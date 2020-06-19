100 Breakup Quotes For Him To See Just How Much You Miss Being Together

Make him miss you.

Breakup quotes do a good job of putting your heartbreak into words. And when the end of your relationship comes as a shock, it can be hard to move on from, especially if you were in love with him.

If you are reading this, then you probably have been heartbroken — and also still in love with him. Love makes moving on so much harder because you still want to be with this person.

And depending on what was said during the breakup, you might know that he still loves you too. Maybe he just got cold feet or something scared them away. But he may not know how to get you back, so you may just have to let him know that you miss him and that you wish you were still together.

These breakup quotes for him might just give him the push to ask you to take him back.

Recently I realized that if someone needs time or space to think about wanting to be with me, then it's not something worth pursuing because if someone doesn't know with their whole heart that they want me now, then they never will want me in a romantic way.

That's just something I want you to think about before you try and get your ex back. You should not have to make your case as to why you are perfect for each other. He should already know with his soul if you are meant to be.

But sometimes people have to do things the hard way and he may not realize what he's lost until you are gone.

So, there are many scenarios that could be the case. You just have to decide if it's worth it to pursue him again because there is a chance that you will be hurt again after becoming even more invested in your relationship.

Remember, you have to follow your gut and if it says to try and win him back, then go for it. You just have to accept that he may not take you back or he may do the same thing later on.

If you decide you cannot live without him in your life, here are some breakup quotes fo him to make him realize that you miss him very much. It may be just the push he needs to talk to you again.

1. “This is what it felt like to have a broken heart. It felt less like a cracking down the middle and more like she had swallowed it whole and it sat bruised and bleeding in the pit of her stomach.” — Wendy Wunder, The Probability of Miracles

2. "Painted a picture; I thought I knew you well / I got a habit of seeing what isn't there / Caught in the moment, tangled up in your sheets / When you broke my heart; I said you only wanted half of me." — Ariana Grande, "In My Head"

3. "What kind of man loves like this? / To let me dangle at a cruel angle / Oh my feet don't touch the floor / Sometimes you're half in and then you're half out / But you never close the door" — Florence + The Machine, "What Kind of Man?"

4. “How can I be reasonable? To me, our love was everything and you were my whole life. It is not very pleasant to realize that to you it was only an episode.” — W. Somerset Maugham, The Painted Veil

5. "Nothing else ever seems to hurt like the smile on your face. / When it's only in my memory, it don't hit me quite the same." — Beyoncé, "Pray You Catch Me"

6. "Baby, it's so weird to me now that it's over / The space where you used to be / Your head on my shoulder / All of the plans we made that never happened / Now your scent on my pillow's faded / At least you left me with something" — Robyn, "Missing U"

7. “In the middle of the block, she opened the door of a coffee shop, but they were playing one of the songs she had heard with Carol everywhere, and she let the door close and walked on. The music lived, but the world was dead. And the song would die one day, she thought, but how would the world come back to life?” — Patricia Highsmith, The Price of Salt

8. “But even so, every now and then, I would feel a violent stab of loneliness. The very water I drink, the very air I breathe, would feel like long, sharp needles. The pages of a book in my hands would take on the threatening metallic gleam of razor blades. I could hear the roots of loneliness creeping through me when the world was hushed at four o'clock in the morning.” — Haruki Murakami, The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle

9. “Do you think I am an automaton?—a machine without feelings? and can bear to have my morsel of bread snatched from my lips, and my drop of living water dashed from my cup? Do you think, because I am poor, obscure, plain, and little, I am soulless and heartless? You think wrong!—I have as much soul as you—and full as much heart! And if God had gifted me with some beauty and much wealth, I should have made it as hard for you to leave me, as it is now for me to leave you." — Charlotte Brontë, Jane Eyre

10. "Take these old used memories from the past / And these broken dreams and plans that didn't last / I'll trade them for a future, I can't use them anymore / I've wasted love, but I still have some more." — Dolly Parton, "The Bargain Store"

11. "I'm sitting eyes wide open and I got one thing stuck in my mind / Wondering if I dodged a bullet or just lost the love of my life" — Zayn & Taylor Swift, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever"

12. "I put you high up in the sky / And now, you're not coming down / It slowly turned, you let me burn / And now, we're ashes on the ground" — Miley Cyrus, "Wrecking Ball"

