14 Inspiring Quotes To Celebrate LGBT Pride Month — Because Love Is Love

Be loud and proud!

June is LGBTQIA+ Pride Month, with this year marking the 51st Anniversary of LGBT Pride events and traditions.

While celebration of Pride Month 2020 face a unique set of challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people of all genders and sexual orientations will still be sure to celebrate and commemorate the tremendous strides that LGBTQIA+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning), intersex, asexual, and everything else) people have made in history.

There is a long history behind the evoluation of Pride Month, and many people outside of the community still may not be aware that the reason it's held every June is to commemorate the Stonewall Riots of 1969.

The riots, also known as the Stonewall Uprising or the Stonewall Rebellion, began during a police raid on the Stonewalll Inn on Christopher Street in Greenwich Village in the early hours of June 28, 1969.

Customers, employees and bystanders alike reached a tipping point in that moment, fed up with the harassment they continually suffered under the cover of discriminatory laws and a lack of cicil rights protections for gay citizens.

The riots galvanized conversations and activism around gay civil rights, leading to the establishment of several important organizations, including the Gay Liberation Front, Human Rights Campaign, GLAAD (formerly Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation), and PFLAG (formerly Parents, Families and Friends of Lesbians and Gays).

Had it not been for the bravery of those people taking on the powers that be at the Stonewall riots, the progress we've made in securing civil rights for the LGBTQ+ community, though far from perfect, is unlikely to have been possible.

Pride Month has gone through it's own evolution over the past five decades.

The last Sunday in June was first designated "Gay Pride Day" before a national coalition designated June as LGBT History Month in 1994.

President Bill Clinton later officially declared June to be "Gay and Lesbian Pride Month" in 1999 and 2000, with President Barack Obama declaring June to be "LGBT Pride Month" every tear from 2009-2016, and President Donald Trump becoming the first Republican president to acknowledge June as LGBT Pride, albeit via Twitter rather than through an official proclamation.

The LGBTQIA+ community has come so far and has made many strides in their fight for equality in the United States, including the 2015 Supreme Court ruling legalizing same-sex marriages.

And while Pride Month celebrate the progress the LGBTQIA+ community has made, it also serves to commemorates the community's tragic losses of far too many to hate crimes and HIV/AIDS.

Perhaps above all, Pride Month serves as a reminder of how strong the LGBT community is and to inspire us in the continuing fight for greater equality and freedoms.

Pride 2020 celebrations differ from city to city and state to state.

Many of this year's expected parades, parties, picnics, concerts and other events are currently on hold until the coronavirus pandemic is under control, while others will carry on with celebrations via live stream and other virtual venues.

However you plan to celebrate, you can begin the month's festivities with these 14 thoughtful and inspiring LGBT Pride quotes: