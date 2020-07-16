15 Bible Verses About Loving Others To Remember When You Start Losing Faith In Humanity

Love one another.

Learning to love someone other than yourself and your inner circle is challenging. Ask anyone you know and I'm sure they will not deny that they hesitate before accepting someone they do not know personally.

Does this make you a bad person? Absolutely not! The world is full of dangerous and violent people who do not deserve our time or attention. However, it is wrong for us to turn a blind eye on those who are clearly in need of assistance.

In the wake of all the events that've taken place so far in 2020, now more than ever we seem to be at odds with each other. In moments like this, you can turn to Bible verses about loving others as a reminder that we're all here to help and respect each other.

Personally, I know there is an enormous amount of stress and anxiety that comes with being a believer today. Many people mock you and your beliefs, others mistreat you because of it, and of course, everything we see around the world completely negates the very notion that humanity is headed in the right direction.

Has all hope been lost for us?

How much more could 2020 throw at us? How much more can humanity take before we break?

We shouldn't be naïve to believe that there are millions of people who judge others, whether it's because of one's skin color, socioeconomic status, gender, sexual orientation, and so much more.

Who do we turn to in moments of disparity that rips through the homes of our fellow brothers and sisters? What do we turn to?

As far as my fellow believers, now more than ever is when we should be helping our neighbors and communities through these distressing times.

No matter who they are, where they come from, or who they believe/don't believe in, we need to band together and support everyone today and in the days ahead.

If you're wondering where to turn to in the Bible that speaks about loving others, here are 15 of the best verses to look to.

15 Bible Verses About Loving Others

1. “But Ruth replied, “Don’t urge me to leave you or to turn back from you. Where you go I will go, and where you stay I will stay. Your people will be my people and your God my God. Where you die I will die, and there I will be buried. May the Lord deal with me, be it ever so severely, if even death separates you and me.” — Ruth 1:16-17

2. "Two are better than one because they have a good return for their labor: If either of them falls down, one can help the other up. But pity anyone who falls and has no one to help them up. Also, if two lie down together, they will keep warm. But how can one keep warm alone? Though one may be overpowered, two can defend themselves. A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.” — Ecclesiastes 4:9-12

3. "Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in love. Honor one another above yourselves. Never be lacking in zeal, but keep your spiritual fervor, serving the Lord. Be joyful in hope, patient in affliction, faithful in prayer. Share with the Lord’s people who are in need. Practice hospitality. Bless those who persecute you; bless and do not curse. Rejoice with those who rejoice; mourn with those who mourn. Live in harmony with one another.” — Romans 12:9-16

4. "My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” — John 15:12-13

5. “You are the people of God; he loved you and chose you for his own. So then, you must clothe yourselves with compassion, kindness, humility, gentleness, and patience. Be tolerant with one another and forgive one another whenever any of you has a complaint against someone else. You must forgive one another just as the Lord has forgiven you. And to all these qualities add love, which binds all things together in perfect unity.” — Colossians 3:12-14

6. “Dear friends, let us love one another, for love comes from God.” — 1 John 4:7

7. “This is how God showed his love among us: He sent his one and only Son into the world that we might live through him. This is love: not that we loved God, but that he loved us and sent his Son as an atoning sacrifice for our sins. Dear friends, since God so loved us, we also ought to love one another.” — 1 John 4:9-11

8. “And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ.” — Ephesians 4:32

9. “Let love be without hypocrisy. Abhor what is evil; cling to what is good. Be devoted to one another in brotherly love; give preference to one another in honor; not lagging behind in diligence, fervent in spirit, serving the Lord; rejoicing in hope, persevering in tribulation, devoted to prayer, contributing to the needs of the saints, practicing hospitality.” — Romans 12:9-13

10. “Do nothing out of selfish ambition or empty pride, but in humility consider others more important than yourselves.” — Philippians 2:3

11. “Treat everyone with high regard: Love the brotherhood of believers, fear God, honor the king.” — 1 Peter 2:17

12. “You shall not take vengeance, nor bear any grudge against the sons of your people, but you shall love your neighbor as yourself; I am the LORD.” — Leviticus 19:18

13. “In everything, then, do to others as you would have them do to you. For this is the essence of the Law and the prophets.” — Matthew 7:12

14. “Anyone who has two shirts should share with the one who has none, and anyone who has food should do the same." — Luke 3:11

15. “Do not forget to show hospitality to strangers, for by so doing some people have shown hospitality to angels without knowing it." — Hebrews 13:2

