Grab the popcorn and get ready to sharpen your mind.

Spiritual movies help seekers understand the world we live in while watching a film.

When you pick up a spiritual movie you're doing more than just watching a film, you're developing your awareness and opening your mind up to new ideas.

What movies are spiritual?

A spiritual flick introduces you to other worlds and realms.

Do you like to watch spiritual movies?

There are so many spiritual films that you can learn from that are non-religious.

Spiritual movies are often family-friendly.

They give you an eye-opening view of the supernatural. Spirituality as a film genre pushes viewers to think about life, and often death, in a different way.

In some cases, these movies may enhance what you’ve always believed.

In other cases, you could delve into a way of thinking you never knew about.

Movies are a great way to expand your horizons and follow a story that may be similar or different from your own.

If you’re looking for something to do in your free time and want to contemplate the deep questions in life, a spiritual movie might be perfect for you.

It’s always helpful to have a list of movies for a certain mood you’re in.

If you’re looking for films that ask and answer the deep questions, spiritual movies are a great option.

These movies are dramatic, romantic, fantastical, and in some cases science fiction.

There are also many documentaries in the list that aim to discover the truth of the world.

Through these movies, viewers can learn about the ways of society and uncover the root cause of certain issues.

Here are 50 spiritual movies to watch at any stage of life.

1. Spiritual Movies — Waking Life (2001)

This adult animated docufiction film explores philosophical questions of the nature of reality, dreams and lucid dreams, consciousness, the meaning of life, free will, and existentialism.

2. Spiritual Movies — Samsara (2011)

Filmed over five years and in 25 countries, Samsara explores sacred grounds, disaster zones, industrial sites, and natural wonders of the world.

A Sanskrit word meaning, “the ever turning wheel of life,” Samsara shows the interconnection of our lives.

3. Spiritual Movies — Boyhood (2014)

This coming-of-age drama follows the same cast over 12 years to show the trials and tribulations of growing up and parenting.

4. Spiritual Movies — Revolver (2005)

The British-French film, Revolver, is a dark and complex action thriller that entices the audience with gambling and crime.

Protagonist, Jake Green, soon learns that the biggest danger he faces is himself.

5. Spiritual Movies — Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter...and Spring (2003)

This Korean film is entirely set on a floating monastery that shows the change in seasons as new events unfold — romance, temptation, and spiritual growth.

6. Spiritual Movies — Being John Malkovich (1999)

The fantasy comedy film, Being John Malkovich, follows the adventures of an unemployed puppeteer who discovers a portal that leads into the mind of actor John Malkovich.

7. Spiritual Movies — Human (2015)

This honest and meaningful documentary uses testimonies and aerial images to illustrate the realities and diversity of human conditions.

8. Spiritual Movies — Life is Beautiful (1997)

Depicting the horrors of Nazi Germany, this film portrays the romance between Jewish-Italian waiter Guido and his wife Dora.

When Guido and their son, Giosue, are taken to a concentration camp, he is determined to protect his son by turning the events into a game.

9. Spiritual Movies — The Dhamma Brothers (2008)

In this documentary film, the impact of a prison meditation program at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Alabama is examined.

It follows the transformation in four inmates who were convicted of murder and features interviews with guards, prison officials, and local residents.

10. Spiritual Movies — TROM: The Reality of Me (2011)

This almost 14-hour long documentary attempts to analyze the world we live in through influential lectures, talks, and clips.

11. Spiritual Movies — I Am (2010)

A documentary film that aims to describe what’s wrong with the world and how we can improve upon it and the way we live.

Director Tom Shadyac searches for the answer in intellectual and spiritual leaders.

12. Spiritual Movies — Fight Club (1999)

Starring Brad Pitt and Edward Norton, Fight Club follows the creation of an underground club with strict rules and regulations that uproot their mundane lives.

13. Spiritual Movies — The Truman Show (1998)

This dramatic sci-fi film reveals that Truman Burbank is living his life on a TV set. It explores Christianity, metaphilosophy, simulated reality, existentialism, privacy, and reality television.

