10 Encouraging Bible Verses For Peace Of Mind During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Bible verses to learn during this COVID-19 pandemic.

It's easy to feel overwhelmed at times. When you feel like things are spiraling out of control you need an encouraging word to bring back your peace of mind.

Perhaps you're feeling overwhelmed or confused about the recent world pandemic COVID-19?

If so, you are not alone. Coronavirus has impacted our lives across the globe in an interesting, yet frightening way.

We are more isolated by social distancing from one another and the fear of contracting this virus is real.

We have all had to uproar and change our lives within these last few months to ensure our health is protected.

As with anything in life, we all need encouragement, perhaps an encouraging verse from the Bible.

Encouragement found in scripture helps to give that extra motivation that helps us push through the worst times in our lives.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, prayers and reading the Bible will give us even more strength and encouragement to continue and to believe that this will all end soon.

We all want answers to why this is happening. We want to know when we will find a cure to save lives before more are lost.

But if we continue to encourage and help each other by applying to tools and information given to us by our governments, this too shall pass.

As we adjust to this new reality that we are facing, hearing words of hope and inspiration can help us feel more empowered.

As we adjust to the new norm of social distancing, words of encouragement and motivation will keep you in a peaceful mindset.

What are some of the struggles that you have endured during this recent outbreak? What are some of the feelings and emotions you have regarding the COVID-19 pandemic?

I know for me, I am hopeful that we will find a solution that will end this current world tragedy as soon as possible.

I am afraid of the lives of the human race — for all people, regardless of the country they are from.

I believe that this will impact lives to believe that life is short. When we finally do return to our regularly scheduled programs, I hope that people will begin to spread love and not hate.

Hopefully, we will be too busy enjoying the simple things in life that we have been deprived of during the COVID-19 global pandemic.

With positivity and prayer, I think we will be able to cope with our new lifestyle as we find a solution.

If you need any motivation in life, words of encouragement or just inspirational messages there is one book that will be able to do all three of things without ever questioning it.

Here are 10 encouraging Bible verses to help you find peace of mind during the Coronavirus pandemic.

1. Count your blessings.

“Count it all joy, my brothers, when you meet trials of various kinds, for you know that the testing of your faith produces steadfastness.

And let steadfastness have its full effect, that you may be perfect and complete, lacking in nothing.” — James 1:2-4

“. . . do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God.

And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” — Philippians 4:6-7

3. You're not alone.

“The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He makes me lie down in green pastures. He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul.

He leads me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me.

“You prepare a table before me in the presence of my enemies; you anoint my head with oil; my cup overflows. Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life, and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.” — Psalm 23:1-6

4. Don't be afraid.

“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” — Isaiah 41:10

5. You are loved.

“For I am sure that neither death nor life, nor angels nor rulers, nor things present nor things to come, nor powers, nor height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” — Romans 8:38-39

“Cast your burden on the Lord, and he will sustain you; he will never permit the righteous to be moved.”— Psalm 55:22

7. Pray.

“Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” — 1 Peter 5:7

8. Be brave.

“For God gave us a spirit not of fear but of power and love and self-control.”— 2 Timothy 1:7

9. You will overcome.

“We are hard-pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed.”— 2 Corinthians 4:8-9

10. Trust in the unseen.

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways submit to him and he will make your paths straight.” —Proverbs 3:5-6

