60 Inspirational Quotes About Changing Your Life That'll Motivate You To Make Your Move

Life is a decision you make.

Change can sometimes be bittersweet. As humans, learning how to change is a major factor in learning how to grow.

Despite this, change is hard because it makes us feel uncertain about what's coming next. To understand the importance of growth, you must first learn how to embrace change, and these inspirational quotes will help put you in the right mindset.

Change doesn’t always work in our favor. There are times in our lives where something changed drastically without us causing it, which can be very devastating. This is what causes us to naturally fear change and avoided it at all costs (even at our own.)

But change is an essential factor in improving your life and also helps you seize better opportunities.

When we grow, we are no longer comfortable being in a certain predicament. We move on from aspects of our previous life to bigger and better options which are way more comfortable. The main idea of changing your life is to break down your larger goals into smaller goals.

Every day, you take small steps to improve yourself without even knowing, so the power of making a willful decision to change your life can make a major impact on your way of living.

Small steps toward changing your life can include putting money in your savings or spending some time learning a new skill. When you accomplish these small goals you are getting closer to achieving the larger ones, like getting promoted at work or starting your own business.

The beauty of change in your life is that the change never ends. Every day you can always find ways to improve yourself and accomplish something new. This not only helps you make improvements in your life, but it can also help make a major positive impact on your self-esteem.

Every day we find new ways to create, innovate, and positively impact ourselves and the world around us. The reason why this makes such a huge impact on our self-esteem is that it gives us a sense of purpose. Many people live life not knowing why they are here and what the meaning of their life truly means. Everyone has a different definition of what they believe the meaning of their life means because it is based on their experiences.

When we set out to do what we claimed we would do in the past, we now have control over defining who we are and what we will be in the future. We need to understand the power of achieving our goals and changing drastically into the person that we always wanted to be.

Now that you know how much of an impact small change can make, check out these 60 inspirational quotes about changing your life to help you start taking small steps towards progress.

Inspirational Quotes About Change

1. "Change your thoughts and you change your world." — Norman Vincent Peale

2. "Nothing is so painful to the human mind as a great and sudden change." — Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley

3. "Nothing happens unless something is moved." — Albert Einstein

4. "When we are no longer able to change a situation, we are challenged to change ourselves." — Viktor Frankl

5. "Life is a process. We are a process. The universe is a process." — Anne Wilson Schaef

6. "If I am an advocate for anything, it is to move. As far as you can, as much as you can. Across the ocean, or simply across the river." — Anthony Bourdain

7. "Progress is impossible without change, and those who cannot change their minds cannot change anything." — George Bernard Shaw

8. "When the winds of change blow, some people build walls and others build windmills." — Chinese proverb

9. "Life is a process of becoming, a combination of states we have to go through. Where people fail is that they wish to elect a state and remain in it. This is a kind of death." — Anais Nin

10. "Lack of emotion causes lack of progress and lack of motivation." — Tony Robbins

11. "Everyone thinks of changing the world, but no one thinks of changing himself." — Leo Tolstoy

12. "Only I can change my life. No one can do it for me." — Carol Burnett

13. "The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new." — Socrates

14. "The art of progress is to preserve order amid change and to preserve change amid order." — Alfred North Whitehead

15. "The larger the change, the more people will resist it. Thus, make it seem so tiny and trivial that people don’t even realize it." — Maxime Lagacé

16. "That is at bottom the only courage that is demanded of us: to have courage for the most strange, the most singular and the most inexplicable that we may encounter." — Rainer Maria Rilke

17. "All of us, every single year, we’re a different person. I don’t think we’re the same person all our lives." — Steven Spielberg

18. "The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

19. "Stop being afraid of what could go wrong, and start being excited about what could go right." —Tony Robbins

20. "After you’ve done a thing the same way for two years, look it over carefully. After five years, look at it with suspicion. And after ten years, throw it away and start all over." —Alfred Edward Perlman

21. "What can we take on trust in this uncertain life? Happiness, greatness, pride — nothing is secure, nothing keeps." — Euripides

22. "To exist is to change, to change is to mature, to mature is to go on creating oneself endlessly." — Henri Bergson

23. "If you want to make enemies, try to change something." —Woodrow Wilson

24. "All great changes are preceded by chaos." — Deepak Chopra

25. "Man cannot remake himself without suffering, for he is both the marble and the sculptor." — Alexis Carrell

26. "I didn’t get there by wishing for it or hoping for it, but by working for it." — Estée Lauder

27. "Things do not change; we change."— Henry David Thoreau

28. "I alone cannot change the world, but I can cast a stone across the water to create many ripples." — Mother Teresa

29. "You must be the change you wish to see in the world." — Mahatma Gandhi

30. "Open your arms to change, but don’t let go of your values." — Dalai Lama

31. "If you don’t like something, change it. If you can’t change it, change your attitude." — Maya Angelou

32. "A fanatic is one who can’t change his mind and won’t change the subject." — Winston Churchill

33. "If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve always got." — Henry Ford

34. "They must often change, who would be constant in happiness or wisdom." — Confucius

35. "You cannot step twice into the same river, for other waters are continually flowing in." — Heraclitus

36. "Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not." — Dr. Seuss

37. "Don’t spend time beating on a wall, hoping to transform it into a door." — Coco Chanel

38. "I am always doing that which I can not do, in order that I may learn how to do it." — Pablo Picasso

39. "Loyalty to a petrified opinion never yet broke a chain or freed a human soul." — Mark Twain

40. "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed, citizens can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has." — Margaret Mead

41. "I am not an advocate for frequent changes in laws and constitutions, but laws and institutions must go hand in hand with the progress of the human mind." — Thomas Jefferson

42. "As that becomes more developed, more enlightened, as new discoveries are made, new truths discovered and manners and opinions change, with the change of circumstances, institutions must advance also to keep pace with the times." — Thomas Jefferson

43. "I’m not interested in preserving the status quo; I want to overthrow it." — Niccolo Machiavelli

44. "The ones who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones that do." — Steve Jobs

45. "Few will have the greatness to bend history itself; but each of us can work to change a small portion of events, and in the total of all those acts will be written the history of this generation." — Robert F. Kennedy

46. "Change is the law of life and those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future." — John F. Kennedy

47. "Change will not come if we wait for some other person or if we wait for some time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for." — Barack Obama

48. "The most important thing to do if you find yourself in a hole is to stop digging." — Warren Buffett

49. "A person who never made a mistake never tried anything new." — Albert Einstein

50. "It is not the strongest of the species that survive, nor the most intelligent, but the one most responsive to change." — Charles Darwin

51. “It’s never too late to be who you might have been.” —George Eliot

52. “Look for solutions, instead of being difficult; be more thoughtful, instead of allowing anger to burn you out. Look at things from a different perspective, embrace change, look out for opportunities and you will feel much more in control.” —Steve Backley

53. “The secret of change is to focus all of your energy, not on fighting the old, but on building the new.” —Socrates

54. “We can not become what we need to by remaining what we are.” —Oprah Winfrey

55. “You cannot change your future, but you can change your habits, and surely your habits will change your future.” —Abdul Kalam

56. “Growth is painful. Change is painful. But nothing is a painful as staying stuck somewhere you don’t belong.” —Mandy Hale

57. “Time flies, people change. You’re not always needed. There are times to move forward and places to let go.” —Unknown

58. “You’ve got to make a conscious choice every day to shed the old – whatever “the old” means for you.” —Sarah Ban Breathnach

59. “The price of doing the same old thing is far higher than the price of change.” —Bill Clinton

60. “Every day is another chance to change your life.” —Unknown

