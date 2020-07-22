18 Best Microdermabrasion Kits & Products To Use At Home

Time to shed dull-looking skin!

If you haven’t heard of microdermabrasion, prepare to have your skincare routine transformed.

We all know how important it is to exfoliate and remove dead skin cells, but most of our scrubs and washes don’t even begin to scratch the surface (literally) of our skin’s dirt build-up.

Our pores can get clogged deeper than the eyes can see, and often our dead skin cells trap this dirt even further. This can cause acne and blemishes.

For those with dry skin, this same dead cell build-up can stop our skin from getting much need moisture. That’s why microdermabrasion is necessary to take away this outer layer of dead skin and reveal a rejuvenated, glowy complexion.

If you have wrinkles, fine lines, or sunspots, microdermabrasion is amazing for smoothing and brightening lackluster skin.

Aestheticians and skincare experts have made empires out of microdermabrasion with fancy clinics and expensive treatments, but you don’t need to go to an office just to have youthful-looking skin.

Microdermabrasion devices, masks, and creams can be bought online and used at home to clean, scrub, and tighten your skin. Almost all skin types can use microdermabrasion products, but proceed with caution if you have active acne, eczema, rosacea or extremely sensitive skin.

Here are the best at home microdermabrasion products for a salon standard glow.

1. Microderm GLO Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine

If you're prone to blackheads and clogged pores, this device will clean out and shrink your pores. You’ll have an airbrushed complexion without ever leaving the house.

(Walmart, $199.99)

2. Trophy Skin MiniMD Microdermabrasion Machine

If you’re new to microdermabrasion, this system is incredibly easy to use. It will improve your skin’s elasticity, giving you a smooth, tight glow.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. PMD Personal Microderm Classic

For a smooth finish that’s nearly as good as an in-office treatment, this device is amazing. It suctions away dead skin cells and exfoliates as it glides, so even the most stubborn dry patches are left feeling smooth.

(Nordstrom Rack, $79.97)

4. Neutrogena Microdermabrasion System

Not only is this one of the most affordable systems on this list, but it’s also one of the most moisturizing. It comes with single-use pads formulated with glycerin. Glycerin is amazing for gentle exfoliation and its humectant property will draw in moisture to your skin after use.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. Foreo Luna 3

If you have sensitive, irritated skin, the last thing you want is a tool pulling at your pores. This device gently scrubs away dead skin but has no suction tool so it won’t tug your skin. It’s also great for makeup removal.

(Sephora, $199)

6. Lolysenta Microdermabrasion Facial Roller

You don’t need a fancy machine for smooth skin. This easy-to-use roller is great for newbies in the microdermabrasion world. It improves your skin’s elasticity and aids the absorption of skincare products.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

7. Kendal Professional Diamond Microdermabrasion Machine

Kendal is the brand chosen by a lot of professional microdermabrasion clinics. This device is a simplified version of their salon standard kits, so it’s a little less intimidating than some other products from this brand. It’s great for smoothing out acne scar and wrinkles.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. PMD Personal Microderm with Hand & Foot Kit

The skin on your hands and feet can be particularly dry and stubborn, so your gentle facial extractors won’t break down these dead cells. This system is specially designed to scrub away callouses and blisters.

(Sephora, $159)

9. Michael Todd Beauty Wet/Dry Sonic Microdermabrasion System

Unlike other devices that are used on dry skin after cleansing, this system releases a mist while it glides across your skin. This opens your pores so you can get an even deeper clean. It’s also extra refreshing.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

10. NewDermo Diamond Microdermabrasion Device

This device is rechargeable and portable, so you can easily take it with you on vacation or even just keep it in your handbag if you’re into on-the-go cosmetic procedures. It targets blemishes, so it’s perfect for acne-prone skin.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

11. NuBrilliance Professional At-Home Microdermabrasion

Along with 3 interchangeable tips, this device has 5 different levels of suctions, so you can play around depending on your skin’s sensitivity levels. The tips are non-abrasive so it won’t scrape your skin or tug at sensitive areas.

(Walmart, $179.99)

12. DERMAdoctor Physical Chemistry Facial Microdermabrasion Chemical Peel

If you don’t want to commit to a microdermabrasion machine, this rinse-off mask does the same job without all the cables and dials. Gritty physical exfoliants are harsh on the skin, so using a mask like this one, with lactic and glycolic acid, will exfoliate the skin from the inside out.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

13. Mary Kay Timewise Microdermabrasion Refine

Sensitive skin is hard to exfoliate, but this cream loosens and removes dead skin without any harsh chemicals. It’s deceptively effective and will soothe skin while giving you a rejuvenated glow.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

14. Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Universal Daily Peel

These exfoliating pads are useful for daily use if you struggle with textural problems. They’re quicker to use than a mask or machine and can easily be tossed into your makeup bag when traveling. Among the ingredients is salicylic acid, which will cleanse clogged pores.

(Sephora, $88)

15. Rodan + Fields Enhancements Microdermabrasion Paste

If you prefer some texture in your scrubs, this granular paste will fight off any peeling or dry patches. It’s an intense scrub though, so keep it away from sensitive areas, particularly around the eyes.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

16. Absoglow Comedo Suction Microdermabrasion Blackhead Remover Vacuum

Oily skin is no match for this suction device that cleans grease and grime from deep within your pores. It also uses blue light technology to counteract aging and pigmentation.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

17. Clarisonic Mia Prima Facial Cleansing & Pore Minimizing Skincare Device

This isn’t quite a microdermabrasion device, but it has similar exfoliating effects. The spiraling brush is great for removing makeup and dirt from deep within your pores. It also has relaxing massage benefits, which improves circulation and helps your skin repair itself.

(Ulta, $49.50)

18. Spa Sciences MIO Microdermabrasion Skin Resurfacing System

The price of this machine alone is enough to get anyone smiling, but what you get for your money is even more exciting. With interchangeable tips and customizable speeds, you can target your dry patches, fine lines, and pigmentation all with one handy machine.

(Target, $29)

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.