He has a lot of mouths to feed.

Danielle and Adam Busby have their hands full. They have a seven-year-old daughter, Blayke, as well as three-year-old quintuplets: Ava, Olivia, Hazel, Riley and Parker, and star in the TLC reality show, OutDaughtered.

The show premiered in 2016 and returned this month for its seventh season!

The show follows the new parents of quintuplet girls. Obviously, chaos is the order of the day, every single day.

Before the quintuplets were born, both Danielle and Adam worked full-time. However, with the addition of five kids to their family all at once, the parents had to make the difficult decision to have Danielle stay at home with the kids.

With the high cost of daycare and six young children, the Busby's made the choice that made the most financial sense for their family. Adam Busby must have a great job to be able to support all those kids on just his job.

What is Adam Busby's job?

Well, on that note, we're curious about what does Adam Busby does for a living and how much he makes! Let's find out.

Their finances are a point of discussion in the series.

Obviously, the birth of the quinituplets brought a slew of new expenses into the Busby family's life. There is a lot of talk about finances in the series.

In one episode, Adam and Danielle were looking for a new house. Adam was stressed when the cost of the homes came up. Danielle told him he'd have to get more business to afford it all.

What does that even mean? Is he in sales? Is he in direct marketing? What does he do to afford a wife and six kids?

What is Adam's job?

According to his LinkedIn profile, he works as a key account manager/outside sales at Intrinsic Solutions/Sprint Safety. He has worked there since 2006, so he's got a lot of seniority at the Houston, Texas based company.

Intrinsic Solutions/Sprint Safety "is a Specialty Short Service Communications & Communications Service Provider. Emergency Response, Project/Turnaround and Site Specific Support; backed by an expansive inventory of communication resources and mobile vehicles supporting local and national communication networks."

The company appears to operate in the oil and energy industry, which is big in Houston. He is also listed as the owner of Adam Busby Media since 2018, which is a company that creates photo and video projects.

So, how much does Adam Busby make at his job?

Adam Busby doesn't appear to have attended college, as the only education listed on his LinkedIn page is his high school. According to Glassdoor.com, the average salary nationally for a key account manager is just over $81,000 a year.

However, in Houston, where Busby lives, the average is just under $62,000. That's not a bad salary, in general, but it is certainly not a comfortable one for a family of eight to live on.

According to the company website, he is eligible for a good paid time off policy, paid holidays, health insurance, disability coverage, and a 401K.

Danielle brings in extra income.

Danielle gave up her job as a project coordinator team lead at the oil and gas industry company AP Networks to have the quintuplets. She had held that position since 2008.

These days, she brings in some extra income to help the family as a consultant for the direct marketing company Rodan + Fields. For any haters out there, Adam is quick to defend Danielle's job with Rodan + Fields as evidenced by the tweet below.

They have a side business.

On top of the quints and Blayke, Adam and Danielle also opened a Rush Cycle studio in their hometown of League City, Texas in 2017. Rush Cycle is a cycling studio franchise.

However, last year, it was reported that the Busbys may have parted ways with that business.

What is the family's overall net worth?

With the immense success of their reality series, the Busbys are said to be millionaires. Per episode, they're reportedly making between $25,000 to $40,000.

In 2019, the family's total net worth, between the show and their other business ventures, was estimated to be at $4.5 million. And with the show premiering a new season this month, we're sure that number will go up even higher!

Amy Lamare is a Los Angeles based freelance writer covering entertainment, pop culture, beauty, fashion, fitness, technology, and the intersection of technology, business, and philanthropy. You can find her on Instagram and Facebook.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in February 2019 and was updated with the latest information.