13. “If the burden is too much and stays too long, even love bends, cracks, comes close to breaking and sometimes does break. But when it's in a thousand pieces around your feet, that doesn't mean it's no longer love.” — Ayobami Adebayo, Stay With Me

14. "No apologies, he'll never see you cry, / Pretends he doesn't know that he's the reason why / You're drowning, you're drowning, you're drowning / Now I heard you moved on from whispers on the street / A new notch in your belt is all I'll ever be" — Taylor Swift, "I Knew You Were Trouble"

15. "I don't believe, I don't believe it / You left in peace, left me in pieces / Too hard to breathe, I'm on my knees / Right now" — Selena Gomez, "Same Old Love"

16. "Clipped wings, I was a broken thing / Had a voice, had a voice but I could not sing / You would wind me down / I struggled on the ground / So lost, the line had been crossed / Had a voice, had a voice but I could not talk / You held me down / I struggle to fly now" — Sia, "Bird Set Free"

17. “I have not broken your heart — you have broken it; and in breaking it, you have broken mine.” — Emily Brontë, Wuthering Heights

18. “Nobody will protect you from your suffering. You can't cry it away or eat it away or starve it away or walk it away or punch it away or even therapy it away. It's just there, and you have to survive it. You have to endure it. You have to live through it and love it and move on and be better for it and run as far as you can in the direction of your best and happiest dreams across the bridge that was built by your own desire to heal.” — Cheryl Strayed, Tiny Beautiful Things

19. “In time, I won't care what you say / In time, but time takes time, you know” — Ben Folds, "Time"

20. "I miss you when something really good happens, because you are the one I want to share it with. I miss you when something is troubling me, because you are the one who understands me so well. I miss you when I laugh & cry because I know that you are the one that makes my laughter grow and my tears disappear. I miss you all the time, but I miss you most when I lay awake at night and think of all the wonderful times we spent with each other; for those were some of the best times of my life." — Unknown

21. "If you start to miss me, remember, I didn't walk away, you let me go." — Unknown

22. "I miss him, his tight hugs and long sweet kisses. The kind of kisses that I never wanted to end. I miss his hands on my hips and him rubbing my back without being asked. I miss the long nights laying on his chest while he played with my hair. I miss him being pressed against me while he kissed my neck because he knew it gave me butterflies. But that was the past and he moved on, and now I need to find a new man to love like I did with the man that I still miss today." — Haily Larry

23. "I miss your thoughts, I miss your strength, I miss your love. God, it never ends. I miss your eyes, I miss your kiss, I miss our nights, nothing's like it." — Ellen Ten Damme

24. I missed you today and nearly cried but to keep true to my promise to you I didn't cry but to really tell you the truth I miss you dearly ... come home soon or I might break my promise and cry ... Miss you, my love." — Unknown

25. "Goodbyes are not forever. Goodbyes are not the end. They simply mean, I'll miss you until we meet again..." — Unknown

26. "I miss the way you made me smile when I was broken. I miss the way you made me feel like I was beautiful. I miss the way you looked at me like you couldn't look anywhere else. I miss the way you held me in the water. I miss the way I'd sneak out through my window onto the roof, and you'd be waiting there to lay under the stars with me. I miss the way you'd do the most risky things, but still made me feel so safe. I miss the way you kissed me. I miss the way we'd walk on the beach together as the sun would set. I miss the bridge we always sat on when we talked about our lives. The ones we're living now. Without each other." — Lacey Aleshia Turner

27. "I miss you so bad but I don't think you feel the same way cuz if you do, you would've reached out by now." — Joanne Lobedica

28. "I miss spending time with you, I miss when we laughed together, I miss hugging and I miss cuddling. In short, I miss you." — Unknown

29. "I miss you when something good happens, because you're the one I want to share it with. I miss you when something is troubling me, because you're the one that understands me so well. I miss you when I laugh and cry, because I know that you are the one that makes my laughter grow and my tears disappear. I miss you all the time, but I miss you the most when I lay awake at night, and think of all the wonderful times that we spent with each other for those were some of the best and most memorable times of my life." — Unknown

30. "Missing someone hurts, but what hurts even more, is knowing that you're the reason that they're gone." — Unknown

31. "Things break all the time. Day breaks, waves break, voices break. Promises break. Hearts break." — Unknown