14. Spiritual Movies — Inner Worlds, Outer Worlds (2012)

Historical documentary, Inner Worlds, Outer Worlds, explores the one vibratory field that connects all things.

This field is at the root of every spiritual experience and scientific investigation — maybe they’re not so different after all.

15. Spiritual Movies — American Beauty (1999)

This film is a romantic drama about a telesales operative that becomes disillusioned with his life and begins to search for fresh excitement, affecting his wife and daughter.

16. Spiritual Movies — Home (2009)

Showing the consequences of climate change, Home, depicts how Earth’s problems are linked to the pressure humanity has placed on the environment.

This documentary involves aerial footage from 54 countries.

17. Spiritual Movies — Into the Wild (2007)

After living his life according to the books, being a top college student and athlete, Christopher McCandless decides to leave his wealthy parents behind and embark on an adventure to the Alaskan wilderness, free of possessions.

18. Spiritual Movies — Earthlings (2005)

The horror documentary, Earthlings, explores animal suffering endured at factory farms, research labs, and puppy mills.

19. Spiritual Movies — I Origins (2014)

The dramatic sci-fi film, I Origins, follows the story of a molecular biologist studying the evolution of the eye.

He eventually discovers that his research implicates and complicates both his scientific and spiritual beliefs.

20. Spiritual Movies — I Heart Huckabees (2004)

This comedy revolves around a pair of existentialist detectives who are determined to solve the coincidences of an environmentalist, Albert’s life.

21. Spiritual Movies — Happy (2011)

In an attempt to find the true meaning of happiness, writer and director Roko Belic, travels from Louisiana to Kolkata.

He combines real life stories and the leading scientific research in happiness.

22. Spiritual Movies — Dark City (1998)

This spiritual film deals with memory, thought control, human will, and the altering of reality as John Murdoch suddenly wakes up to find that he is wanted for murder.

As he searches for answers, he comes across an underworld controlled by a group known as the Strangers.

23. Spiritual Movies — Her (2013)

Shortly after his marriage ends, Theodore falls in love with an operating system program that is playful and sensitive, known as “Samantha.”

24. Spiritual Movies — Mr. Nobody (2009)

This spiritual movie is set in 2092, humanity has conquered immortality.

However, there is one last mortal left on Earth, 118-year-old Nemo Nobody.

Throughout the film, Nemo is interviewed by psychiatrists and journalists who are eager to hear of his life.

25. Spiritual Movies — The Culture High (2014)

People from all different walks of life come together to discuss the cannabis prohibition within society in this documentary film.

26. Spiritual Movies — Surviving Progress (2011)

The Canadian documentary, Surviving Progress, gives the thoughts of popular figures such as Stephen Hawking, Jane Goodall, and Margaret Atwood on the potential destruction of civilization due to the progress that’s been made.

27. Spiritual Movies — Kymatica (2009)

This documentary investigates the reason for the current state of the world. Despite blame on secret organizations, corporations, and corrupt politicians, the root of the issue is that humanity is evolving and taking the world with it.

28. Spiritual Movies — The Matrix (1999)

Starring Keanu Reeves, this sci-fi action film illustrates a virtual world that is imprisoning humanity.

It follows the discoveries of a computer hacker who wants to find the true nature of his reality.

29. Spiritual Movies — Tuning In (2008)

In the spiritual documentary, Tuning In, filmmaker David Thomas strives to explain the phenomenon of spirit channeling which involves a psychic connection with a spirit being.

30. Spiritual Movies — Peaceful Warrior (2006)

Gifted athlete, Dan Millman, meets a mysterious man who opens his eyes to a new vision of strength and understanding.

This inspirational story encourages viewers to live in the moment and overcome obstacles.

31. Spiritual Movies — Adaptation (2002)

This dramatic comedy stars Nicolas Cage and Meryl Streep. When Charlie Kaufman is dealing with feelings of inadequacy, sexual frustration, and self-loathing, Susan Orlean comes into his life with similar passions.

32. Spiritual Movies — The Fountain (2006)

A film about metaphysics, universal patterns, Biblical symbolism, and boundless love, The Fountain follows a man who travels through time in search of immortality and to save the woman he loves.

