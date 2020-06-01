14 Inspiring Quotes To Celebrate LGBT Pride Month — Because Love Is Love

Be loud and proud!
June is LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, with this year marking the 51st Anniversary of LGBT Pride events and traditions.
While celebration of Pride Month 2020 face a unique set of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people of all genders and sexual orientations will still be sure to celebrate and commemorate the tremendous strides that LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning), intersex, asexual, and everything else) people have made in history.
There is a long history behind the evoluation of Pride Month, and many people outside of the community still may not be aware that the reason it's held every June is to commemorate the Stonewall Riots of 1969.
The riots, also known as the Stonewall Uprising or the Stonewall Rebellion, began during a police raid on the Stonewalll Inn on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village in the early hours of June 28, 1969.
Customers, employees and bystanders alike reached a tipping point in that moment, fed up with the harassment they continually suffered under the cover of discriminatory laws and a lack of cicil rights protections for gay citizens.
The riots galvanized conversations and activism around gay civil rights, leading to the establishment of several important organizations, including the Gay Liberation Front, Human Rights Campaign, GLAAD (formerly Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), and PFLAG (formerly Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).
Had it not been for the bravery of those people taking on the powers that be at the Stonewall riots, the progress we've made in securing civil rights for the LGBTQ+ community, though far from perfect, is unlikely to have been possible.
Pride Month has gone through it's own evolution over the past five decades.
The last Sunday in June was first designated "Gay Pride Day" before a national coalition designated June as LGBT History Month in 1994.
President Bill Clinton later officially declared June to be "Gay and Lesbian Pride Month" in 1999 and 2000, with President Barack Obama declaring June to be "LGBT Pride Month" every tear from 2009-2016, and President Donald Trump becoming the first Republican president to acknowledge June as LGBT Pride, albeit via Twitter rather than through an official proclamation.
The LGBTQIA+ community has come so far and has made many strides in their fight for equality in the United States, including the 2015 Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriages.
And while Pride Month celebrate the progress the LGBTQIA+ community has made, it also serves to commemorates the community's tragic losses of far too many to hate crimes and HIV/AIDS.
Perhaps above all, Pride Month serves as a reminder of how strong the LGBT community is and to inspire us in the continuing fight for greater equality and freedoms.
Pride 2020 celebrations differ from city to city and state to state.
Many of this year's expected parades, parties, picnics, concerts and other events are currently on hold until the coronavirus pandemic is under control, while others will carry on with celebrations via live stream and other virtual venues.
However you plan to celebrate, you can begin the month's festivities with these 14 thoughtful and inspiring LGBT Pride quotes:
"The beauty of standing up for your rights is others see you standing and stand up as well." — Cassandra Duffy
"I've been embraced by a new community. That's what happens when you're finally honest about who you are; you find others like you." — Chaz Bono
"We should indeed keep calm in the face of difference, and live our lives in a state of inclusion and wonder at the diversity of humanity." — George Takei
"What is straight? A line can be straight, or a street, but the human heart, oh, no, it's curved like a road through mountains.” — Tennessee Williams
"I am a strong, black, lesbian woman. Every single time I say it, I feel so much better." — Brittney Griner
“I want to do the right thing and not hide anymore. I want to march for tolerance, acceptance, and understanding. I want to take a stand and say, “Me, too.’“ — Jason Collins
“Who would give a law to lovers? Love is unto itself a higher law.” — Boethius
“When all Americans are treated as equal, no matter who they are or whom they love, we are all more free.” — Former U.S. President, Barack Obama
“There’s nothing wrong with you. There’s a lot wrong with the world you live in.” — Chris Colfer
“Everybody’s journey is individual. You you fall in love with a boy, you fall in love with a boy. The fact that many Americans consider it a disease says more about them than it does about homosexuality.” — James Baldwin
“You look ridiculous if you dance
You looks ridiculous if you don’t dance
So you might as well dance.”
— Gertrude Stein
“I was not ladylike, nor was I manly. I was something else altogether. There were so many different ways to be beautiful.” — Michael Cunningham
"This world would be a whole lot better if we just made an effort to be less horrible to one another." — Ellen Page
"I think being gay is a blessing, and it's something I am thankful for every single day." — Anderson Cooper
Shelby Henderson is a frequent contributor to YourTango.