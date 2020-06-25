15 LGBTQ-Owned Beauty Brands To Support All Year Round (& The Best Product From Each)

Put your money where your mouth is.

As another Pride month draws to a close, it’s important to acknowledge the people who bring meaning to this month-long celebration of love and self-expression.

LGBTQ pride should be supported all year, not just for one month of the year.

Between the banners and LGBTQ-themed radio playlists, it’s easy to fall into the trap of corporate queer-washing that does little to support the LGBTQ community once Pride month ends.

Members of the LGBTQ community face higher rates of unemployment in comparison to the general population, and are disproportionately likely to find themselves homeless due to discrimination in the social housing system.

Supporting the LGBTQ community is about so much more than just wearing Pride merchandize that tokenizes queerness. So many leading beauty brands run by members of the community offer employment and representation for LGBTQ people.

Being smart with your consumer choices will not only put money in the pockets of the LGBTQ community, but it will also give you some of the highest quality beauty products on the market, from creators who know the true importance of confidence and expression.

Here are 15 LGBTQ-owned beauty brands, and the best products from each.

1. Volition Beauty Detoxifying Silt Gelee Mask

Volition Beauty is a fully crowdsourced beauty brand that gives a platform to budding entrepreneurs by allowing them to submit product ideas to be placed into production. Co-founder Brandy Hoffman is a member of the LGBTQ community.

This detoxifying mask unclogs pores and leaves your skin looking radiant.

(Sephora, $60)

2. Freck Beauty OG Freckle Pen

Nasera Alayon is a graphic designer, co-owner, and branding force behind Freck Beauty, a skincare and cosmetics company that is home to some of the most aesthetically pleasing packaging in the beauty industry.

Freck is best known for its Freck OG, a product that gives you natural, long-lasting faux freckles in a matter of seconds.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

3. Malin + Goetz Face Cleanser

If you recognize the names Matthew Malin and Andrew Goetz, it’s probably because their eponymous brand decorates your shower and bathroom. They are an it-couple in the beauty world, and are loved by haircare and skincare experts.

And their face wash and cleanser is amazing for locking in moisture for dry skin, and offers an invigorating grapefruit scent.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

4. NOTO Botanics Agender Oil

All the products from this queer-owned brand are vegan and natural. If you’re into Glossier or Milk makeup, you’ll love this brand’s minimal vibe.

Their popular Agender Oil is hydrating for your skin and nails, and a portion of sale profits are donated to non-profits such as Planned Parenthood, LGBT Youth Center LA, ACLU, the Audre Lorde Project, Black Mamas Matter, and more.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

5. Kiss My Face Olive & Chamomile Soap Bar

There’s a 40-year queer romance behind this drugstore favorite. Founders Bob MacLeod and Steve Byckiewicz went from unemployed 20-somethings to owners of a vegan beauty empire.

Their soaps are all-natural and smell delightful. And this one, in particular, uses olive oil and chamomile to calm, soothe, moisturize, and nourish.

(Walmart, $7.58)

6. Dragun Beauty DragunFire Color Corrector

Beauty guru and trans-activist Nikita Dragun is the mastermind behind this brand that specializes in products for trans people.

This color corrector neutralizes purple, blue, and grey undertones, so it's great for covering 5 o’clock shadow or dark under-eye circles.

(Dragun Beauty, $25)

7. Non-Gender Specific Everything Mask: Apricot Seed & Mineral Clay Resurfacing Treatment

Non-Gender Specific was established to fight against the binaries in the beauty industry that markets certain products towards men and others towards women. The 3-product line is perfect for those looking to reduce their beauty regime to a bare but effective minimum.

The Everything Mask will purify your skin, lock in moisture, and repair damage.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

8. Fluide Biodegradable Glitter Trio

Pride month is all about getting colorful and creative, and this makeup brand will help you do just that.

Fluide’s biodegradable glitters are perfect for pulling some seriously show-stopping looks. The brand is all about self-expression and champions expansive gender identities.

(Fluide, $30)

9. Trixie Cosmetics Summer of Love Blush Palette

After winning season 3 of Ru Paul’s Drag Race, Trixie Mattel has branched into cosmetics with her self-titled beauty brand that celebrates bold expression.

Her blush palette features a trio of stunning, vibrant shades that are true to her life-in-plastic aesthetic.

(Trixie Cosmetics, $28)

10. Hi Wildflower Matí Nude Lipstick

This brand celebrates queer identities by choosing LGBTQ models. It’s popular for its home scents and body fragrances, but it’s this gorgeous earth-toned lipstick that really takes it to the next level.

(Hi Wildflower, $27)

11. Flower Beauty Shimmer & Shade Eyeshadow Palette

Drew Barrymore is a bisexual icon and advocate for LGBTQ rights. Her makeup line enhances natural beauty.

And this palette is the perfect addition to any night-time look.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

12. W3LL People Narcissist Foundation Stick

Lesbian makeup artist, Shirley Pinkson, is one of the co-founders behind this inclusive makeup and skincare brand. A portion of the brand’s monthly profits are donated to the Trevor Project, a charity that supports LGBTQ youths.

This creamy foundation stick can be used as a concealer, foundation, contour or highlight. Plus, it's plant-based, cruelty-free, and non-toxic.

(W3LL People, $28.99)

13. Jecca Blac Correct & Conceal Palette

Jecca Blac is a brand that employs a team of transgender staff to help their customers feel comfortable and supported when discussing products.

This palette is specifically designed to help transgender women cover up any facial hair regrowth or blemishes.

(Jecca Blac, $22.53)

14. Alder New York Everyday Face Serum

Founded by two Brooklyn-based best friends, this company makes beauty genderless.

Their shop contains a whole host of beauty tools from gua-shas to rollers, but their facial serum is one of the products to watch. Packed with Vitamin B and Hyaluronic acid, it will fight aging and give your skin a youthful glow.

(Alder New York, $36)

15. MAC Cosmetics Viva Glam Lipstick in Orange

No list of LGBTQ owned brands would be complete without mentioning Frank Toskan and Frank Angelo, the founding fathers of one of the world’s most popular makeup brands.

MAC gives back to the LGBTQ community with their Viva Glam collections, which have raised over $400 million for their MAC AIDs charity.

(Check prices and reviews on Amazon)

