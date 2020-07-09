Details About Naya Rivera's Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey, The Father Of Her Son

The former couple were together for four years.

Naya Rivera was reported missing On July 8, 2020 and presumed dead on July 9.

According to CNN, the 33-year-old former Glee actress rented a boat at Lake Piru in Ventura County, California with her 4-year-old son, Josey.

About three hours after the pair went out on the lake together, another boater spotted Rivera’s boat in the water with only her son on it. He was reportedly sleeping and had a life vest on, but Naya was nowhere to be found.

With Rivera still missing and presumed dead, her son Josey has a support system in Ryan Dorsey, Rivera's ex-husband, and Josey's father.

Who is Ryan Dorsey?

Dorsey and Rivera's relationship and marriage was not without conflict, but the two put their differences aside to co-parent Josey.

"We’re his parents. If everybody looks at it that way it alleviates some of the drama," Rivera told Momtastic in 2017. "Doing what’s best for Josey is really what it all boils down to."

Josey's father is 36-year-old actor Ryan Dorsey.

Naya Rivera gave birth to the couple’s son, Josey Hollis Dorsey, in September 2015. Ryan regularly posts photos of himself and Josey, and is a very hands-on dad to the 4-year-old. The pair wore matching Toy Story costumes for Halloween in 2019, and also dressed up as The Joker and Batman.

Dorsey takes his role as Josey’s dad very seriously, and even mentions that he’s all about that #dadlife in his Twitter bio.

Dorsey and Rivera were married for 4 years.

According to People, Rivera and Dorsey began dating in 2010 and then split shortly after so Naya could “focus on her career.” Naya and Ryan reconnected after she and Big Sean called off their engagement in April of 2014. In February of 2015, the couple announced that they were expecting.

Naya Rivera married Ryan Dorsey on July 19, 2014. The pair tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico in an intimate ceremony with close family and friends.

In an exclusive interview with People, the newlyweds gushed about their fairytale wedding. “We feel truly blessed to be joined as husband and wife,” they said. “Our special day was fated and everything we could have ever asked for.”

The couple had many ups and downs throughout their relationship and got divorced in 2018. Naya originally filed for divorce in 2016, but called it off in 2017. According to E! News, the actress said the pair wanted to make their relationship work "for the sake of their son."

Naya was arrested and charged for domestic battery after attacking Ryan on Thanksgiving in 2017, and she filed for divorce again in December. Their divorce was finalized in June of 2018.

Ryan Dorsey is an actor.

Like Rivera, Dorsey is also an actor. He’s appeared in many notable television series, like Yellowstone, Nashville, The Vampire Diaries, Justified, Stumptown, and Pitch.

Dorsey has a dog named Lucy.

According to his Instagram, Ryan has a dog named Lucy, who turned 8 on May 20, 2020.

Dorsey is originally from West Virginia.

Ryan Dorsey was born on July 19, 1983, in Charleston, West Virginia. According to his IMDB mini-bio, the 36-year-old actor became interested in acting after landing one of the lead roles for the play NIGHT OF JANUARY 16 during his senior year of high school.

He moved to New York City to attend The New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts shortly after completing his freshman year of college at West Virginia University.

Dorsey has not yet made a statement about Rivera's presumed death.

Since news broke about Naya Rivera’s disappearance, Ryan has yet to issue a statement or comment on the tragic news. His last tweet was on July 1, and he hasn’t posted on Instagram since June 26.

Our hearts go out to Dorsey, Josey, and Naya’s family and friends during this devastating and difficult time.

