Who Is Tori Brixx?Model Who Had Disturbing Fight With Rich The Kid Allegedly Breaks Woman's Nose At Target

She's in hot water.

Who is Tori Brixx? Hip hop fans became curious about this model, entrepreneur, and wife after she and her husband, Rich The Kid, had a public fight on Instagram in December 2019.

She's someone whose name is known in certain circles in hip hop for precisely the reasons mentioned above, but Rich The Kid has called her "the love of his life." However, people began wondering about the status of their relationship after their very public — and very brutal — Instagram fight.

And, now, Brixx is once again attracting attention for another scuffle she's been involved in.

So let's look at what we know about Brixx, where her relationship with Rich The Kid stands today, and the latest news about her.

Who is Tori Brixx? She's actually Rich The Kid's second 'wife.'

Before Rich The Kid married Brixx, he was actually married to another woman named Antoinette Willis. The ex-couple share two children together, King and Queen Roger.

At the time of their divorce, Willis accused Rich The Kid of forcing her to get abortions and physically abusing her. She also claimed he cheated on her with Blac Chyna.

Ultimately, their divorce was granted, and Rich The Kid now pays $11,000 a month in child support for the two children he has with Willis. And though Rich The Kid claims that Brixx is his "wife," there's no evidence that they've legally tied the knot.

She became pregnant with Rich The Kid's third child while he was still married to his first wife.

Although it's not entirely clear when Rich The Kid and Brixx got together, she posted a photo of her very pregnant belly on Instagram back in February 2019. And, though we're not here to judge, it bears stating that Rich The Kid wasn't legally divorced from Willis at the time.

Rich The Kid shared a video of the birth of his son with Brixx on Instagram.

In a post that was subsequently deleted from his Instagram, Rich The Kid shared a video of the moments leading up to the birth of his son with Brixx.

First, we see Rich The Kid and his son with Willis running through LAX to get to the hospital to see the birth. When they get there, it cuts to a video that Brixx took of Rich The Kid "front and center" in the birthing room.

Rich The Kid lavishes her with gifts and affection.

Prior to their huge social media blowout, Rich The Kid wasn't shy about sharing his love for Brixx. In another video that was subsequently deleted from his Instagram (though captured by another site), the "Splashin'" rapper gifted a brand new Mercedes-Benz truck to his boo.

Tori Brixx and Rich The Kid started fighting on Instagram Live.

In December 2019, Rich The Kid took to Instagram Live to share some new music with his fans, and gave them a lot more than they bargained for. On the Live, Brixx came into the room where Rich The Kid was and asked him to turn his music down.

Rich The Kid subsequently dismisses her, refers to her as a "b***h," tells her to "shut the f**k up," then appears to push her out of the room and slam the door behind her before turning back to the camera and saying "she's annoying as f**k, man."

Fans were horrified by this display, and could be seen telling Brixx to "leave him" in the comments.

Rich The Kid subsequently issued a public apology to Brixx.

Perhaps realizing that shoving the mother of his child on camera was not a good look, Rich The Kid subsequently took to his Instagram to apologize to Brixx.

"My life is everything with you & nothing without, I love you more than anything on earth I want to sincerely apologize for my behavior this weekend I was either drunk or high but that still does not excuse it. I would never disrespect my wife in any way or any day I can only treat with utmost respect for being the woman of my dreams & the best mother to our child," he said in his public apology post.

Brixx was recently involved in a public fight.

Brixx was recently shopping at a Target store when she allegedly attacked another woman. Brixx and the other woman were in the check-out line when the model reportedly jumped her in the line and started a verbal altercation.

It then allegedly turned physical when Brixx punched the woman and broke her nose, according to the woman's daughter. After the altercation, Brixx was seen in handcuffs.

In videos shared online, the model's friends are heard saying that the other woman started the fight after pushing her cart into Brixx. Their altercation continued into the parking lot where someone reportedly told another person that they would run them over, but it wasn't revealed who had said what.

There are currently no other details known about the alleged incident and Brixx herself has not yet responded about it.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on December 20, 2019 and was updated with the latest information.