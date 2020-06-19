Hurricane Chris Murder Charges: Rapper Arrested In Connection With Louisiana Shooting

The rapper was arrested for murder in Louisiana.

Originally from Shreveport, LA, Christopher Dooley Jr. shot to fame under the moniker Hurricane Chris. Similar to Tekashi 6ix9ine's affiliation with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods, however, Hurricane Chris also has a Bloods gang affiliation — though he's a member of the Hoover 19 Park Family Bloods. Despite his gang affiliation, however, Hurricane Chris managed to have a successful hip-hop career with his best-known single, "A Bay Bay," peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts in the early 2000s.

However, his career began floundering in the early 2010s due to a dispute with his label, which he either — depending on who you believe — left, or got dropped from.

And now, his career has taken a turn for the literal worst, as he's just been arrested on murder charges.

Hurricane Chris's murder charge details:

He was arrested on June 19, 2020.

On June 19, 2020, at approximately 1:00 a.m. local time, Hurricane Chris was arrested in connection with a murder that took place in Shreveport, LA. According to the initial reports, Hurricane Chris was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting that took place at a local area gas station.

Y’all talking about Hurricane Chris done came to Shreveport shooting folks early this morning. pic.twitter.com/j2O5rydZnz — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) June 19, 2020

Hurricane Chris said he was acting in self-defense.

When he was initially arrested, Hurricane Chris claimed that he was acting in self-defense. The rapper told police that he was involved in a "struggle" over a car that he claimed belonged to him, but was later revealed not to be his. Additionally, an initial review of the surveillance video made police believe that Hurricane Chris did not, in fact, act in self-defense.

Shreveport police would not release the name of the victim.

A representative from the Shreveport police department claimed that they wouldn't be releasing the name of the victim in the alleged murder case. Law enforcement claims they hadn't released the information to the family at the time they were initially contacted, so they were holding off on releasing the name. However, they confirmed that the victim died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Hurricane Chris is the godson of a Louisiana representative.

Hurricane Chris first caused controversy when his godmother, Barbara Norton, invited him to perform on the Louisiana House Floor. Norton, who served in the House of Representatives from 2008 until 2020, invited Hurricane Chris to perform on the Louisiana House Floor on the same day that Michael Jackson went into cardiac arrest (and would, later, die).

I don’t miss covering him.



Here’s some history for you... the day this Hurricane Chris classic moment was happening, Michael Jackson was in cardiac arrest in Los Angeles.https://t.co/EzOI4HMyjD — Jonathan McCall (@JonathanMcCall) June 19, 2020

Norton initially presented her godson as a "positive role model."

"I'm excited to know that Louisiana is putting something on the internet that's positive because there are so many things on the internet and we're on the bottom," Norton said, before introducing him to the Floor. Hurricane Chris, who was 20 years old at the time, then performed an edited version of his song "Halle Berry (She Fine)." Needless to say, even the edited version of the song has less-than-clean lyrics.

This performance provoked a less-than-positive reaction, to say the least. "I thought it was very inappropriate," said State Representative Austin Badon, D-New Orleans. "It's not the kind of music that I listen to."

Hurricane Chris was also charged with possession of stolen property.

In addition to getting charged with second-degree murder, Hurricane Chris was also charged with possession of stolen property. As of this writing, he hasn't been released from jail, and he hasn't been given any bail.

This is a developing story, and we will keep you updated with any and all details as they become available.

