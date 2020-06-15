Who Is Denise Bidot? Everything To Know About Model Reportedly Dating Lil Wayne

He moved on quickly.

Lil Wayne is a talented, popular rapper — but, unfortunately, he's been more than a little unlucky in love. Leaving aside his past relationships with his ex-wife, Toya, and three baby mamas (Sarah Vivian, Lauren London, and Nivea), the "Stuntin' Like My Daddy" rapper hasn't seemed to kept a steady girlfriend. He had a very high-profile relationship with Dhea Sodano, but that ended ignobly. Then he had another high-profile relationship with plus-sized model La'Tecia Thomas that almost ended with them walking down the aisle. But that, too, seems to have now come to an end.

But don't cry for Lil Wayne too much, because it seems like he's moved on from Thomas rather quickly and he's rumored to be dating a model.

Who is Denise Bidot, Lil Wayne's new boo?

She's currently a model for Olay.

If you've been enjoying the latest commercials for Olay products — especially as the brand tries to update its look and audience, you've certainly been noticing that the brand's spokeswomen have familiar faces. Actress Busy Phillips is one of the new Olay spokeswomen — and so is Bidot, whose commercial you can see above.

She made NYFW history.

Bidot isn't just an Olay spokeswoman. Back in 2014, Bidot made history when she became the first plus-size model to walk various runways during New York Fashion Week. She walked the runway for CHROMAT and Serena Williams' HSN line, which were considered "straight lines" (that is, lines that catered to "regular-sized" women) prior to her historic walk. She subsequently has walked the runway for other fashion lines in London and Copenhagen.

She collaborated with a swimsuit company.

In 2015, Bidot once again made history when she collaborated with SwimsuitsForAll to create the #NotSorry campaign. The campaign, which featured Bidot in a two-piece, made headlines because it was an ad campaign that featured Bidot's cellulite on full display, and not Photoshopped out. The goal of the campaign was to help women "embrace their bodies," and not make them feel guilty about having cellulite — and Bidot made clear that she wanted the viewers to embrace their bodies au naturale to celebrate all of our perceived flaws.

"I love everything about my body. I've learned really to just love every bit of it. The cellulite, the stretch marks — everything that I, at one point when I was younger, thought was an imperfection, I now realize is everything that makes me me. It's time to stop apologizing. I want women to feel confident and sexy by knowing that there's nothing wrong with being yourself. Forget all the rules!" she said.

She's a sometime actress.

In addition to her work on the runway and in commercials, Bidot has done a bit of acting. The Miami native has appeared in an episode of Fashion Police, was a key makeup artist for the film Gothic Vampires from Hell, and appeared in the documentary A Perfect 14.

Her mom was a former pageant queen.

Bidot is of Puerto Rican and Kuwaiti descent. Her mother, Daphne Bidot, was a former pageant queen who gave up her Hollywood dreams after Bidot was born. Bidot, herself, has a daughter, but she hasn't disclosed who her daughter's father is.

Speculation about Bidot being Lil Wayne's girlfriend arose this weekend, when people noticed he was only following one person.

Eagle-eyed fans of the former Hot Boy noticed that he was only following one person on Instagram: Bidot. Fans noted that prior to this, Lil Wayne was only following La'Tecia Thomas. Lil Wayne and Bidot were first spotted together in Miami, last summer, when he was promoting the Young Money collection with the American Eagle clothing brand. And further adding fuel to the "they're dating" fire, Lil Wayne and Thomas split up last month.

Neither Lil Wayne nor Bidot have confirmed or denied the dating rumors.

As the speculation about their dating has just begun, neither Lil Wayne nor Bidot have made a statement in either direction about the dating rumors. However, we'll keep you posted if either one breaks their silence. For now, however, if it is true, congratulations are in order for the happy, new couple.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.