32. "I miss you. No, let me correct that, I miss the old you. I miss the old you that cared about me." — Quinton Riley

33. "I miss the way you used to hug me, I miss the way you used to kiss my lips, but most of all I miss the way you held me and my heart. I miss you..." — Unknown

34. "I miss the days you held me and the days I hear your voice. I miss the days you were there. Us falling apart wasn't my choice. I mis the days you kissed me and the feelings we used to show. But most of all I miss the guy that I thought I used to know." — Unknown

35. "I'm sad it ended so quickly. I really liked you more than I thought. We were so cute everyone said and it was all over like that. It flashed before our eyes. One day it was I love you the next I'm not sure I like you. I want to go back to the I love you's." — Unknown

36. "I'm only gonna break break your break break your heart." —Taio Cruz, "Break Your Heart"

37. "I need you to miss me so you can know how it feels to lose the best thing you ever had!" — Unknown

38. "One of these days you're going to need me like I needed you. You're going to miss me like I've missed you. You're going to want me and I won't want you." — Unknown

39. "They don't miss you when you're gone. They miss you when you've moved on." — Unknown

40. "I wanna write 'I miss you' on a rock and throw it at your face so that you'll know how much it hurts to miss you." — Unknown

41. "I miss him in so many ways, but right now I miss him in the way you always miss someone when you're single among a room full of couples." — Hussein Nishah

42. "I miss you when I'm alone at night, I miss you when I hear your favorite song play, but what I miss more is being the only girl you had in your arms." — Tynee Williams

43. "If you don't want me now, don't miss me later." — Frank Ocean

44. "I act like your absence doesn't bother me at all, but it's killing me inside." — Unknown

45. "I miss how we used to talk every minute of every day and how I was able to tell you everything that was on my mind. I miss our conversations." — Unknown

46. "I miss your smile but I miss my own even more." — Unknown

47. "I miss you when something really good happens because you're the one I want to share it with. I miss you when something is troubling me because you're the only one who understands me so well." — Unknown

48. "There's not a lot to talk to you about anymore which is why we don't talk much as we used to. Things are different, we both grew apart. I miss how things used to be, who wouldn't? I guess that's life though, it's time to move on." — Unknown

49. "I don't miss him, I miss who I thought he was." — Unknown

50. "When I miss you, I re-read our old conversations and smile like an idiot." — Unknown

51. "I tell myself every day that I don't miss you ... but then something reminds me of you and I realize I miss you more than words can explain." — Unknown

52. "It's hard when you miss someone so much, and you can't do anything about it. Because having that space between the two of you, is the only way to make things right." — Unknown

53. "Never allow someone to be your priority while allowing yourself to be their option." — Mark Twain

54. “If people refuse to look at you in a new light and they can only see you for what you were, only see you for the mistakes you’ve made, if they don’t realize that you are not your mistakes, then they have to go.” – Steve Maraboli

55. “Hearts will never be practical until they are made unbreakable.” — The Wizard of Oz

56. “If you want to forget something or someone, never hate it, or never hate him/her. Everything and everyone that you hate is engraved upon your heart; if you want to let go of something, if you want to forget, you cannot hate.” — C. Joybell C.

57. “When one door closes another door opens; but we so often look so long and so regretfully upon the closed door, that we do not see the ones which open for us.” — Alexander Graham Bell

58. “Ever has it been that loves knows not its own death until the hour of separation.” — Khalil Gibran

59. “Two people who break up could never be friends. If they can stay friends, then it means that they are still in love or that they never were.” — Unknown

60. “Let go. Why do you cling to pain? There is nothing you can do about the wrongs of yesterday. It is not yours to judge. Why hold on to the very thing which keeps you from hope and love?” — Leo Buscaglia

61. “A breakup is like a broken mirror. It is better to leave than risk hurting yourself trying to pick up all of the broken pieces.” — Unknown

62. “The hottest love has the coldest end.” — Socrates

63. “If someone makes you miserable more than they make you happy, then it is time to let them go, no matter how much you love them.” — Unknown

64. “The heart was made to be broken.” — Oscar Wilde

65. “If you really love someone, set them free. If they do not come back to you, then it was not meant to be.” — Unknown

66. “Failed relationships can be described as so much wasted make-up.” — Marian Keyes

67. “If someone does not care about losing you, then move on. There are many people out there that would die if it meant losing you.” — Unknown

