Tray Savage Dead: Everything We Know About The Murder Of Chief Keef's Associate So Far

Rest in peace, Tray Savage.

Tray Savage had a promising future ahead of him. In 2014, he released the hit single, "Trap," and quickly earned a loyal following of devout hip-hop enthusiasts. As a member of Chief Keef's Glo Gang collective of rappers, Tray Savage had the backing of one of the most powerful rappers in Chicago hip-hop and Chief Keef's fanbase, naturally, followed behind Savage as his career took off.

But on June 19, 2020, he was shot and killed in Chicago. He was just 26 years old.

What do we know about Tray Savage's death so far?

He was dropping his girlfriend off at the time.

Initial reports reveal that Tray Savage was dropping his girlfriend off at 8147 South Evans Street in Chicago when he was struck by two bullets. His girlfriend's name has not been released to the press. A passer-by obtained video of the crime scene, which you can see below.

He was struck in the neck and shoulder.

Tray Savage was struck in the neck and in the shoulder while he was driving. After he was shot, he hit three parked cars. When the car finally stopped, police took him to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. The medical examiner identified him as Kentray Young, which is his given name, and confirmed that he lived in the same area where he'd been shot.

Police are currently investigating.

As of this writing, no one has been arrested in connection with Tray Savage's murder. However, witnesses reported that there was a "white SUV, possibly a Mazda" in the area after the shooting. The police, as of this writing, are looking for the vehicle in connection to the crime and the vehicle was last reported on a nearby street. No further details have been released about the vehicle or its driver or even if it was a witness to the crime or directly involved in it.

Tray Savage appeared on several songs by Chief Keef before he dropped 2014's "Trap."

Before he released his breakthrough song, "Trap," Tray Savage appeared on several songs by Chief Keef. He first came to prominence when he appeared on "I Got the Mac" and "Faces." He was also signed to Glory Boyz Entertainment (or, GBE, as it's popularly known) at the same time as the late Fredo Santana, Chief Keef's cousin, who died in January 2018 after suffering a seizure.

His mother preceded him in death, and he leaves behind a son.

Just two years before he was gunned down, Tray Savage lost his mother as well. He paid tribute to her in a touching Instagram post. "This s**t hurt so bad baby. Damn you was my queen this s**t changed me baby ima be so wise and strong for you I just wish I can make you smile again like the last day I seen you love u mom man I can go on and on about u baby damn we need you more then ever," he wrote. Savage, who left behind a son, frequently spoke out against "bad mothers" in the past, as well. According to those familiar with the Chicago drill scene, Tray Savage had his son with his childhood sweetheart. The son, who is eight years old as of this writing, and his mother are both kept under wraps to protect them from gang retaliation.

There has been no comment from Chief Keef or anyone on GBE.

As of this writing, there has been no comment from Chief Keef or anyone else on the GBE label in regards to Tray Savage's death. However, we will keep you posted if anything changes, in that regard.

Our thoughts are with Tray Savage and his family during this undoubtedly difficult time.

