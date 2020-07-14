30 Signs You're Not Dramatic — You're Clairsentient

It's a very rare ability.

Clairsentients have the psychic ability of sensing and connecting to the world around us.

The List describes clairsentient people as "People who have this ability are also considered to be sensitive and empathic, which means they can often end up feeling overwhelmed and burdened by any negative energies around them."

Clairsentients have a knowing clear feeling that they may not be able to explain, but it is overwhelmingly true.

The clairsentience meaning is often compared to the abilities of an empath, but there is a distinct difference.

While empaths are sensitive to other people's emotions, clairsentients can also analyze these emotions.

The List also says, "While being intuitive has its good points, having a heightened sensitivity for your surroundings as a clairsentient means you need to learn to create a psychic barrier around you because it is not possible to absorb a high level of energy and emotion at the same time."

So, if you do find that you are clairsentient, then you need to figure out the best ways for you to protect yourself from being overly affected by the world's energies around you.

1. You are very conscious of all the energies around you.

2. People might describe you as highly sensitive and empathetic.

3. Emotionally sappy movies leave you crying.

4. History really gets your attention because you find it interesting that there is so much to where we have come from.

5. You are very picky about who you hang out with because you like to pick people who do not drain you emotionally.

6. It's hard for you to be in darkness and in cluttered spaces because it holds heavier energy. Clairsentients are attracted to brighter and clearer areas because they have a lighter vibrational energy.

7. You have great instincts that keep you out of trouble because you can easily see other people's intentions.

8. It's easy for you to tell if the people close to you are having a bad day.

9. Empathy is your strong suit and you are very compassionate so you don't hesitate to help other people heal.

10. You can easily tell when people are lying or telling the truth.

11. You cannot shop at thrift stores, antique stores, or flea markets because each object holds the energy of the people who have owned the objects before and clairsentients can pick up on those energies.

12. You listen to your strong gut feelings.

13. Meditation is something you easily do to center yourself and it helps you handle your body's responses to the energies you are constantly feeling.

14. Little things can trigger strong feelings within you and you cannot ignore these feelings.

15. It's easy for you to discern the actual cause of someone's problems.

16. You also have a great sense of taste and smell because you are so in tune with the energies around you.

17. Clairsentients are at peace with death and are open to what's to come.

18. You are plagued by random emotional mood swings.

19. You probably feel like you have actually been touched by non-physical energy.

20. You feel drained of energy after you are around people.

21. You avoid the news because it makes you very emotional and upset.

22. It's easy for you to tell when the temperature fluctuates in a room.

23. Clairsentients can also read the energies of animals.

24. You can easily pick up on tense situations and avoid them.

25. Physically and emotionally you can feel other people's pain.

26. Your third eye sometimes tingles making you realize that it is activating.

27. You may have had some spiritual experiences that you cannot explain in your life.

28. Because you are so in tune with your body, you know when something is wrong.

29. You get goosebumps for no reason but it just means that something has startled your energy field.

30. You can also tell when the energy shifts and you can describe what the energy actually feels like.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers relationships, pop culture, and news topics.