33. Spiritual Movies — K-PAX (2001)

Kevin Spacey plays a patient at a mental hospital who claims to be from a distant planet called K-PAX.

He soon starts to have a remarkable effect on the hospital’s other patients.

34. Spiritual Movies — Ram Dass, Fierce Grace (2001)

This documentary traces the life and teachings of Richard Alpert (Ram Dass) who is known as a spiritual inspiration to people across the globe.

35. Spiritual Movies — Planetary (2015)

The historical documentary, Planetary, is said to be a provocative and breathtaking wakeup call to shift our perspective as we know it.

It explores our cosmic origins and future as a species.

36. Spiritual Movies — Ashes and Snow (2005)

A collection of both still and movie camera shots, Ashes and Snow illustrates the unique interactions between humans and animals.

Maybe we’re not so different after all.

37. Spiritual Movies — Avatar (2009)

The alien world of Pandora houses human/Na’vi hybrids known as Avatars. This film captures romance, spirituality, and being torn between two decisions.

38. Spiritual Movies — Groundhog Day (1993)

Starring Bill Murray, this romantic comedy follows a cynical TV weatherman who continues to live the same day over when he visits the town of Punxsutawney.

39. Spiritual Movies — Awake: The Life of Yogananda (2014)

This documentary brings attention to the life of Hindu mystic Paramahansa Yoganada on his path to enlightenment.

40. Spiritual Movies — Footprints: The Path of Your Life (2016)

A group of ten men from various backgrounds are led on a 40-day pilgrimage with a Roman Catholic priest.

They learn the importance of perseverance, commitment, and assistance.

41. Spiritual Movies — Soul Surfer (2011)

After a shark attack leaves surfer Bethany Hamilton without her left arm, she must find strength and purpose in her future.

42. Spiritual Movies — God’s Not Dead (2014)

In this inspiring coming-of-age story, a devout Christian student must prove that God exists in order to pass his college philosophy course.

43. Spiritual Movies — Magic in the Moonlight (2014)

Colin Firth and Emma Stone star in the romantic comedy, Magic in the Moonlight.

Well-known magician Stanley Crawford has a knack for exposing phony spiritualists.

However, he is left surprised and shaken by a young woman’s gift.

44. Spiritual Movies — Miracles from Heaven (2016)

Anna Beam survives a headlong tumble into a tree and tells her family of her visit to heaven.

Not long after, does she show signs of recovery from her lifelong rare, incurable disorder.

45. Spiritual Movies — On Yoga: The Architecture of Peace (2017)

This spiritual documentary film is based on photographer Michael O’Neill’s book.

He interviews yoga masters in India, Tibet, and New York to captivate the effects of this spiritual practice.

46. Spiritual Movies — Kumaré (2011)

When American filmmaker Vikram Gandhi poses as an Indian guru to satirize the New Age movement, he finds that his followers are receiving genuine benefits from his deception.

47. Spiritual Movies — 10 Questions for the Dalai Lama (2006)

This spiritual movie is one to remember.

During a private visit to his monastery, filmmaker Rick Ray poses philosophical questions to the Dalai Lama.

His questions come from his own observations on his journey throughout India and the Middle East, as well as the wisdom of the extraordinary spiritual leader.

48. Spiritual Movies — Conversations with God (2006)

This spiritual movie is a drama adventure film follows unemployed and homeless, Neale Donald Walsch. At his lowest point in life, he receives divine inspiration and turns his dialogues with God into a best-selling series of books.

49. Spiritual Movies — Astral City: A Spiritual Journey (2010)

Brazilian film, Astral City: A Spiritual Journey, is a spiritual movie that discusses the afterlife in a unique way.

When a deceased doctor is taken out of purgatory, he is brought to a spirit colony that shows him the real meaning of life after death.

50. Spiritual Movies — Ayurveda: The Art of Being (2001)

Ayurveda is a spiritual movie set in India. The documentary by Pan Nalin explores the traditional Hindu system of medicine that is practiced in India.

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers relationship, self-love, spirituality, and entertainment topics.