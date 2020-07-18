The Perfect Example Of How To Create A TikTok Video Documenting Your Relationship Timeline

The cutest of love.

TikTokers have found all sorts of creative ways to showcase bits of their lives in short video clips, and one of them is Nicole Sparks who recently uploaded a video documenting the stages of her relationship with her husband.

Nicole Sparks, M.D. started her relationship with her husband before she beginning medical school, and created this TikTok as a show of gratitude for her husband for sticking by her side through the often grueling aspects of relationships with med students.

Dr. Sparks is a Georgia board-eligible specialist in obstetrics and gynecology, prenatal care, women care, gynecology, and office-based procedures. She also specializes in minimally invasive surgeries including laparoscopic and vaginal hysterectomies, contraception, fibroid management, preventative care, and low and high-risk pregnancies.

As a doctor, her goal is to make every female patient she has as comfortable as possible every time she sees them, and "provide quality care to women from adolescence through pregnancy and menopause."

In her biography, she is described as being "married with two beautiful children, a son and a daughter, and a mini Australian Shepherd. Her outside interests include exercising, spending time with family and international travel."

She is also a blogger about how she balances being a mother and being a doctor.

Sparks' video goes through how she and her husband's relationship developed, from the moment they met through to her graduation from medical school residency.

"It all started at the gym..." she captions the beginning of the video.

She then goes on to detail the rest of their relationship timeline.

"Engaged one year later."

"Married one year later."

"4 years of medical school and 4 years of residency."

"Baby boy came the first year of residency."

"Baby girl came last year of residency."

"There is one thing to be said about being a physician," she wrote in the Instagram caption thanking her now-husband. "There is more to be said about the spouses behind the physicians. I probably don’t publicly thank him enough but forever grateful to my husband for supporting this crazy journey of mine and giving me a couple of babies along the way.

"From getting married one week before medical school to a long-distance marriage, to board exams and holding down the fort during lots of 24-hour shifts. And please don’t mind my son who came in before he was supposed to lol."

Sparks' story is especially heartwarming as an African American woman who successfully paved her way in the healthcare community in the face of adversity.

In another Instagram post, Sparks wrote, "Overcoming adversity in life is necessary albeit uncomfortable. Adversity stimulates growth which builds character & resilience, both of which are key ingredients for success. As black women, we are often undervalued and underrepresented across all spheres putting us at a potential disadvantage from the very beginning. And although our demographic accounts for some of the highest rates of graduates from college & professional schools, the odds are often stacked against us.

"But through faith & perseverance, we continue to overcome. So proud to be a part of all of these brave women who continue to break the glass ceiling!"

For these women, especially Sparks, they are working for their dream of helping others and they are making such a difference in society.

