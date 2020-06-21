Shine bright like a diamond!

Diamonds are so symbolic. Their brilliance is what makes them so meaningful to own.

Some people are blessed to have one as their birthstone, but even if it's not yours, there's something spiritual to receiving one.

What is the meaning of a diamond?

Have you ever heard the expression, ‘diamonds are a girl’s best friend?’ More importantly, have you ever believed it to be true?

You get so excited when you’ve gifted a pair of diamond earrings.

Or you have always been waiting for that diamond engagement ring that finally made its way onto your finger.

It’s no question that diamonds bring out the best in you.

They make you feel special and beautiful, all while holding significance in your life.

Above all other gems, diamonds are the ones that are the most romantic.

Their hard exterior is symbolic of an unbreakable bond.

The belief that diamonds will protect the love you share with your partner has been around for years.

Diamonds have served the purpose of adding a little sparkle and love into your life.

But what exactly is the spiritual meaning of this unique gem?

Origin of the diamond’s value

Ancient history suggests that gods and goddesses in ancient Greek mythology wore and used diamonds as a way to signify strength and power.

Greek and Roman traditions spoke of the gates of Hades, made of diamonds, that could “only be entered after death and never be exited through.”

This shows just how tough and dominant the diamond is.

Medieval Europe was the first to introduce the wealth these gems portray.

Charlemagne increased its popularity among his people, stating that diamonds represent strength, power, eternal life, and safety.

To possess diamonds was, and still is, to possess great luxury and prosperity. The first recorded use of a diamond engagement ring was found in ancient Rome.

Some cultures created philosophies that included other symbols of the diamond.

For example, the Tibetan belief of ‘the Diamond Way,’ which suggests a representation of human progress.

Similar to the way a diamond begins as coal, a “human can become refined even with humble beginnings.”

With many meanings, diamonds embody inner peace, harmony, positivity, joy, and eternal love.

It’s understandable why this gem is the most precious out of them all.

Types of diamonds and their meanings

The most common way to see a diamond is clear or white. Although rarer, there are colored diamonds as well.

Red diamonds are one of the most valuable types and symbolize courage. Orange diamonds, on the other hand, represent what the color itself does — energy and enthusiasm.

One of the more common colored diamonds is that of yellow or gold, which symbolizes happiness and friendship.

Pink diamonds are also quite popular and show joy, romance, and creativity.

Blue diamonds are representative of royalty, power, and nobility, while brown diamonds suggest staying grounded and creating inner strength.

The infamous black diamond symbolizes sorrow and reconciliation.

Each colored diamond is applicable to certain people who will receive them. If you’re buying for a friend, orange and yellow diamonds will make the most sense.

However, if you’re gifting a diamond for a significant other, pink and blue will be the best options.

Red and brown diamonds can go either way, possessing attributes of both friends and lovers.

For the most part, black diamonds should be reserved for those experiencing heartache or loss.

Nonetheless, it is a timeless color that matches almost anything.

How to tell a diamond’s quality and price range

Buying any type of precious jewelry can be a stressful task.

If you’re like me, the carat of a gem is nothing different than the orange vegetable bunnies eat.

But not all hope is lost when figuring out how to buy the perfect diamond.

Several sites state that price and quality follow five separate steps.

Set a budget. Give yourself enough time to make a purchase. Decide on the shape. Take into consideration the 4 C’s (carat, cut, color, clarity). Lastly, select the right one.

As everyone knows, diamonds can be very expensive.

That’s why it’s important to have a clear idea of how much you’re willing to spend. Having a solid budget will make the selection process much easier.

Research is a necessary part of finding the right diamond.

So, it’s okay to take a few weeks to a month discovering what it is you want your ideal diamond to say and include.

The round cut diamond is the most popular however, there are many different shapes you can choose from.

By deciding on the shape first, you can build around what you already know you want the diamond to look like.

The carat, cut, color and clarity are the most influential elements of the price of your diamond.

The weight and reflection of the diamond’s size are known as the carat. The larger the carat, the more rare and valuable it is.

The angles and proportions of a diamond are considered its cut grade. If a diamond is “well-cut” it will have a bright sparkle.

As already stated, the most common diamond color is clear or white.

And contrary to popular belief, the more colorless a diamond, the rarer and higher value it becomes.

The last part of the 4 C’s, clarity, refers to the “microscopic imperfections and growths found naturally within the diamond.”

Think of this as the most unique part of the diamond.

It’s important to find a balance between the 4 C’s so that the price of your diamond is realistic.

Unfortunately, you probably can’t afford to have the best of all these elements.

Once all of the steps have been taken, you should be confident in what you want for your diamond.

Now that you know what makes a high-quality diamond, you can evaluate what’s most in your price range.

Whoever you’re buying a diamond for, make sure you love the purchase.

Whether shopping for yourself, a partner, friend, or parent, buying a diamond can be a big decision.

Although there’s no reason to panic if you’ve thought through this purchase, it’s necessary to love your diamond.

Don’t overthink the purchase or become pressured into buying something you don’t love.

Remember that it’s okay to ask for help and jewelers are trained to help with these decisions.

Be proud of yourself for gifting such a beautiful gem and revealing its spiritual meaning of love, positivity, and power.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.