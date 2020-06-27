Taking away the bad dreams, one catcher at a time!

There’s nothing worse than waking up with a head full of nightmares. You might have slept well but there was something not quite right — bad energy and thoughts that made it hard to feel rested.

What is the spiritual meaning of a dream catcher?

People buy them and put them above their bed, should I?

I struggle with nightmares anytime I’m feeling stressed, anxious, or sad.

With currently juggling a global pandemic, hatred, and racism, a long-distance relationship, and worries about money, it makes sense that my sleep is often disrupted.

Typically I experience vivid nightmares playing out situations I’m afraid of happening in real life. It’s safe to say it has become an exhausting and negative part of my day-to-day.

It has made me wonder if there’s anything that can fix these bad dreams.

Although I’m seeing a counselor talk about the things on my mind, it doesn’t always take away the nightmares.

But what about a totem of protection? What about a dream catcher?

It seems that these colorful, hanging beauties played more of a role in our lives as a kid.

I can remember having a few dream catchers that I liked to switch out.

What if I brought these back into my room decor? It’s possible that my nightmares would be put at bay, and I would be filled with positive dreams at night.

And after another night of bad dreams, that sounds perfect to me!

So where exactly does the legend of the dream catcher originate?

First used by the American Indians, it is reported that dream catchers were created by the Ojibwa Chippewa tribe.

They passed it on to other tribes through trade and intermarriage. It was only a matter of time before we began to integrate dream catchers into our own lives.

Ironic as it is, dreamcatcher means spider in the Ojibwe language, and spiders are considered to symbolize comfort (not usually what we think of when we see a spider). This is perhaps the reason behind the webbed design of a dream catcher.

According to Ojibwe tribal legends, “it was believed that a mysterious ‘Spider Woman’ acted as a spiritual protector of their tribe, especially for the young children and new-born babies.” It became difficult to watch over the whole tribe as it grew bigger.

As a result, ‘Spider Woman’ created the dream catcher.

Mothers and grandmothers of the tribe took to making their own dream catchers to hang around their children and families. Its protective sense eased fear and worry among the tribe.

Spiritual meaning of a dream catcher

Since there is a connection between spiders and dream catchers, it’s important to first look at the symbolism of spiders as believed by the Ojibwa Chippewa tribe.

Representing learning, wisdom, and energy, the spider is actually a good omen.

Traditionally, a dream catcher is made with eight points which are symbolic of the eight legs of a spider.

The idea of energy is a significant aspect of the dream catcher’s power.

It represents good energy and strives to neutralize bad energy.

Although a dream catcher protects against bad dreams, it also prevents bad situations from happening in everyday life.

Dream catchers are believed to influence the world around us, not just the world in our minds.

Evidently, they also have power in deflecting bad dreams, while encouraging good dreams to come our way.

The protective agent in dream catchers has not been scientifically proven however, the peace in knowing something is watching over you may be enough to prevent nightmares.

How do dream catchers work?

There are many theories as to how dream catchers weed out the bad dreams and foster the good.

While every dream catcher has a hole in its center, it is debated on how this hole is used.

The first theory states that “bad dreams get caught in the web in the center while good dreams flow down the feathers.”

Another theory believes the good dreams are filtered through the net in the center.

The last theory explains that good dreams become caught in the center as bad ones flow away from the center hole.

However you imagine the dream catcher doing its job, the purpose is still the same.

As stated before, the dream catcher was first used to protect children from having nightmares.

That being said, they were hungover cradles and beds for a long period of time.

A dream catcher is meant to slowly dry out and come apart when your child is grown.

Their beautiful nature is one of the many reasons that dream catchers are not just hung above a bed.

They can be seen hanging from a tree, porch, or window. Wherever you decide to hang your dream catcher, let yourself be inspired by the stunning colors and intricacy.

Instagram/By Casey

How to know if you should get a dream catcher

If you’re like me and experience frequent nightmares, it might be beneficial to hang a dream catcher near or above your bed.

The truth is, even if it doesn’t work, it can’t hurt anything.

Another good reason to purchase a dream catcher is if you’re feeling on edge and worrisome.

Just knowing that they intend to protect will help you trust in a bigger purpose.

Perhaps you’re looking for some color to add to your house. If so, a dream catcher is a great way to do that!

There are many colors and designs to choose from and you’ll be sure to find something you love.

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers relationship, self-love, spirituality, and entertainment topics.