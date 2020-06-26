'Outdaughtered': What Does Danielle Busby Do For A Living?

The mom of six is also an entrepreneur.

The Busby family from Outdaughtered has their hands full with six kids to raise. Trying to take care of 5-year-old quintuplets plus their 9-year-old daughter Blayke is a full-time job. But that doesn't keep mom Danielle Busby from having several other jobs on top of her duties as a mom and a reality star.

Danielle Busby used to work full-time outside the home but that all changed when she discovered she was pregnant with 5 babies at one time. These days, she does a hit TV show — Outdaughtered on TLC — but she also has several businesses of her own that she manages.

What does Danielle Busby do for a living?

They used to own a spin studio.

In 2017, Danielle and Adam Busby decided to jump into the fitness industry and open a cycling studio. They teamed up with friends of theirs to get their dream off the ground, spending a year preparing for a grand opening. "When we all jumped in and said YES to doing this, we made sure from the beginning that we would create this business around what we are about: Faith, Family and Community. We spent months trying to find the best location, going over studio design, picking out materials, hiring instructors and staff, doing a lot of marketing … all while four out of the six of us worked full-time jobs and of course taking care of our 10 kids between us couples," Busby wrote about the efforts.

The studio launched in 2017 and it was featured on the show for quite some time. Eventually, however, it stopped being a plot point on TLC and they didn't mention it on the family blog anymore. According to reports, they no longer own the facility.

She has a line of fitness clothing.

Even though the cycling studio is a thing of the past, Busby has stayed in the fitness world. She and her twin sisters, Crystal and Ashley, launched a line of fitness apparel called CADI. They had wanted to do something together and fitness is a shared passion of theirs. "It was only natural that we build and create a business together. Our passion for fitness has been a constant between us and is a reminder of our strength as sisters, wives, mothers and business owners," they said. "With that, our sisterly business vision came to life! CADi was formed by using our birth order: Crystal, Ashley then Danielle. The “i” was added as it is a part of our family “Aunt” names for each other: KiKi, LiLi and DiDi."

The items on the CADI website include everything from leggings to water bottles.

She also sells clothes for kids.

If you've ever wondered where all the cute outfits the Busby quints wear, check out their Graeson Bee boutique online. The Busbys sell clothes for the whole family on their websites. "Graeson Bee is mix of boys and girls clothes, matching looks for the whole family, and affordable pieces for moms like myself who have many to dress," they explain.

They chose the name for the shop because Graeson was a name they would have given a boy, if they had had a son. The "Bee" part of the name is a play on "buzz" from their last name Busby.

She also sells skincare products.

If two clothing lines, a reality show, and six kids isn't enough, Danielle is also a Rodan + Fields consultant. She provides a link to her R+F site on her blog and she even mentions the products on her Instagram account sometimes.

She had a career before she got pregnant with quints.

Danielle was a project manager overseeing safety training for BP but she left that job when she got pregnant with the quints. In a blog post from 2015, she talked about how that job was a major step up for her and she had doubled her salary. Part of the reason for the change had been to allow the couple to pay for the fertility treatments they knew they would need to conceive for a second time. The job did pay for a successful round of fertility treatment; so successful that they discovered they were having quintuplets.

That pregnancy forced the family to rethink everything, including Danielle's career.

Their TLC reality show also provides a big payday for them.

Even if none of the businesses she runs turn into major success stories, their reality TV contract is probably a big source of income for the family. Their contracts aren't public knowledge but a producer familiar with how reality shows structure their budgets says that a family like the Busbys could make 10 percent of the show’s budget. He estimates TLC budgets about $250,000 to $400,000 per episode. So, that's $25,000-$40,000 per episode and they film as many as 13 episodes per season. That could add up to as much as $520,000 for a season of filming.

Outdaughtered airs on Tuesday nights on TLC.

