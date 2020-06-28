100 Motivational Quotes About Failure To Remind You To Never Give Up, Even When Success Seems Out Of Reach

You may fail, but you should always get back up.

Life likes to kick you down over and over again. In these times, keeping motivational quotes about failure in the back of your mind can be a good reminder to you to keep on getting back up.

You must realize that failing is a part of being successful. To get to where you want to go, you have to sometimes go through some disappointments to be able to reach success. How do you live and learn if you don't experience anything in life?

Learning from your experiences makes you more prepared for what's to come for the future, so you cannot get bogged down after failing because it means that you are one more step closer to finding happiness.

It's also important for you to take baby steps if you are afraid of hurting again. When you make little wins every so often, you will realize looking back how far you have actually come.

So, if you are losing motivation and inspiration to keep on going in life, you may need some help finding your way.

Looking at quotes from those who have been where you are can help you feel better as a whole. Below, there are awesome motivational quotes that you should look at to find a greater form of happiness in life. You will get to where you want to be, it just takes patience and a never-ending motivation to reach your goals.

You just cannot lose sight of being motivated or inspired for the future. Sometimes even in the dark you just have to keep on trekking and moving forward.

100 Motivational Quotes About Failure

1. "Failure is the condiment that gives success it's flavor." —Truman Capote

2. "Nothing goes exactly as planned. Make your own destiny." —Tate Hallaway

3. "Why are you going to choose failure when success is an option?" —Jillian Michaels

4. "Success is stumbling from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm." —Winston Churchill

5. “No human ever became interesting by not failing. The more you fail and recover and improve, the better you are as a person. Ever meet someone who’s ALWAYS had EVERYTHING work out for them with ZERO struggle? They usually have the depth of a puddle. Or they don’t exist.” —Chris Hardwick

6. “Failures plagued me. Things I had omitted or ignored, neglected. What I should have given and hadn’t. I felt the biting pang of every unfulfillment.” —Richard Matheson

7. "Failure? I never encountered it. All I ever met were temporary setbacks." —Dottie Walters

8. “All of us failed to match our dreams of perfection. So I rate us on the base of our splendid failure to do the impossible.” —William Faulkner

9. "Do not fear failure but rather fear not trying." —Roy T. Bennett

10. “The only walls that exist are those you have placed in your mind. And whatever obstacles you conceive, exist only because you have forgotten what you have already achieved.” —Suzy Kassem

11. “If the doom of failure stifles some time the path of our life, it can pin us down like downtrodden aliens, while, meanwhile, the world around is erupting in joy and contentment. Let's go back then to the nuts and bolts and consult the core of our inner self. ("The grass was greener over there")” —Erik Pevernagie

12. “For some unknown reason, success usually occurs in private, while failure occurs in full view.” —Jill Shalvis

13. “I don't do that kind of negativity. If you put your energy into thinking about how much the fall would hurt, you're already halfway down.” —Tana French

14. “Do not let your grand ambitions stand in the way of small but meaningful accomplishments.” —Bryant McGill

15. “Many times what we perceive as an error or failure is actually a gift. And eventually, we find that lessons learned from that discouraging experience prove to be of great worth.” —Richelle Goodrich

16. “How we feel is not who we are. We might feel like failures, but as long as we are still trying, we are not failures. We are works in progress.” —Tori Sorenson

17. "Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts." —Winston Churchill

18. “Very little is needed for everything to be upset and ruined, only a slight lapse in reason.” —Epictetus

19. “I think it’s important to have a good hard failure when you're young. I learned a lot out of that. Because it makes you kind of aware of what can happen to you. Because of it I’ve never had any fear in my whole life when we’ve been near collapse and all of that. I’ve never been afraid. I’ve never had the feeling I couldn’t walk out and get a job doing something.” —Walt Disney

20. "There is only one thing that makes a dream impossible to achieve: the fear of failure." —Paulo Coelho

21. “Failure only happens when you lose your willpower to continue trying...If we let the obstacles get the best of us then it was our choice to fail, not fate.” —Lindsey Rietzsch

22. “When we give ourselves permission to fail..we at the same time, give ourselves permission to excel.” —Eloise Ristad

23. "A thinker sees his own actions as experiments and questions — as attempts to find out something. Success and failure are for him answers above all." —Friedrich Nietzsche

24. “Human beings are the only creatures who are allowed to fail. If an ant fails, it's dead. But we're allowed to learn from our mistakes and from our failures. And that's how I learn, by falling flat on my face and picking myself up and starting all over again.” —Madeleine L'Engle

25. "Don't spend time beating on a wall, hoping to transform it into a door." —Coco Chanel

