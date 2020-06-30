'Welcome To Plathville:' Who Is Moriah Plath's Boyfriend? Everything To Know About Max Kallschmidt

They are "Instagram official"!

Moriah Plath is considered the "rebel" of the Plath family. However, she is still one of the most beloved stars of Welcome to Plathville. The 17-year-old recently made headlines when she promised that 2020 would be a "new" year for her, especially in terms of an "adventure."

"With how much has happened this past year of my life I’m not sure I can even think as far as what’s gonna happen this next year but I am all in for the adventure 2020 is gonna bring!" she said in an Instagram post.

Obviously, too, Moriah Plath's "stepping out" includes stepping out with a new man!

Who is Moriah Plath's boyfriend, Max Kallschmidt?

He was a high school athlete.

According to his school stats, Kallschmidt played football and soccer at Taylor County High School in Perry, FL. He was also ranked in the top 500 of all high school athletes in Florida, statewide. What's unclear, however, is whether he chose to continue with athletics after he graduated high school.

He's currently in college and doing very well.

According to his Instagram page, Kallschmidt is a student at Tallahassee Community College, where he studies Building Construction Management. He posted a picture of his grades, and it looks like he's doing very well. He got a B in one class, and A's in all the others.

He's an outdoorsy type.

A quick peek at his Instagram reveals that Kallschmidt is someone that seems to like the great outdoors. In one post, he's featured hunting what looks to be a bird of some sort. And, in another, he's seen fishing, and holding up two fish he caught — one grouper, and one trout. And in yet another photo, he seems to be water-skiing with a friend!

Before Plath posted a photo with him, he posted several photos with her.

Even though they were only considered "Instagram official" when Moriah Plath posted a photo with him, they actually seem to have been seeing one another for a while. On May 24th, 2020, Kallschmidt posted a photo of himself and Plath together with the cute caption, "Found this Koala bear in the jungle and now she won't let go...am I complaining? Of course not!"

Was he married before?

According to a previous Instagram post made on December 12, 2019, Kallschmidt was seen in a photo that looked very much like a wedding photo with a woman by the name of Anna Garbarino. Although the photo was very cute, and even prompted some "congratulations!" comments from friends, Kallschmidt ultimately revealed that it was "just a photo shoot" that he and Garbarino had done.

Kallschmidt and Plath were first spotted together six months ago.

In Kallschmidt's Instagram highlight dated 12/10/19, he posted a photo of himself with Moriah Plath. He captioned the photo, "Go check out @moriah.jasper on Welcome to Plathville airing on TLC!" The photo is listed as 28 weeks old, or about six months old, which indicates that Kallschmidt met Moriah Plath for the first time back then.

He seems to have conservative views.

According to his Twitter page, Kallschmidt seems to subscribe to right-wing ideology. He frequently retweets Internet personality Dan Bilzerian, controversial General Michael Flynn, and President Donald Trump. He also makes controversial statements, himself, like "b*tches and f*ckboys be like, Happy Father's Day to my ATM" and refers to women as "females."

Did Moriah and Max meet through the Plath family?

According to one report, Kallschmidt met Moriah Plath through Marsha Doll, Micah Plath's modeling agent, who was featured on the family reality show. (Micah is currently dating Lexie Marie.) Micah, as we know, is Moriah's brother. However, as Micah Plath is also getting a modeling career off the ground, it's possible that Kallschmidt, as a sometime model, met Moriah Plath through Micah Plath himself. Check out the photo of them becoming "Instagram official" on Moriah Plath's Instagram below. And in the "Instagram official" post, Moriah Plath also said she loved Kallschmidt.

However they met, they seem to be happy, so congratulations are in order for the happy couple!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.