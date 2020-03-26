10 Comforting Bible Verses To Post On Twitter During The COVID-19 Crisis

Inspire someone on Twitter during this dark period in history.

One post on Twitter can go viral on social media. Words make a difference in someone's life.

So, why not post a comforting Bible verse during today's COVID-19 crisis?

Why post comforting Bible verses on Twitter?

We are always looking for inspiration and social media is a great way to communicate globally during times of social distancing.

The potential of death and the fear the world faces at the prospects of losing someone they love open the hearts of everyone.

People are searching desperately for a kind word, a thought that inspires or to reach for the faith and the great beyond in hopes of finding answers.

There are so many questions swirling around on social media when it comes to the COVID-19 crisis.

From what it looks like, feels like and what to do if you suspect that you have caught it.

But, one question that many people have in their hearts also involves a question about their faith — why would God allow something like this to happen.

A post on places like Twitter informs the world and gives them a reason to think deeply.

When people go on Twitter, they want to find poetry in life.

Social media fuels our motivation (or demotivates us) for living, working and loving others during times of hardship.

What makes Twitter so powerful is its ability to make a point in a concise way.

It's because we generally want our inspiration and comfort to come in a few short words.

During this COVID-19 crisis, we have heard celebrities give us their point of view.

They help us to change our perspective and to see light in the darkness, too.

When people post on Twitter, they turn to poets and philosophers to retweet their words, but sometimes a hashtag may lead someone to you.

But what we don’t realize is some of the best one-liners can come directly from the ancient texts, such as a comforting Bible verse.

It may seem like the Bible is too old or out of date to apply to our lives in modern times, but I encourage you to give it a chance.

Regardless if you are a religious person or not, these stanzas provide comfort to us all.

Here 10 best Bible verses to use as comforting quotes as posts on Twitter.

1. Nothing is impossible.

“Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man it is impossible, but not with God. For all things are possible with God.’” — Mark 10:27

2. What would you do for a friend?

“Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one's life for a friend.” — John 15:13

3. God is everything.

“What, then, shall we say in response to these things? If God is for us, who can be against us?” — Romans 8:31

4. Give your anxieties up to God.

“Casting all your anxieties on him, because he cares for you.” — 1 Peter 5:7

5. Let yourself be happy.

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” — Romans 15:13

6. Be confident in what you do.

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid or terrified because of them, or the LORD your God goes with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you.” — Deuteronomy 31:6

7. Don’t be afraid of your own strength.

“Be strong, and let your heart take courage, all you who wait for the LORD!” — Psalm 31:24

8. Don’t let your fears take over.

“Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” — Isaiah 41:10

9. Find strength in the Lord.

“But they who wait for the LORD shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not faint.” — Isaiah 40:31

10. Fear nothing with the Lord at your side!

“The LORD is my light and my salvation; whom shall I fear? The LORD is the stronghold of my life; of whom shall I be afraid?” — Psalm 27:12

Kaitlin Kaiser is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.