26. “A failure establishes only this, that our determination to succeed was not strong enough.” —Christian Nestell Bovee

27. "Disappointment is really just a term for our refusal to look on the bright side." —Richelle Goodrich

28. "Never confuse a single defeat with a final defeat." —F. Scott Fitzgerald

29. "What you perceive as a failure today may actually be a crucial step towards the success you seek. Never give up." —Richelle Goodrich

30. "If you don't try at anything, you can't fail ... it takes backbone to lead the life you want." —Richard Yates

31. "What seems to us as bitter trials are often blessings in disguise." —Oscar Wilde

32. "All of old. Nothing else ever. Ever tried. Ever failed. No matter. Try again. Fail again. Fail better." —Samuel Beckett

33. "Failure is when you talk yourself out of becoming something amazing." —Rudy Francisco

34. "It is not a failure to readjust my sails to fit the waters I find myself in." —Mackenzi Lee

35. "Rock bottom became the solid foundation on which I rebuilt my life." —J.K. Rowling

36. “Ideas do not have to be correct in order to be good; its only necessary that, if they do fail, they do so in an interesting way. ” —Robert Rosen

37. "Failures are the stairs we climb to reach success." —Roy T. Bennett

38. “Sometimes, when we want something so badly, we fear failure more than we fear being without that thing.” —Matthew Kirby

39. "It is hard to fail, but it is worse never to have tried to succeed." —Theodore Roosevelt

40. "When I have tried and failed, I shall have failed." —Sophocles

41. "You make mistakes, mistakes don't make you." —Maxwell Maltz

42. “There is no tomorrow and there was no yesterday; if you truly want to accomplish your goals you must engulf yourself in today.” —Noel DeJesus

43. "Failure is only the opportunity more intelligently to begin again." —Henry Ford

44. “You must make a decision that you are going to move on. It wont happen automatically. You will have to rise up and say, ‘I don’t care how hard this is, I don’t care how disappointed I am, I’m not going to let this get the best of me. I’m moving on with my life.” —Joel Osteen

45. “Sometimes we have to soak ourselves in the tears and fears of the past to water our future gardens.” —Suzy Kassem

46. "My fault, my failure, is not in the passions I have, but in my lack of control of them."

47. “The pain of failure had led me to understand that technical excellence was a moral requirement.” —Paul Kalanithi

48. “We have forty million reasons for failure, but not a single excuse.” —Rudyard Kipling

49. "Winners are not afraid of losing. But losers are. Failure is part of the process of success. People who avoid failure also avoid success." —Robert T. Kiyosaki

50. "Sometimes it takes a wrong turn to get you to the right place." —Mandy Hale

51. “Do not be embarrassed by your failures, learn from them and start again.” —Richard Branson

52. “His air of failure had nothing desperate about it; rather, it seemed to stem from an unresented realisation that he was not cut out for success, and his duty was therefore to ensure only that he failed in the correct and acceptable fashion.” —Julian Barnes

53. “The major difference between a thing that might go wrong and a thing that cannot possibly go wrong is that when a thing that cannot possibly go wrong goes wrong it usually turns out to be impossible to get at or repair.” —Douglas Adams

54. "To err is human, to forgive, divine." —Alexander Pope.

55. “Her failure was a useful preliminary to success.” —Edith Wharton

56. "You're not obligated to win. You're obligated to keep trying. To the best you can do everyday." —Jason Mraz

57. “I can't give you a sure-fire formula for success, but I can give you a formula for failure: try to please everybody all the time.” —Herbert Bayard Swope

58. "Every adversity, every failure, every heartache carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit." —Napoleon Hill

59. "Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly." —Robert F. Kennedy

60. “Failures make you humble, they make you realize that you are not the center of the world, proving that we are all alike, and they also shower you with wisdom. That’s why I have always been a great fan of failures as they offer you more than success can.” —Neeraj Agnihotri

61. "But instead of spending our lives running towards our dreams, we are often running away from a fear of failure or a fear of criticism." —Eric Wright

62. "If you're not prepared to be wrong, you'll never come up with anything original." —Ken Robinson

63. “Success and failure are two edges of the same blade, two sides of the same coin. To fear one is to forever deny the possibility of the other.” —Michelle Sagara West

64. "If you fell down yesterday, stand up today." —H.G. Wells

65. “Failure happened. The trick was to accept the risk and try anyway.” —Ilona Andrews

66. "Each mistake teaches you something new about yourself. There is no failure, remember, except in no longer trying. It is the courage to continue that counts." —Chris Bradford

