & Shore Fia Crochet Flip Flops

Vacations abroad may not be an option this summer, but that doesn’t mean you can’t channel some Grecian class into your summer outfits. This woven sandal will make you feel like you’re strutting around the winding streets of Mykonos or Santorini.

(Target, $17.99)

14. Hari Mari Beachside Premium Sandals

The worst thing about flip flops is how easily your feet can flip flop out of them. Luckily, the textured footbed and soles of this pair will grip your feet even when wet.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

15. Ipanema Ana Tan Flip Flops

You can’t go wrong with a simple pair of minimal rubber flip flops. This pair is in a subtle silver/grey shade so it's easy to match to your bikini, shorts or beach dress. The material is durable and comfortable, taking you from the pool to the store and everything in between.

(Shopbop, $20)

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.