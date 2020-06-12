Who Is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's Son? Adam Abdul-Jabbar Arrested For Allegedly Stabbing His Neighbor

He's the youngest son of the basketball great.

You all know his father, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose name is synonymous with basketball. But unfortunately, people are about to know Adam Abdul-Jabbar's name for a very different — and, unfortunately, a lot less noble — reason: because he was just arrested in Orange County, California.

Adam Abdul-Jabbar is currently facing serious charges after he was arrested for allegedly stabbing his neighbor multiple times.

Who is Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son, Adam Abdul-Jabbar?

He's Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's son, though it's unclear who his mother is.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has five children from three different women. His first three children are with his first wife, Habiba Abdul-Jabbar (who was born Janice Brown). His second major partner, Cheryl Pistono, gave birth to his son, Amir. But his youngest son, Adam, is from a mother whose name has not been disclosed.

He works at Gamestop.

Details about Adam Abdul-Jabbar are certainly hard to come by. However, thanks to his arrest report, it was revealed that he works at Gamestop, which is a chain of video game stores.

He was on Celebrity Family Feud with his father and family back in 2017.

Most of Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's children remain out of the spotlight. However, Adam Abdul-Jabbar appeared with his father and members of his extended family on a 2017 episode of Celebrity Family Feud, which you can see above.

He was arrested for allegedly stabbing his neighbor.

According to the police report, Adam Abdul-Jabbar — who, according to the booking report, stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 180 lbs. — was arrested and charged with one count of assault with a deadly weapon. The report also said that the incident, which took place on June 9, 2020 at about 10:00 p.m. local time in San Clemente, CA, resulted in Adam Abdul-Jabbar being arrested without incident. He was subsequently released, and an investigation is currently pending.

He has an older half-brother, Kareem.

While details about Adam Abdul-Jabbar are hard to come by, there's more public information available on Adam's older half-brother, who is also named Kareem. When the younger Kareem was trying to get a basketball career of his own, the elder Kareem couldn't stop speaking highly of him. In fact, in a profile about the younger Kareem, the elder Kareem didn't even mention his other children by name.

“I think [Kareem, Jr.] learned at an early age what [playing basketball] is all about, and his reaction has been very wise. I tried to do my part in not putting any unrealistic expectations on his shoulders. All he has to do is be himself and realize the potential he finds within himself. I think he’ll be able to handle college basketball. When he gets in the game, he knows what to do. He’s just now learning how to be effective in a game and get the most from his potential," said the elder Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Neither Adam Abdul-Jabbar nor Kareem Abdul-Jabbar has commented on the matter.

When reached for comment about the arrest, Adam Abdul-Jabbar had no comment. Subsequently, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar was phoned for a comment as well, and he hung up the phone. However, we will keep you posted on any developments as they arise.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.