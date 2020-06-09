Anfisa started dating a new man while her husband Jorge was in prison.

Jorge Nava created a splash in the 90 Day Fiancé fandom this week when he posted a photo of himself kissing a woman who was not his on-screen wife, Anfisa Nava.

Nava, who was recently released from prison after serving two years on drug charges, explained on a recent TLC appearance that he and his wife had started divorce proceedings while he was behind bars. Now that he's out, he's moving on with an as-yet-unidentified woman.

But for anyone who is worried how Anfisa Nava feels about all this, set your fears aside. The Russian immigrant has been living her best life as a fitness professional while her husband was locked up. She has even been dating a new man named Leo Assaf since earlier this year.

90 Day Fiancé: Who is Anfisa's boyfriend Leo Assaf?

They went Instagram official in March.

Assaf and Nava started showing up in each other's social media feeds in February. That doesn't mean you can find a clear history of their relationship on those pages now. Nava has a past history of wiping her old posts and starting accounts again to better reflect what she wants the world to know about her. At this point, her Instagram page is all fitness, nothing personal.

What does Anfisa's boyfriend, Leo Assaf do?

Assaf is frustratingly private for someone who is dating a reality star. He doesn't have a presence on Twitter or LinkedIn and his Instagram account, which is set to private, is mainly funny memes. He doesn't even have a bio in his profile.

Are Nava and Assaf still together now?

Nava has pared down her Instagram so that it's mainly pictures of herself working out or showing off the results of her workouts. Assaf doesn't show up — but neither does anyone else except her bodybuilding coach. She used to have photos of him but in the comments of a post on his own page, he explained that he asked her to take them down. He didn't say why.

Assaf's page is set to private but his followers can see that he posts pictures of the two of them together. The most recent couples selfie is from May 27. He doesn't leave a lot of information in the captions for the pictures, just saying things like "Quarantine and chill."

They also follow each other on Instagram and like one another's posts.

What else is Nava up to?

Fans who have kept following Nava after her time on 90 Day Fiancé know that after her husband went to prison, she made the choice to keep her personal life off her social media. Not long after that, she started seriously bodybuilding and has even done competitions where she won awards for her fitness. She cut her competing career off for the moment because the lockdown makes it too difficult so instead she has focused on another part of the fitness industry: training. Nava got certified as a personal trainer in 2019 and now she has developed a workout app. The app includes workouts and meal plans. It dropped just this week.

Anfisa has a new fitness app.

What does Anfisa have to say about her soon-to-be ex-husband?

Her soon-to-be-ex husband made an appearance on 90 Day Fiancé: Self Quarantined, from prison, and he talked about his impending release. He also implied that his wife had filed for divorce while he was incarcerated, blindsiding him with the news. Considering their marriage was anything but stable before he went to jail, that seemed disingenuous. The two had been living apart at times, he had consulted a divorce attorney once, and they famously fought viciously multiple times on camera.

In a YouTube video, Anfisa Nava mentioned that she was disappointed by the one-sided discussion of her divorce on the TLC but she also indicated that she wasn't going to go back on TLC to share her side.

Does Anfisa care that Jorge has a new woman in his life?

This week, Jorge Nava posted a photo of himself kissing an unidentified woman. Anfisa hasn't said a word about it thus far. We guess that between her man and her new app, she is busy thinking about other things.

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. She is the creator of the blog FeminXer and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.​