Ansel Elgort Sexual Assault Allegations: Woman's Twitter Thread Goes Viral

As an actor, DJ, and singer, Ansel Elgort seemed to be one of the least problematic actors in Hollywood. Since he got his start in 2013's Carrie, Elgort has earned a devoted fanbase and a steady stream of work. He even got into a high-profile relationship with Violetta Komyshan!

So when he was accused of sexual assault on June 19, 2020, fans were shocked, to say the least.

Details on Ansel Elgort sexual assault allegations:

The alleged assault happened in 2014.

According to a woman named "Gabby," who didn't reveal her last name, Elgort assaulted her when she was only 17. She sent out a tweeted statement but when the story went viral, she subsequently made her Twitter account private.

She claimed that Elgort had sex with her when she was only 17, and she also had a threesome with the actor.

In her initial claims, "Gabby" said that she sent a private message to Elgort letting him know that it would soon be her 17th birthday. They subsequently exchanged private information, and Elgort allegedly requested nude photos from her. Thereafter, "Gabby" claimed that she had sex with the actor, and subsequently engaged in a threesome with him as well.

She described the experience as "painful" and "traumatizing."

According to "Gabby," the sexual experience she allegedly had with Elgort was "painful." She also said that, years after the fact, she suffers from PTSD and "goes to therapy" to deal with the trauma. And she finally claimed that she was coming forward now in 2020, so that she could "heal" from the experience. "I didn’t want to do it the only words that came out of his mouth were ‘we need to break you in,'" she said.

She claims she's telling the truth.

"I was only f**king 17. And he was in his 20s. He knew what he was doing," she wrote. "I’m not posting this to ‘clout chase’ because I simply don’t care for that. I’m posting this so I can finally heal and I know I’m not alone and he’s done this to other girls. Ansel Elgort sexually assaulted me when I was 17. I was just a kid and was a fan of him. I WASNT there in that moment mentally. I dissociated myself and just felt like my mind was gone and I was in shock ... I couldn't leave, I was only 5'2" and 98 pounds."

The allegations claim just one day after Ansel Elgort was accused of racism.

The Instagram account "Black at LaGuardia," which shares stories from Black students that attend the prestigious LaGuardia School in New York, shared an anonymous story about Elgort allegedly being a racist. The allegation includes the claim that Elgort repeatedly used the N-word "and nothing was ever done about it."

Another Twitter user pointed out a past Elle interview in which Elgort made an uncomfortable comments about his LaGuardia peers.

Anyone else haunted by that ELLE mag interview in which Ansel Elgort talked about picking up girls at school like he was picking out furniture? pic.twitter.com/5uGst3qArU — Kaitlin Cubria (@KCubes) June 19, 2020

It's critical to note that neither of these claims has been verified or corroborated, and Elgort had no comment about the matter.

Several publications have tried to reach out to Elgort's camp to get a comment about both of these matters, but their requests for comment have not been returned. And since her Twitter account is now private, it's even more difficult to keep track.

However, we will keep you posted with any developments as they arise.