67. “Strength and success - they are above morality, above criticism. It seems, then, that it is not what you do, but how you do it and what you call it. Is there a check in men, deep in them, that stops or punishes? There doesn't seem to be. The only punishment is for failure. In effect no crime is committed unless a criminal is caught.” —John Steinbeck

68. "Failure doesn't define you. It's what you do after you fail that determines whether you are a leader or a waste of perfectly good air." —Sabaa Tahir

69. “She had always loved the stars. But tonight, she felt as if they were watching her, waiting for her to fail.” —Sasha Alsberg

70. “It's the place built out of Man's ceaseless failure to overcome himself. Out of Man's endless war against himself we build our successes as well as our failures. Making it the city of all cities most like Man himself— loneliest creation of all this very old poor earth.” —Nelson Algren

71. "I didn't fail the test, I just found 100 ways to do it wrong." —Benjamin Franklin

72. “There is nothing that teaches you more than regrouping after failure ad moving on. Yet most people are stricken wth fear. They fear failure so much that they fail.” —Charles Bukowski

73. “Leaving what feels secure behind and following the beckoning of our hearts doesn't always end as we expect or hope. We may even fail. But here's the payoff: it can also be amazing and wonderful and immensely satisfying.” —Steve Goodier

74. "Negative results are just what I want. They're just as valuable to me as positive results. I can never find the thing that does the job best until I find the ones that don't." —Thomas Edison

75. “The only real failure in life is giving up. On looking back let it stand to our credit in life's balance sheet that at least we tried, and tried hard.” —A.G. Street

76. “The more I try to be perfect; the more I fail.” —Harley King

77. “The young think that failure is the Siberian end of the line, banishment from all the living, and tend to do what I then did--which was to hide.” —James Baldwin

78. "Just because you fail once doesn't mean you're gonna fail at everything." —Marilyn Monroe

79. “It is questionable, for that matter, whether success is an adequate response to life. Success can eliminate as many options as failure.” —Tom Robbins

80. “A world where a majority had imbibed the lessons implicit within tragic art would be one in which the consequences of our failures would necessarily cease to weigh upon us so heavily.” —Alain de Botton

81. “The ladder of success is there waiting for you... you just have to realize it and reach towards and climb as high as you can you will surely be successful.” —Noor Ahmad

82. "Remember the two benefits of failure. First, if you do fail, you learn what doesn't work; and second, the failure gives you the opportunity to try a new approach." —Roger Von Oech

83. “Failure isn't bad if it doesn't attack the heart. Success is all right if it doesn't go to the head.” —Grantland Rice

84. “The devil can be a clown of prizes in moments like these. Moments of knowing you’ve ventured too far down the wrong path and all you can do is accept more prizes ...” —J.M. August

85. “Children, who play life, discern its true law and relations more clearly than men, who fail to live it worthily, but who think that they are wiser by experience, that is, by failure.” —Henry David Thoreau

86. “I'd rather be a failure in something that I love than a success in something that I hate.” —George Burns

87. "Life is full of screwups. You're supposed to fail sometimes. It's a required part of the human existance." —Sarah Dessen

88. “For every question, there is an answer. Where everybody fails is by asking the wrong question.” —Richard Diaz

89. “And of course, there is always the F for failure. F for failing falling festering failure. F for fault. F for forgotten.” —Marcella Pixley

90. “A well-studied loss is worth a dozen mindless victories.” —Ray A. Davis

91. “No experience is wasted. It is the stepping stones for a great success.” —Lailah Gifty Akita

92. “The people who dare to dream, and dare to pursue their dreams, are the real change-makers. Whether they failed or succeeded, at least, they pursued what they believed in.” —Vincent Okeke

93. “You can't punish yourself for how others define failure. What's your definition?” —Krishna Saagar Rao

94. “It comes down to 'fear' and 'faith'. 'Fear' of what stands in front of me. 'Faith' in believing that the resources I possess can handle what stands in front of me. If I stop at the former, I will change nothing. If I embrace the latter, I can change everything.” —Craig D. Lounsbrough

95. "There is no failure except in no longer trying." —Elbert Hubbard

96. “Tears of disappointment would come in spite of myself, as I crept away to hide poor, crumpled manuscript in the depths of my trunk. Deep down under all the discouragement and rebuff, I knew I would arrive there someday.” —Lucy Maud Montgomery

97. “Failure holds the information that unleashes the opportunity that is standing at our doorstep.” —Craig D. Lounsbrough

98. "Doubt kills more dreams than failure ever will."

99. “It is not the systems that fail but the ability to maintain them.” —Simon Sinek

100. “I think that's the saddest thing in the world, the failure of love. Not hatred, but the failure of love.” —Rebecca Makkai

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.