68. “Don’t cry when the sun is gone because the tears won’t let you see the stars.” — Violeta Para

69. “It is sad how someone can go from being the reason you were smiling to being the reason that you cry yourself to sleep.” — Unknown

70. “No matter how hard your heart is broken, the world doesn’t stop for your grief.” — Faraaz Kazi

71. “It isn’t fair that I’m sitting here thinking of you and that you probably haven’t thought of me at all since we broke up.” — Unknown

72. “Love is unconditional. Relationships are not.” — Grant Gudmunson

73.“I used to think that asking you out was the hardest and scariest thing that I would ever have to do. You were everything that I thought I wanted, but would you want me back? But now I realize that saying goodbye forever is the hardest thing to do.” — Unknown

74. “I never hated a man enough to give his diamonds back.” — Zsa Zsa Gabor

75. “I’m not crying because of you; you’re not worth it. I’m crying because my delusion of who you were was shattered by the truth of who you are.” — Steve Maraboli

76. "I had many reasons to give up on you but I chose to stay. You had many reasons to stay but you chose to give up." — Unknown

77. “Cheating and lying aren’t struggles. They’re reasons to break up.” — Patti Callahan Henry

78. “Never cry for the person who has hurt you. Just smile and thank them for giving you a chance to find someone better who actually deserves you.” — Unknown

79. “I like my relationships like I like my eggs — over easy.” — Jared Kintz

80. “Breakups aren’t always meant for makeups, sometimes when a relationship ends it is time for you to wake up.” — Unknown

81. “Pain is inevitable. Suffering is optional.” — M. Kathleen Casey

82. “When you leave weary of me without a work, I shall gently let you go.” — Kim Sowol

83. “Don’t you dare, for one more second, surround yourself with people who are not aware of the greatness that you are.” — Jo Blackwell-Preston

84. “Hearts can break. Yes, hearts can break. Sometimes I think it would be better if we died when they did, but we don’t.” — Stephen King

85. “Some people think that holding on makes you stronger, but sometimes it is the opposite. Sometimes, letting go can make you stronger.” — Unknown

86. “It hurts to breathe because every breath I take proves I can’t live without you.” — Unknown

87. “Never regret a relationship that has ended. If it was good, then that is wonderful. If it was bad, then you have experience.” — Unknown

88. “Sharp is the arrows of a broken heart.” — Cassandra Clare

89. “Sometimes you have to accept that just because you can have room for someone in your heart, it does not always mean that you should have room for them in your life.” — Unknown

90. “Every time your heart is broken, a doorway cracks open to a world full of new beginnings, new opportunities.” — Patti Roberts

91. “Sometimes you just have to live your life, even if that means letting go of someone who meant the world to you.” — Unknown

92. “After a breakup, the memories are fresh and the pain is still raw. But after some time, it all fades away and you start to heal.” — Unknown

93. “When you have had your heart-broken, you will be afraid to give it to someone ever again. But you have to trust that one day, the right person will come along and that person will treat your heart the way it deserves to be treated.” — Unknown

94. “When your heart is broken, you might sit there wondering if you will ever be enough for anyone. You are enough, who always have been and you always will be enough, no matter what happens.” — Unknown

95. “Doctoring her seemed to her as absurd as putting together the pieces of a broken vase. Her heart was broken. Why would they try to cure her with pills and powders?” — Leo Tolstoy

96. “When a breakup happens, you see your world falling down around you. Each memory that you have built together one brick at a time, has tumbled down and lies at your feet. But this relationship that has been left in ruins is a chance to build something new and something better with someone who is new and better than your last relationship.” — Unknown

97. “My mouth says, “I’m ok.” My fingers text, “I’m fine.” My heart says, “I’m broken.” — Unknown

98. “So you have just seen the end of your relationship and you are sitting here feeling worthless and unloved. Over time, you will meet someone who will make you feel like the treasure that you are. You may not feel that way now, but you will be surprised at what time can do. Time heals and it opens up possibilities for us that we never knew existed.” — Unknown

99. “Love lasts about seven years. That’s how long it takes for the cells of the body to totally replace themselves.” — Francoise Sagan

100. “So here’s the thing with broken hearts. No matter how you try, the pieces never fit the way they did before.” — Unknown

Emily Francos is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationship topics.